Panthers re-sign LB Claudin Cherelus

The Panthers announced a deal to bring back one of their own free agents on Friday.

Linebacker Claudin Cherelus has agreed to terms on a new contract with the team. The Panthers did not announce the terms of the pact.

Cherelus joined Carolina as a waiver claim in 2023 and he has appeared in 33 regular season games with the team. Most of his snaps have come on special teams, but he did see action on 385 defensive snaps over the last two seasons.

Cherelus has 60 tackles and a pass defensed over his entire time with the Panthers. He also started their playoff loss to the Rams and had nine tackles in the contest.