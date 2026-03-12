Florida DT Caleb Banks broke his foot at combine

Florida defensive tackle Caleb Banks broke a foot during the Scouting Combine, Dane Brugler of TheAthletic.com reports.

Banks injured his foot the night before his on-field testing, and he conducted a partial workout not knowing the extent of the injury.

Dr. Norman Waldrop repaired the fracture of the fourth metatarsal on Banks’ foot on Monday.

NFL teams are aware the injury will sideline Banks until June, per Brugler.

Banks missed the first two games of 2025 after injuring his foot in fall camp and re-injured it in his season debut against LSU in September. He played only three games.

It is unclear whether the current injury is related to his previous injury.

Banks played two seasons at Louisville and three at UF, finishing his career with 48 tackles, 10.5 tackles for loss and 6.5 sacks.