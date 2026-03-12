 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_chubb_260312.jpg
Bills reportedly add Chubb in ‘much-needed’ move
nbc_pft_thanksgivingeve_260312.jpg
Report: NFL considering Thanksgiving Eve game
nbc_pft_murray_260312.jpg
Murray signing with Vikings feels inevitable

Other PFT Content

Las Vegas Raiders v Washington Commanders
Commanders set to re-sign OL Trent Scott
College Football Playoff National Championship: Miami v Indiana
NFL invites 319 prospects to the Scouting Combine
NFC Championship Game: Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_chubb_260312.jpg
Bills reportedly add Chubb in ‘much-needed’ move
nbc_pft_thanksgivingeve_260312.jpg
Report: NFL considering Thanksgiving Eve game
nbc_pft_murray_260312.jpg
Murray signing with Vikings feels inevitable

Other PFT Content

Las Vegas Raiders v Washington Commanders
Commanders set to re-sign OL Trent Scott
College Football Playoff National Championship: Miami v Indiana
NFL invites 319 prospects to the Scouting Combine
NFC Championship Game: Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Florida DT Caleb Banks broke his foot at combine

  
Published March 12, 2026 06:39 PM

Florida defensive tackle Caleb Banks broke a foot during the Scouting Combine, Dane Brugler of TheAthletic.com reports.

Banks injured his foot the night before his on-field testing, and he conducted a partial workout not knowing the extent of the injury.

Dr. Norman Waldrop repaired the fracture of the fourth metatarsal on Banks’ foot on Monday.

NFL teams are aware the injury will sideline Banks until June, per Brugler.

Banks missed the first two games of 2025 after injuring his foot in fall camp and re-injured it in his season debut against LSU in September. He played only three games.

It is unclear whether the current injury is related to his previous injury.

Banks played two seasons at Louisville and three at UF, finishing his career with 48 tackles, 10.5 tackles for loss and 6.5 sacks.