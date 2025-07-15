 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: Draft
Manfred says MLB in better position to reach broadcast agreements for 2026-28
Syndication: The Augusta Chronicle
Top-ranked amateur Lottie Woad turning professional after securing LPGA membership
MX 2025 Rd 07 Spring Creek Aaron Plessinger illness.JPG
Aaron Plessinger to miss Washougal National for illness
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_roto_mikewilliams_250715.jpg
Williams serving as LAC’s third WR is ‘best case’
nbc_roto_stefondiggs_250715.jpg
Patriots’ Diggs has wide range of fantasy outcomes
nbc_roto_garrettwilson_250715.jpg
Wilson inks four-year, $130 million deal with Jets

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: Draft
Manfred says MLB in better position to reach broadcast agreements for 2026-28
Syndication: The Augusta Chronicle
Top-ranked amateur Lottie Woad turning professional after securing LPGA membership
MX 2025 Rd 07 Spring Creek Aaron Plessinger illness.JPG
Aaron Plessinger to miss Washougal National for illness
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_roto_mikewilliams_250715.jpg
Williams serving as LAC’s third WR is ‘best case’
nbc_roto_stefondiggs_250715.jpg
Patriots’ Diggs has wide range of fantasy outcomes
nbc_roto_garrettwilson_250715.jpg
Wilson inks four-year, $130 million deal with Jets

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Scores

Caitlin Clark, Sabrina Ionescu and Allisha Gray headline WNBA All-Star 3-point contest

  
Published July 15, 2025 03:49 PM

Caitlin Clark will be in a 3-point contest for the first time in her pro career as the Indiana Fever guard will compete Friday night in the WNBA All-Star competition.

She’ll be joined by contest record holder Sabrina Ionescu, who last entered the contest in 2023 and hit 25 of her 27 shots in the final round, scoring 37 points. It was the most shots made in a 3-point contest in either the WNBA or NBA.

The Liberty’s star guard wanted to make sure she was completely healthy before officially entering the contest. She said she’ll be trying to break her own mark.

Clark’s management team said earlier this year when she turned down competing in some fashion at NBA All-Star weekend that the young star wanted her first 3-point contest to be in Indianapolis at the WNBA weekend.

Allisha Gray, who made her own history last season, winning the 3-point and Skills Challenge, will try and defend her title in both competitions. She beat Jonquel Jones 22-21 to win the 3-point shootout. Gray beat Sophie Cunningham by 2 seconds to win the skills competition.

The Atlanta Dream star received $110,000 from Aflac as part of a partnership with the WNBPA. The 3-point contest winner this year will get an extra $5,000 from Aflac. Gray also got $2,575 from the league for each of her two victories.

Other participants in the 3-point contest are Washington rookie Sonia Citron and Los Angeles’ Kelsey Plum.

The other players competing in the skills challenge will be New York’s Natasha Cloud, Seattle’s Skylar Diggins and Erica Wheeler, and Minnesota’s Courtney Williams.