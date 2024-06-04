 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Detroit Tigers v Pittsburgh Pirates
Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire: Henry Davis returns, Mark Vientos heats up, Hurston Waldrep reaches doorstep
AUTO: JUN 01 NASCAR Cup Series Enjoy Illinois 300 presented by TicketSmarter
Denny Hamlin maintains No. 1 spot in NBC Sports NASCAR Power Rankings
Dakotah Lindwurm Fiona O’Keeffe Emily Sisson
U.S. athletes qualified for 2024 Paris Olympics

Top Clips

nbc_roto_btejets_240603.jpg
Are the Jets fairly priced to win the AFC?
dnp_nbc_breakingbaguettesjacobypublishjune4_240603.jpg
Jacoby learns to make crepes with Top Chef
nbc_roto_btenbafinals_240603.jpg
Breaking down the 2024 NBA Finals betting markets

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Detroit Tigers v Pittsburgh Pirates
Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire: Henry Davis returns, Mark Vientos heats up, Hurston Waldrep reaches doorstep
AUTO: JUN 01 NASCAR Cup Series Enjoy Illinois 300 presented by TicketSmarter
Denny Hamlin maintains No. 1 spot in NBC Sports NASCAR Power Rankings
Dakotah Lindwurm Fiona O’Keeffe Emily Sisson
U.S. athletes qualified for 2024 Paris Olympics

Top Clips

nbc_roto_btejets_240603.jpg
Are the Jets fairly priced to win the AFC?
dnp_nbc_breakingbaguettesjacobypublishjune4_240603.jpg
Jacoby learns to make crepes with Top Chef
nbc_roto_btenbafinals_240603.jpg
Breaking down the 2024 NBA Finals betting markets

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Coco Gauff rallies into French Open semifinals

  
Published June 4, 2024 07:07 AM

Coco Gauff rallied past Ons Jabeur to make the French Open semifinals, where she could play three-time champion Iga Swiatek.

Gauff, the third seed, ousted No. 8 Jabeur 4-6, 6-2, 6-3 in the first quarterfinal.

Gauff didn’t have a lead on Jabeur’s serve until the Tunisian’s seventh service game, when Gauff broke to go up 3-1 in the second set.

The American next plays top seed Swiatek or Wimbledon champion Marketa Vondrousova, who meet later Tuesday.

FRENCH OPEN DRAWS: Men | Women | Broadcast Schedule

At the last three French Opens, Gauff lost to the eventual champion — to Barbora Krejcikova in the quarterfinals in 2021, Iga Swiatek in the 2022 final and Swiatek again in the 2023 quarterfinals.

Gauff is 1-10 against Swiatek. All of the losses were in straight sets.

At the U.S. Open last September, Gauff became at age 19 the youngest American to win a major since Serena Williams took the first of her 23 titles at the 1999 U.S. Open at 17.

Now, Gauff is two wins from becoming the youngest American to win a second major since Venus Williams at the 2000 U.S. Open.

Later Tuesday in men’s quarterfinals, No. 2 seed Jannik Sinner faces No. 10 Grigor Dimitrov and No. 3 Carlos Alcaraz plays No. 9 Stefanos Tsitsipas.

2024 French Open - Day 5
U.S. Olympic tennis qualifiers for Paris take shape at French Open
The French Open is the final tournament in Paris Olympic tennis qualifying.