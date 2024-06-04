Coco Gauff rallies into French Open semifinals

Coco Gauff rallied past Ons Jabeur to make the French Open semifinals, where she could play three-time champion Iga Swiatek.

Gauff, the third seed, ousted No. 8 Jabeur 4-6, 6-2, 6-3 in the first quarterfinal.

Gauff didn’t have a lead on Jabeur’s serve until the Tunisian’s seventh service game, when Gauff broke to go up 3-1 in the second set.

The American next plays top seed Swiatek or Wimbledon champion Marketa Vondrousova, who meet later Tuesday.

At the last three French Opens, Gauff lost to the eventual champion — to Barbora Krejcikova in the quarterfinals in 2021, Iga Swiatek in the 2022 final and Swiatek again in the 2023 quarterfinals.

Gauff is 1-10 against Swiatek. All of the losses were in straight sets.

At the U.S. Open last September, Gauff became at age 19 the youngest American to win a major since Serena Williams took the first of her 23 titles at the 1999 U.S. Open at 17.

Now, Gauff is two wins from becoming the youngest American to win a second major since Venus Williams at the 2000 U.S. Open.

Later Tuesday in men’s quarterfinals, No. 2 seed Jannik Sinner faces No. 10 Grigor Dimitrov and No. 3 Carlos Alcaraz plays No. 9 Stefanos Tsitsipas.