INDIANAPOLIS 500 OPEN TEST BEGINS AT INDIANAPOLIS MOTOR SPEEDWAY TOMORROW AND THURSDAY EXCLUSIVELY ON PEACOCK

First On-Track Action Ahead of 108th Running of Indianapolis 500 at IMS to Stream Exclusively on Peacock

Peacock to Stream Over 15 Hours of Live Coverage from IMS Across Both Days

Monster Energy Supercross at Gillette Stadium Saturday Live at 7 p.m. ET Exclusively on Peacock

STAMFORD, Conn. – April 9, 2024 – The NTT INDYCAR SERIES gears up for the 108th Running of the Indianapolis 500 with open test sessions at historic Indianapolis Motor Speedway (IMS) tomorrow, April 10, and Thursday, April 11, exclusively on Peacock. Peacock is the streaming home of the NTT INDYCAR SERIES, presenting all races, qualifying and practices this season.

Over 15 hours of live coverage from IMS streams tomorrow from 9 a.m. – 6:30 p.m. ET and on Thursday from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. ET. In addition to on-track action, coverage will include driver interviews and flashbacks with past Indianapolis 500 champions on their victories.

Drivers scheduled to participate in the two-day test include current NASCAR Cup Series driver and 2021 champion Kyle Larson, who is attempting the double, four-time Indianapolis 500 champion Helio Castroneves, six-time series champion Scott Dixon, reigning Indianapolis 500 champion Josef Newgarden, and reigning INDYCAR champion Alex Palou. More than 30 drivers across 11 teams are expected to take part in the open test.

NBC Sports’ Kevin Lee (play-by-play), James Hinchcliffe and Dillon Welch (analysts), and Georgia Henneberry (pit reporter) will call tomorrow’s action. Lee, Hinchcliffe, and Welch will anchor Thursday’s open test coverage.

For more information about Peacock’s comprehensive streaming coverage of the 2024 INDYCAR season and how to sign up, click here.

MONSTER ENERGY SUPERCROSS: GILLETTE STADIUM

Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass., hosts Round 13 of the 2024 SuperMotocross World Championship series and Monster Energy Supercross season this Saturday live in primetime at 7 p.m. ET exclusively on Peacock as the championship race heats up with only five events remaining in the Supercross season.

Eli Tomac (215 pts) won his first race of the season at The Dome at America’s Center in St. Louis and sits in fourth place in the 450SX Class standings, trailing only Jett Lawrence (244 pts), Cooper Webb (236 pts), and Chase Sexton (224 pts) in what has been a highly competitive campaign. The 250 East class is back after a few weeks off with two points separating Cameron McAdoo (98 pts) and Tom Vialle (96). Pierce Brown (87 pts), Haiden Deegan (82 pts) and Coty Schock (79 pts) are all within striking distance of the points leader with four more races to go.

NBC Sports’ Supercross analyst Ricky Carmichael, a 15-time AMA champion, and nine-time AMA champion Ryan Villopoto answered fan questions and previewed the upcoming race at Gillette Stadium on the latest episode of the Title 24 podcast here.

Carmichael and Villopoto discuss the latest news from around the SuperMotocross World Championship series every Tuesday throughout the 2024 season. The Title 24 podcast is available to watch on the NBC Sports Motorsports YouTube channel, Peacock and for download on all major podcast platforms.

Race Day Live qualifying coverage on Saturday from Gillette Stadium gets underway at 1:30 p.m. ET exclusively on Peacock. All live Supercross coverage, including races, heats, and qualifying, plus on-demand replays, will be available on Peacock this season. Click here for more details.

A 31-race SuperMotocross World Championship schedule, inclusive of Supercross and Pro Motocross, will be presented across Peacock, NBC, CNBC, USA Network, and NBC Sports digital platforms in 2024, culminating with two SuperMotocross World Championship Playoff events and the SuperMotocross World Championship Final. The complete schedule can be found here.

BROADCAST TEAM

Play by Play: Leigh Diffey

Analyst: Ricky Carmichael

Reporters: Will Christien, Jason Thomas

HOW TO WATCH

TV – CNBC

Streaming – Peacock (LIVE), NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app

Date Coverage Platform(s) Time (ET) Sat., April 13 Monster Energy Supercross – Race Day Live Peacock (LIVE) 1:30 p.m. Monster Energy Supercross – Race Peacock (LIVE) 7 p.m. Mon., April 15 Monster Energy Supercross – Race* CNBC* 1 a.m.

*Encore presentation

