FIRST ROUND LIVE COVERAGE OF BIG TEN WOMEN’S BASKETBALL TOURNAMENT BEGINS THIS WED., MARCH 5, AT 3:30 P.M. ET EXCLUSIVELY ON PEACOCK, HIGHLIGHTING 14 GAMES ACROSS NBC SPORTS PLATFORMS THIS WEEK

Peacock-Exclusive Men’s Basketball Tripleheader Tomorrow, March 4, Features Rutgers vs. No. 18 Purdue (7 p.m. ET), Villanova vs. Georgetown (8 p.m. ET) and Nebraska vs. Ohio State (9 p.m. ET); Coverage Begins with College Countdown at 6:30 p.m. ET on Peacock

Three Ranked Teams Highlight Peacock’s Exclusive Men’s Schedule this Week: Rutgers vs. No. 18 Purdue (Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET), Penn State vs. No. 12 Wisconsin (Saturday at 1 p.m. ET) and Northwestern vs. No. 13 Maryland (Saturday at 3 p.m. ET)

STAMFORD, Conn. – Mar. 3, 2025 – First round coverage of the 2025 Big Ten women’s basketball tournament tips off this Wednesday, March 5, at 3:30 p.m. ET exclusively on Peacock, headlining college basketball coverage across NBC Sports platforms this week.

On Wednesday, coverage of the first round of the Big Ten women’s basketball tournament from Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Ind., begins exclusively on Peacock with (12) Washington vs. (13) Minnesota at 3:30 p.m. ET, followed by (10) Nebraska vs. (15) Rutgers tipping 25 minutes after Game 1, and concluding with (11) Iowa vs. (14) Wisconsin beginning 25 minutes after Game 2.

This week’s men’s college basketball action begins tomorrow with a Peacock-exclusive tripleheader featuring No. 18 Purdue hosting Rutgers at 7 p.m. ET, Villanova visiting Georgetown at 8 p.m. ET, and Nebraska visiting Ohio State at 9 p.m. ET. Coverage begins with College Countdown at 6:30 p.m. ET on Peacock.

No. 18 Purdue (20-9) defeated UCLA, 76-66, last Friday as forward Trey Kaufman-Renn scored 29 points and guard Braden Smith, who is second in the country in assists (8.7 per game), added 23 points and eight assists in the win. Rutgers (14-15) fell to then-No. 15 Michigan, 84-82, last Thursday. Guard Dylan Harper led the Scarlet Knights with 17 points in the matchup. Noah Eagle (play-by-play) and Robbie Hummel (analyst), who was a three-time First Team All-Big Ten selection at Purdue, will call the game live from the Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Ind.

Peacock’s tournament coverage continues this Friday with the quarterfinals of the Atlantic 10 women’s basketball tournament from Henrico Sports & Events Center in Glen Allen, Va. Friday’s tournament schedule includes: (1) Richmond vs. Fordham/Duquesne (11 a.m. ET), (4) Saint Joseph’s vs. Rhode Island/George Washington/Loyola Chicago (1:30 p.m. ET), (2) George Mason vs. UMass/Saint Louis/St. Bonaventure (5 p.m. ET), and (3) Davidson vs. Dayton/VCU/La Salle (7:30 p.m. ET).

This weekend, the Big Ten men’s final regular season games headline a Peacock-exclusive Big Ten men’s doubleheader featuring No. 12 Wisconsin (22-7) hosting Penn State (15-15) at 1 p.m. ET and No. 13 Maryland (22-7) hosting Northwestern (16-13) at 3 p.m. ET. Paul Burmeister (play-by-play) and Jess Settles (analyst) will call Penn State-Wisconsin live from the Kohl Center in Madison, Wisc., while Noah Eagle and Stephen Bardo will call Northwestern-Maryland from Xfinity Center in College Park, Md. Saturday’s coverage begins with Big Ten College Countdown at 12:30 p.m. ET on Peacock featuring Ahmed Fareed, Jordan Cornette, Matt McCall, and Vaughn Dalzell.

Also on Saturday, USA Network presents an A10 men’s doubleheader featuring Loyola Chicago visiting UMass at 12:30 p.m. ET followed by Saint Joseph’s visiting LaSalle at 2:30 p.m. ET.

This week’s men’s college basketball schedule exclusively on Peacock (all times ET) :



Date

Time

Game

Commentators

Tues., March 4

6:30 p.m.

Big Ten College Countdown

Ahmed Fareed, Jordan Cornette, Josh Pastner, Vaughn Dalzell

Tues., March 4

7 p.m.

Rutgers vs. (18) Purdue

Noah Eagle, Robbie Hummel

Tues., March 4

8 p.m.

Villanova vs. Georgetown

John Fanta, Nick Bahe

Tues., March 4

9 p.m.

Nebraska vs. Ohio State

Paul Burmeister, Stephen Bardo

Sat., March 8

12:30 p.m.

Loyola Chicago vs. UMass*

Steve Schlanger, Tim McCormick

Sat., March 8

12:30 p.m.

Big Ten College Countdown

Ahmed Fareed, Jordan Cornette, Matt McCall, Vaughn Dalzell

Sat., March 8

1 p.m.

Penn State vs. (12) Wisconsin

Paul Burmeister, Jess Settles

Sat., March 8

2:30 p.m.

Saint Joseph’s vs. LaSalle*

Mike Corey, John Giannini

Sat., March 8

3 p.m.

Northwestern vs. (13) Maryland

Noah Eagle, Stephen Bardo

*on USA Network



This week’s women’s college basketball schedule exclusively on Peacock (all times ET) :



Date

Time

Game

Commentators

Wed., Mar. 5

3:30 p.m.

(12) Washington vs. (13) Minnesota

Sloane Martin, Kim Adams, Caroline Pineda

Wed., Mar. 5

25 min. after Game 1

(10) Nebraska vs. (15) Rutgers

Sloane Martin, Kim Adams, Caroline Pineda

Wed., Mar. 5

25 min. after Game 2

(11) Iowa vs. (14) Wisconsin

Sloane Martin, Kim Adams, Caroline Pineda

Fri., Mar. 7

11 a.m.

(1) Richmond vs. Fordham/Duquesne

Jenny Cavnar, Isis Young

Fri., Mar. 7

1:30 p.m.

(4) Saint Joseph’s vs. Rhode Island/George Washington/Loyola Chicago

Jenny Cavnar, Isis Young, Caroline Pineda

Fri., Mar. 7

5 p.m.

(2) George Mason vs. UMass/Saint Louis/St. Bonaventure

Jenny Cavnar, Isis Young, Caroline Pineda

Fri., Mar. 7

7:30 p.m.

(3) Davidson vs. Dayton/VCU/La Salle

Cindy Brunson, Tykera Carter



