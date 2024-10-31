COLLEGE BASKETBALL TIPS OFF NEXT WEEK: NBC SPORTS PRESENTS RECORD 150+ BIG TEN, BIG EAST, AND ATLANTIC 10 COLLEGE BASKETBALL GAMES WITH 120+ EXCLUSIVELY STREAMING ON PEACOCK

 Skip navigation
2024 Paris Olympics
2024 Paris Paralympics
Premier League
NFL
Horse Racing
Rotoworld

Latest Releases

Pressbox-Nascar-1920x1080.png
PENULTIMATE NASCAR CUP SERIES PLAYOFF RACE FROM MARTINSVILLE SPEEDWAY THIS SUNDAY, NOV. 3, AT 2 P.M. ET ON NBC
Pressbox - ISUFigsLogo
U.S. NATIONAL CHAMPION AMBER GLENN HEADLINES NBC SPORTS’ COVERAGE OF 2024 GRAND PRIX FRANCE THIS WEEKEND ON NBC AND PEACOCK
PL Press Box.png
CHELSEA VISIT MANCHESTER UNITED THIS SUNDAY, NOV. 3, AT 11:30 A.M. ET ON USA NETWORK AND TELEMUNDO, HIGHLIGHTING PREMIER LEAGUE ACTION THIS WEEKEND

2024 Paris Olympics

Paris Logo - Press Box.png
TRÈS MAGNIFIQUE! NBCUNIVERSAL’S PRESENTATION OF SPECTACULAR PARIS OLYMPICS DOMINATES MEDIA LANDSCAPE ACROSS ALL PLATFORMS
Paris Logo - Press Box.png
NOTES & QUOTES -- 2024 PARIS OLYMPICS ON NBC, PEACOCK AND PLATFORMS OF NBCUNIVERSAL, AUG. 11
Paris Logo - Press Box.png
U.S. MEN’S BASKETBALL TEAM’S THRILLING VICTORY OVER FRANCE ON NBC & PEACOCK IS MOST-WATCHED GOLD MEDAL GAME SINCE 1996 ATLANTA OLYMPICS

Premier League

PL Press Box.png
CHELSEA VISIT MANCHESTER UNITED THIS SUNDAY, NOV. 3, AT 11:30 A.M. ET ON USA NETWORK AND TELEMUNDO, HIGHLIGHTING PREMIER LEAGUE ACTION THIS WEEKEND
PL Press Box.png
FIRST-PLACE LIVERPOOL VISIT THIRD-PLACE ARSENAL THIS SUNDAY, OCT. 27, AT 12:30 P.M. ET EXCLUSIVELY ON PEACOCK, HIGHLIGHTING PREMIER LEAGUE ACTION THIS WEEKEND
PL Press Box.png
FIRST-PLACE LIVERPOOL HOST FOURTH-PLACE CHELSEA THIS SUNDAY, OCT. 20, AT 11:30 A.M. ET ON USA NETWORK & TELEMUNDO, HIGHLIGHTING PREMIER LEAGUE ACTION THIS WEEKEND
2024 Paris Olympics
2024 Paris Paralympics
Premier League
NFL
Horse Racing
Rotoworld

Latest Releases

Pressbox-Nascar-1920x1080.png
PENULTIMATE NASCAR CUP SERIES PLAYOFF RACE FROM MARTINSVILLE SPEEDWAY THIS SUNDAY, NOV. 3, AT 2 P.M. ET ON NBC
Pressbox - ISUFigsLogo
U.S. NATIONAL CHAMPION AMBER GLENN HEADLINES NBC SPORTS’ COVERAGE OF 2024 GRAND PRIX FRANCE THIS WEEKEND ON NBC AND PEACOCK
PL Press Box.png
CHELSEA VISIT MANCHESTER UNITED THIS SUNDAY, NOV. 3, AT 11:30 A.M. ET ON USA NETWORK AND TELEMUNDO, HIGHLIGHTING PREMIER LEAGUE ACTION THIS WEEKEND

2024 Paris Olympics

Paris Logo - Press Box.png
TRÈS MAGNIFIQUE! NBCUNIVERSAL’S PRESENTATION OF SPECTACULAR PARIS OLYMPICS DOMINATES MEDIA LANDSCAPE ACROSS ALL PLATFORMS
Paris Logo - Press Box.png
NOTES & QUOTES -- 2024 PARIS OLYMPICS ON NBC, PEACOCK AND PLATFORMS OF NBCUNIVERSAL, AUG. 11
Paris Logo - Press Box.png
U.S. MEN’S BASKETBALL TEAM’S THRILLING VICTORY OVER FRANCE ON NBC & PEACOCK IS MOST-WATCHED GOLD MEDAL GAME SINCE 1996 ATLANTA OLYMPICS

Premier League

PL Press Box.png
CHELSEA VISIT MANCHESTER UNITED THIS SUNDAY, NOV. 3, AT 11:30 A.M. ET ON USA NETWORK AND TELEMUNDO, HIGHLIGHTING PREMIER LEAGUE ACTION THIS WEEKEND
PL Press Box.png
FIRST-PLACE LIVERPOOL VISIT THIRD-PLACE ARSENAL THIS SUNDAY, OCT. 27, AT 12:30 P.M. ET EXCLUSIVELY ON PEACOCK, HIGHLIGHTING PREMIER LEAGUE ACTION THIS WEEKEND
PL Press Box.png
FIRST-PLACE LIVERPOOL HOST FOURTH-PLACE CHELSEA THIS SUNDAY, OCT. 20, AT 11:30 A.M. ET ON USA NETWORK & TELEMUNDO, HIGHLIGHTING PREMIER LEAGUE ACTION THIS WEEKEND
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

COLLEGE BASKETBALL TIPS OFF NEXT WEEK: NBC SPORTS PRESENTS RECORD 150+ BIG TEN, BIG EAST, AND ATLANTIC 10 COLLEGE BASKETBALL GAMES WITH 120+ EXCLUSIVELY STREAMING ON PEACOCK

Published October 31, 2024 12:11 PM

75+ Big Ten Men’s and Women’s Basketball Games on Peacock, Beginning Monday, Nov. 4 as Northwestern Hosts Lehigh at 8 p.m. ET Exclusively on Peacock

30 BIG EAST Men’s Games Exclusively on Peacock, Headlined by Two-Time Defending National Champion UConn Huskies Appearing Four Times this Season

40+ Atlantic 10 Men’s and Women’s Games Presented Live Across USA Network and Peacock

NBC Sports’ Schedule Features 2023-24 AP First-Team All-American JuJu Watkins of USC, 2024-25 Big Ten Preseason Player of the Year Braden Smith of Purdue, and More, Including 16 Teams Ranked Inside AP Preseason Top 25

Eligible Students Can Sign-Up to Receive Special Peacock Student Discount Offer for $1.99/Month

STAMFORD, Conn. – Oct. 31, 2024 – The 2024-25 college basketball season tips off next week as NBC Sports’ schedule features a record 150-plus games from the Big Ten (men’s and women’s), BIG EAST (men’s), and Atlantic 10 (men’s and women’s) live on Peacock, NBC, and USA Network. Throughout the season, Peacock will exclusively stream more than 120 games live.

NBC Sports’ comprehensive 2024-25 schedule – which tips off Monday, Nov. 4 as Northwestern hosts Lehigh exclusively on Peacock - is set to feature 16 Associated Press preseason Top 25 teams, including seven men’s teams from the Big Ten and BIG EAST, six Big Ten women’s teams, and three interconference matchups featuring No. 2 Alabama and No. 10 Arizona on the men’s side and No. 6 Notre Dame on the women’s schedule.

Highlights of this season’s college basketball schedule include:

  • Men’s: No. 2 Alabama vs. No. 14 Purdue (Fri., Nov. 15 on Peacock)
  • Men’s: No. 10 Arizona vs. Wisconsin (Men’s, Fri., Nov. 15 on Peacock)
  • Women’s: No. 6 Notre Dame vs. No. 3 USC (Sat., Nov. 23 on NBC and Peacock)
  • Men’s: Providence vs. No. 3 UConn (Sun., Jan. 5 on NBC and Peacock)
  • Women’s: No. 5 UCLA vs. No. 18 Maryland (Jan. 26 on NBC and Peacock)

Eligible students can sign-up for Peacock’s Student Discount offer, available for $1.99/month. For more information and to sign-up, click here.

# # #

KEY MATCHUPS, STORIED PROGRAMS, AND CELEBRATED RIVALRIES HEADLINE 50+ BIG TEN MEN’S BASKETBALL GAMES ON PEACOCK

Peacock is the exclusive home of more than 75 Big Ten Men’s and Women’s Basketball games this season, including multiple early-round games from the Big Ten Men’s and Women’s Basketball Tournaments.

The Big Ten Men’s and Women’s schedules on Peacock are headlined by marquee matchups and many of the nation’s top players, storied rivalries, first-time conference foes, and highly anticipated interconference games.

Peacock’s exclusive Big Ten Men’s Basketball schedule tips off on Monday, Nov. 4, at 8 p.m. ET as the Northwestern Wildcats, who advanced to the Round of 32 of the 2024 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament as a No. 9 seed, host the Lehigh Mountain Hawks from Welsh Ryan Arena in Evanston, Ill.

Big Ten conference play on Peacock begins with a doubleheader on Tuesday, Dec. 3, as Northwestern visits the Iowa Hawkeyes at 7 p.m. ET and the Wisconsin Badgers host the Michigan Wolverines at 9 p.m. ET.

The Big Ten on Peacock schedule also features some of college basketball’s most storied programs, intense rivalries, four new teams joining the conference (Oregon, UCLA, USC, and Washington), and impactful interconference matchups. The schedule is highlighted by 2024-25 Big Ten Preseason Player of the Year Braden Smith and No. 14 Purdue hosting No. 2 Alabama (Nov. 15) after both teams advanced to the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament Final Four last season; 2023-24 Pac-12 Player of the Year Caleb Love and No. 10 Arizona vs. Wisconsin (Nov. 15); Wisconsin vs. Illinois (Dec. 10) in a rematch of last year’s Big Ten Men’s Tournament Final; Michigan State hosting No. 22 UCLA (Feb. 4) as two the most storied programs in college basketball play for the first time as conference foes, and much more.

Wisconsin will make a school-high 11 regular-season appearances on Peacock this season, while Northwestern, Penn State, and Purdue will each appear seven times on the platform. Each Big Ten school will make at least two appearances on Peacock this season.

PEACOCK’S EXCLUSIVE SCHEDULE FOR THE 2024-25 BIG TEN MEN’S BASKETBALL SEASON:

DateTime (ET)Matchup
Mon., Nov. 48 p.m.Lehigh vs. Northwestern
Fri., Nov. 88 p.m.SIU Edwardsville vs. Illinois
Sat., Nov. 93:30 p.m.Omaha vs. Minnesota
Tues., Nov. 127 p.m.St. Francis (PA) vs. Penn State
Fri., Nov. 157 p.m.Alabama vs. Purdue
Fri., Nov. 157:30 p.m.Virginia Tech vs. Penn State
Fri., Nov. 158 p.m.Eastern Illinois vs. Northwestern
Fri., Nov. 159 p.m.Arizona vs. Wisconsin
Sat., Nov. 163 p.m.South Carolina vs. Indiana
Tues., Nov. 198 p.m.Samford vs. Michigan State
Wed., Nov. 208 p.m.Merrimack vs. Rutgers
Wed., Nov. 2010 p.m.San Jose State vs. USC
Fri., Nov. 292:30 p.m.Pittsburgh vs. Ohio State
Sat., Nov. 301 p.m.Chicago State vs. Wisconsin
Tues., Dec. 37 p.m.Northwestern vs. Iowa
Tues., Dec. 39 p.m.Michigan vs. Wisconsin
Tues., Dec. 107 p.m.Penn State vs. Rutgers
Tues., Dec. 109 p.m.Wisconsin vs. Illinois
Tues., Dec. 178 p.m.Valparaiso vs. Ohio State
Sun., Dec. 291 p.m.Penn vs. Penn State
Sun., Dec. 291:30 p.m.Northeastern vs. Northwestern
Sun., Dec. 292 p.m.Morgan State vs. Minnesota
Sun., Dec. 293 p.m.NJIT vs. Washington
Thurs., Jan. 27 p.m.Northwestern vs. Penn State
Thurs., Jan. 28:30 p.m.Rutgers vs. Indiana
Sun., Jan. 54 p.m.Maryland vs. Oregon
Tues., Jan. 78 p.m.Nebraska vs. Iowa
Tues., Jan. 710 p.m.Michigan vs. UCLA
Fri., Jan. 107 p.m.Minnesota vs. Wisconsin
Tues., Jan. 147 p.m.Illinois vs. Indiana
Tues., Jan. 149 p.m.Ohio State vs. Wisconsin
Sat., Jan. 183 p.m.Purdue vs. Oregon**
Mon., Jan. 206:30 p.m.Rutgers vs. Penn State
Tues., Jan. 217:30 p.m.Ohio State vs. Purdue
Tues., Jan. 219:30 p.m.Wisconsin vs. UCLA
Tues., Jan. 288 p.m.Minnesota vs. Michigan State
Sat., Feb. 14:30 p.m.Michigan State vs. USC
Tues., Feb. 47 p.m.Purdue vs. Iowa
Tues., Feb. 49 p.m.Indiana vs. Wisconsin
Tues., Feb. 410 p.m.Michigan State vs. UCLA
Sat., Feb. 81 p.m.Wisconsin vs. Iowa**
Tues., Feb. 117 p.m.Purdue vs. Michigan
Tues., Feb. 118 p.m.UCLA vs. Illinois
Tues., Feb. 119 p.m.Indiana vs. Michigan State
Tues., Feb. 187 p.m.Purdue vs. Michigan State
Tues., Feb. 257 p.m.Northwestern vs. Minnesota
Tues., Feb. 259 p.m.Washington vs. Wisconsin
Thurs., Feb. 279 p.m.Rutgers vs. Michigan
Sat., March 16 p.m.Indiana vs. Washington
Tues., March 47 p.m.Nebraska vs. Ohio State
Tues., March 49 p.m.Rutgers vs. Purdue
Sat., March 81 p.m.Penn State vs. Wisconsin
Sat., March 83 p.m.Northwestern vs. Maryland
Wed., March 123:30 p.m.Big Ten Tournament
Wed., March 126 p.m.Big Ten Tournament
Wed., March 128:30 p.m.Big Ten Tournament
**on NBC and Peacock

# # #

20+ BIG TEN WOMEN’S BASKETBALL GAMES ON PEACOCK HIGHLIGHTED BY TEAM-HIGH EIGHT APPEARANCES BY JUJU WATKINS & USC

Peacock will exclusively stream more than 20 Big Ten Women’s Basketball games live this season, including multiple early round Big Ten Women’s Tournament games.

2023-24 AP First-Team All-American JuJu Watkins and the No. 3 USC Trojans will make a team-high eight appearances on Peacock this season, beginning Saturday, Nov. 23, as the No. 6 Notre Dame-USC rivalry hits the hardwood with the Women of Troy hosting the Fighting Irish at 4 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock. Last year, Watkins set the all-time national record for scoring by a freshman with 920 points and ranked second nationally with 27.1 points per game behind Iowa’s Caitlin Clark (31.6 ppg).

Peacock’s exclusive Big Ten Women’s Basketball conference schedule tips off on Sunday, Jan. 12, as Iowa, the National Championship runners-up last season, host Indiana at 3 p.m. ET.

The Big Ten Women’s schedule on Peacock features some of the nation’s top programs facing off, new conference opponents, and longstanding rivalries, including a top-six matchup between Notre Dame and USC (Nov. 23) featuring two 2023-24 AP First-Team All-Americans in USC’s Watkins and Notre Dame’s Hannah Hidalgo, No. 5 UCLA vs. No. 18 Maryland (Jan. 26) in a Top 25 meeting, a crosstown rivalry of former Pac-12 schools as UCLA hosts USC (Feb. 13), No. 14 Ohio State vs. No. 25 Indiana (Feb. 20), and more.

PEACOCK’S EXCLUSIVE SCHEDULE FOR THE 2024-25 BIG TEN WOMEN’S BASKETBALL SEASON:

DateTime (ET)Matchup
Sat., Nov. 234 p.m.Notre Dame vs. USC**
Sun., Jan. 123 p.m.Indiana vs. Iowa
Wed., Jan. 159:30 p.m.Penn State vs. UCLA
Wed., Jan. 1510 p.m.Northwestern vs. USC
Thurs., Jan. 167 p.m.Illinois vs. Indiana
Thurs., Jan. 169 p.m.Ohio State vs. Wisconsin
Sun., Jan. 1912 p.m.USC vs. Indiana**
Wed., Jan. 227 p.m.USC vs. Purdue
Wed., Jan. 229 p.m.Iowa vs. Washington
Sun., Jan. 262 p.m.UCLA vs. Maryland**
Thurs., Jan. 3010 p.m.Minnesota vs. USC
Wed., Feb. 57:30 p.m.USC vs. Wisconsin
Wed., Feb. 59:30 p.m.Ohio State vs. UCLA
Thurs., Feb. 68 p.m.Michigan vs. Nebraska
Thurs., Feb. 137:30 p.m.Minnesota vs. Ohio State
Thurs., Feb. 1310 p.m.UCLA vs. USC
Wed., Feb. 199:30 p.m.Michigan State vs. USC
Thurs., Feb. 207 p.m.Ohio State vs. Indiana
Sun., Feb. 232 p.m.UCLA vs. Iowa
Wed., Feb. 268 p.m.UCLA vs. Wisconsin
Thurs., Feb. 277 p.m.Maryland vs. Indiana
Sun., March 22 p.m.Indiana vs. Purdue
Sun., March 24 p.m.Wisconsin vs. Iowa
Tues., March 43:30 p.m.Big Ten Tournament
Tues., March 46 p.m.Big Ten Tournament
Tues., March 48:30 p.m.Big Ten Tournament
**on NBC and Peacock


# # #

30 BIG EAST MEN’S BASKETBALL GAMES STREAMING LIVE EXCLUSIVELY ON PEACOCK

Peacock will exclusively stream 30 BIG EAST men’s basketball games with every school appearing multiple times this season, including four games featuring the two-time defending national champion UConn Huskies, who are ranked No. 3 in the 2024-25 AP preseason poll. Coverage tips off Friday, Nov. 8, at 9 p.m. ET as the Marquette Golden Eagles host the George Mason Patriots.

NBC Sports’ BIG EAST men’s basketball schedule is part of a new six-year BIG EAST media rights agreement which was announced earlier this year.

Peacock’s coverage of BIG EAST men’s basketball this season features 25 regular-season games and five early round and quarterfinal conference tournament games. Conference schedule play on Peacock beings on Tuesday, Dec. 17, with a doubleheader as St. John’s hosts DePaul at 6:30 p.m. ET and Seton Hall visits Villanova at 7:30 p.m. ET.

Head coach Dan Hurley and the back-to-back defending national champion UConn Huskies are slated to appear on Peacock four times this season, with their first Peacock-exclusive game on Sat., Nov. 30 against Maryland Eastern Shore. The Huskies are led by returning starter Alex Karaban, who averaged 13.3 points and 5.1 rebounds last season.

Non-conference play on Peacock is highlighted by Notre Dame vs. Georgetown, a Philadelphia Big 5 matchup as Villanova hosts Penn (Nov. 19) and St. John’s hosting Harvard (Nov. 30). In conference play, Peacock’s schedule is headlined by longtime Big East rivalries including Georgetown-St. John’s (Jan. 14) and Villanova-Georgetown (March 4), plus Butler-Xavier (Feb. 18) and at least three appearances each by AP preseason Top 25 teams UConn (No. 3), Creighton (No. 15), and Marquette (No. 18).

Beginning with the 2025-26 season, Peacock and NBC Sports will present more than 60 men’s and women’s regular-season and BIG EAST Tournament games.

PEACOCK’S EXCLUSIVE SCHEDULE FOR THE 2024-25 BIG EAST MEN’S BASKETBALL SEASON:

DateTime (ET)Matchup
Fri., Nov. 89 p.m.George Mason vs. Marquette
Sat., Nov. 161 p.m.Notre Dame vs. Georgetown**
Tues., Nov. 197 p.m.Penn vs. Villanova
Sat., Nov. 305 p.m.Harvard vs. St. John’s
Sat., Nov. 307 p.m.Maryland Eastern Shore vs. UConn
Tues., Dec. 176:30 p.m.DePaul vs. St. John’s
Tues., Dec. 177:30 p.m.Seton Hall vs. Villanova
Sat., Dec. 2112 p.m.UConn vs. Butler
Tues., Dec. 312 p.m.St. John’s vs. Creighton
Tues., Dec. 314 p.m.Seton Hall vs. Xavier
Sun., Jan. 52 p.m.Providence vs. UConn**
Wed., Jan. 86:30 p.m.DePaul vs. Seton Hall
Wed., Jan. 88:30 p.m.Butler vs. Providence
Tues., Jan. 147:30 p.m.Georgetown vs. St. John’s
Tues., Jan. 218 p.m.Marquette vs. Seton Hall
Tues., Jan. 287 p.m.Providence vs. Seton Hall
Wed., Jan. 298 p.m.DePaul vs. UConn
Sat., Feb. 83 p.m.Providence vs. Butler
Tues., Feb. 118:30 p.m.DePaul vs. Marquette
Wed., Feb. 128 p.m.Xavier vs. Providence
Tues., Feb. 188 p.m.Butler vs. Xavier
Sun., Feb. 234 p.m.Georgetown vs. Creighton
Wed., Feb. 269 p.m.DePaul vs. Creighton
Sat., March 18 p.m.Marquette vs. Georgetown
Tues., March 48 p.m.Villanova vs. Georgetown
Wed., March 124 p.m.BIG EAST Tournament – First Round
Wed., March 126:30 p.m.BIG EAST Tournament – First Round
Wed., March 129 p.m.BIG EAST Tournament – First Round
Thurs., March 1312 p.m.BIG EAST Tournament – Quarterfinals
Thurs., March 132:30 p.m.BIG EAST Tournament – Quarterfinals
**on NBC and Peacock

# # #

NBC SPORTS TO PRESENT 40+ ATLANTIC 10 BASKETBALL GAMES DURING 2024-25 SEASON

More than 40 Atlantic 10 Conference men’s and women’s basketball games will be presented by NBC Sports during the 2024-25 season, including exclusive coverage of the 2025 Atlantic 10 Men’s Championship first round, second round and quarterfinals across USA Network and NBC Sports digital platforms. Additionally, Peacock will exclusively stream 13 games throughout the season.

Season coverage tips off on Saturday, Dec. 7, when the Loyola Chicago Ramblers host the South Florida Bulls at Joseph J. Gentile Arena in Chicago, Ill., at 12:30 p.m. ET on USA Network. NBC Sports’ coverage of men’s regular-season conference play culminates with a doubleheader on USA Network on Saturday, March 8, as the UMass Minutemen host Loyola Chicago at 12:30 p.m. ET followed by the Saint Joseph’s Hawks visiting the La Salle Explorers at 2:30 p.m. ET.

Exclusive live coverage of the 2025 Atlantic 10 Men’s Championship first round, second round and quarterfinals from March 11-13 will be presented on USA Network. A total of 11 A-10 Championship matchups from Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C., will air on the cable network across all three days.

Seven A-10 women’s games, including all four A-10 Championship Quarterfinal games, will be streamed live exclusively on Peacock, beginning Thursday, Jan. 30, with VCU at Duquesne at 8 p.m. ET.

All coverage on USA Network streams live on NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app via authentication.

2024-25 ATLANTIC 10 MEN’S BASKETBALL SCHEDULE

DateGamePlatform/NetworkTime (ET)
Sat., Dec. 7South Florida at Loyola ChicagoUSA Network12:30 p.m.
Tues., Dec. 17UNLV at DaytonPeacock7 p.m.
Sat., Jan. 4Dayton at George WashingtonUSA Network12 p.m.
George Mason at Rhode IslandUSA Network2 p.m.
Wed., Jan. 8Dayton at UMassPeacock7 p.m.
St. Bonaventure at Saint LouisPeacock8 p.m.
Sat., Jan. 18George Washington at George MasonUSA Network12:30 p.m.
Saint Louis at RichmondUSA Network2:30 p.m.
Sun., Jan. 19La Salle at UMassUSA Network2 p.m.
Sun., Jan. 26Duquesne at FordhamUSA Network12:30 p.m.
Wed., Jan. 29Fordham at La SallePeacock7 p.m.
Sat., Feb. 1Fordham at St. BonaventureUSA Network12:30 p.m.
George Washington at La SalleUSA Network2:30 p.m.
Sat., Feb. 8Richmond at DavidsonUSA Network12 p.m.
Sun., Feb. 9George Washington at St. BonaventureUSA Network12 p.m.
UMass at La SalleUSA Network2 p.m.
Wed., Feb. 12VCU at George WashingtonPeacock7 p.m.
Sat., Feb. 15Saint Joseph’s at George MasonUSA Network12:30 p.m.
Duquesne at DaytonUSA Network2:30 p.m.
Sat., Feb. 22Richmond at Saint Joseph’sUSA Network12:30 p.m.
Rhode Island at Saint LouisUSA Network2:30 p.m.
Wed., Feb. 26St. Bonaventure at Saint Joseph’sPeacock7 p.m.
Sat., March 1Saint Joseph’s at FordhamUSA Network12 p.m.
Sat., March 8Loyola Chicago at UMassUSA Network12:30 p.m.
Saint Joseph’s at La SalleUSA Network2:30 p.m.

2025 ATLANTIC 10 WOMEN’S BASKETBALL SCHEDULE


DateGamePlatform/NetworkTime (ET)
Thurs., Jan. 30VCU at DuquesnePeacock8 p.m.
Thurs., Feb. 13Saint Joseph’s at RichmondPeacock8 p.m.
Thurs., Feb. 20George Mason at DavidsonPeacock8 p.m.

2025 ATLANTIC 10 MEN’S CHAMPIONSHIP SCHEDULE ON USA NETWORK

DateGameTime (ET)
Tues., March 11A-10 Championship First Round11:30 a.m., 2 p.m., 4:30 p.m.
Wed., March 12A-10 Championship Second Round11:30 a.m., 2 p.m., 5 p.m., 7:30 p.m.
Thurs., March 13A-10 Championship Quarterfinals11:30 a.m., 2 p.m., 5 p.m., 7:30 p.m.

2025 ATLANTIC 10 WOMEN’S CHAMPIONSHIP SCHEDULE ON PEACOCK

DateGameTime (ET)
Fri., March 7A-10 Championship Quarterfinals11 a.m., 1:30 p.m., 5 p.m., 7:30 p.m.

Note: All games, networks and times are subject to change.

Peacock’s expansive sports programming features live coverage including Big Ten Football and Basketball, Sunday Night Football, Notre Dame Football, Big East men’s basketball, Olympic and Paralympic Games, Premier League, NASCAR, golf, NBA and WNBA coming in 2025-26, and much more. Peacock also offers daily sports programming on the NBC Sports channel.

--NBC Sports--