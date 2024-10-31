COLLEGE BASKETBALL TIPS OFF NEXT WEEK: NBC SPORTS PRESENTS RECORD 150+ BIG TEN, BIG EAST, AND ATLANTIC 10 COLLEGE BASKETBALL GAMES WITH 120+ EXCLUSIVELY STREAMING ON PEACOCK
75+ Big Ten Men’s and Women’s Basketball Games on Peacock, Beginning Monday, Nov. 4 as Northwestern Hosts Lehigh at 8 p.m. ET Exclusively on Peacock
30 BIG EAST Men’s Games Exclusively on Peacock, Headlined by Two-Time Defending National Champion UConn Huskies Appearing Four Times this Season
40+ Atlantic 10 Men’s and Women’s Games Presented Live Across USA Network and Peacock
NBC Sports’ Schedule Features 2023-24 AP First-Team All-American JuJu Watkins of USC, 2024-25 Big Ten Preseason Player of the Year Braden Smith of Purdue, and More, Including 16 Teams Ranked Inside AP Preseason Top 25
Eligible Students Can Sign-Up to Receive Special Peacock Student Discount Offer for $1.99/Month
STAMFORD, Conn. – Oct. 31, 2024 – The 2024-25 college basketball season tips off next week as NBC Sports’ schedule features a record 150-plus games from the Big Ten (men’s and women’s), BIG EAST (men’s), and Atlantic 10 (men’s and women’s) live on Peacock, NBC, and USA Network. Throughout the season, Peacock will exclusively stream more than 120 games live.
NBC Sports’ comprehensive 2024-25 schedule – which tips off Monday, Nov. 4 as Northwestern hosts Lehigh exclusively on Peacock - is set to feature 16 Associated Press preseason Top 25 teams, including seven men’s teams from the Big Ten and BIG EAST, six Big Ten women’s teams, and three interconference matchups featuring No. 2 Alabama and No. 10 Arizona on the men’s side and No. 6 Notre Dame on the women’s schedule.
Highlights of this season’s college basketball schedule include:
- Men’s: No. 2 Alabama vs. No. 14 Purdue (Fri., Nov. 15 on Peacock)
- Men’s: No. 10 Arizona vs. Wisconsin (Men’s, Fri., Nov. 15 on Peacock)
- Women’s: No. 6 Notre Dame vs. No. 3 USC (Sat., Nov. 23 on NBC and Peacock)
- Men’s: Providence vs. No. 3 UConn (Sun., Jan. 5 on NBC and Peacock)
- Women’s: No. 5 UCLA vs. No. 18 Maryland (Jan. 26 on NBC and Peacock)
Eligible students can sign-up for Peacock’s Student Discount offer, available for $1.99/month. For more information and to sign-up, click here.
KEY MATCHUPS, STORIED PROGRAMS, AND CELEBRATED RIVALRIES HEADLINE 50+ BIG TEN MEN’S BASKETBALL GAMES ON PEACOCK
Peacock is the exclusive home of more than 75 Big Ten Men’s and Women’s Basketball games this season, including multiple early-round games from the Big Ten Men’s and Women’s Basketball Tournaments.
The Big Ten Men’s and Women’s schedules on Peacock are headlined by marquee matchups and many of the nation’s top players, storied rivalries, first-time conference foes, and highly anticipated interconference games.
Peacock’s exclusive Big Ten Men’s Basketball schedule tips off on Monday, Nov. 4, at 8 p.m. ET as the Northwestern Wildcats, who advanced to the Round of 32 of the 2024 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament as a No. 9 seed, host the Lehigh Mountain Hawks from Welsh Ryan Arena in Evanston, Ill.
Big Ten conference play on Peacock begins with a doubleheader on Tuesday, Dec. 3, as Northwestern visits the Iowa Hawkeyes at 7 p.m. ET and the Wisconsin Badgers host the Michigan Wolverines at 9 p.m. ET.
The Big Ten on Peacock schedule also features some of college basketball’s most storied programs, intense rivalries, four new teams joining the conference (Oregon, UCLA, USC, and Washington), and impactful interconference matchups. The schedule is highlighted by 2024-25 Big Ten Preseason Player of the Year Braden Smith and No. 14 Purdue hosting No. 2 Alabama (Nov. 15) after both teams advanced to the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament Final Four last season; 2023-24 Pac-12 Player of the Year Caleb Love and No. 10 Arizona vs. Wisconsin (Nov. 15); Wisconsin vs. Illinois (Dec. 10) in a rematch of last year’s Big Ten Men’s Tournament Final; Michigan State hosting No. 22 UCLA (Feb. 4) as two the most storied programs in college basketball play for the first time as conference foes, and much more.
Wisconsin will make a school-high 11 regular-season appearances on Peacock this season, while Northwestern, Penn State, and Purdue will each appear seven times on the platform. Each Big Ten school will make at least two appearances on Peacock this season.
PEACOCK’S EXCLUSIVE SCHEDULE FOR THE 2024-25 BIG TEN MEN’S BASKETBALL SEASON:
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Matchup
|Mon., Nov. 4
|8 p.m.
|Lehigh vs. Northwestern
|Fri., Nov. 8
|8 p.m.
|SIU Edwardsville vs. Illinois
|Sat., Nov. 9
|3:30 p.m.
|Omaha vs. Minnesota
|Tues., Nov. 12
|7 p.m.
|St. Francis (PA) vs. Penn State
|Fri., Nov. 15
|7 p.m.
|Alabama vs. Purdue
|Fri., Nov. 15
|7:30 p.m.
|Virginia Tech vs. Penn State
|Fri., Nov. 15
|8 p.m.
|Eastern Illinois vs. Northwestern
|Fri., Nov. 15
|9 p.m.
|Arizona vs. Wisconsin
|Sat., Nov. 16
|3 p.m.
|South Carolina vs. Indiana
|Tues., Nov. 19
|8 p.m.
|Samford vs. Michigan State
|Wed., Nov. 20
|8 p.m.
|Merrimack vs. Rutgers
|Wed., Nov. 20
|10 p.m.
|San Jose State vs. USC
|Fri., Nov. 29
|2:30 p.m.
|Pittsburgh vs. Ohio State
|Sat., Nov. 30
|1 p.m.
|Chicago State vs. Wisconsin
|Tues., Dec. 3
|7 p.m.
|Northwestern vs. Iowa
|Tues., Dec. 3
|9 p.m.
|Michigan vs. Wisconsin
|Tues., Dec. 10
|7 p.m.
|Penn State vs. Rutgers
|Tues., Dec. 10
|9 p.m.
|Wisconsin vs. Illinois
|Tues., Dec. 17
|8 p.m.
|Valparaiso vs. Ohio State
|Sun., Dec. 29
|1 p.m.
|Penn vs. Penn State
|Sun., Dec. 29
|1:30 p.m.
|Northeastern vs. Northwestern
|Sun., Dec. 29
|2 p.m.
|Morgan State vs. Minnesota
|Sun., Dec. 29
|3 p.m.
|NJIT vs. Washington
|Thurs., Jan. 2
|7 p.m.
|Northwestern vs. Penn State
|Thurs., Jan. 2
|8:30 p.m.
|Rutgers vs. Indiana
|Sun., Jan. 5
|4 p.m.
|Maryland vs. Oregon
|Tues., Jan. 7
|8 p.m.
|Nebraska vs. Iowa
|Tues., Jan. 7
|10 p.m.
|Michigan vs. UCLA
|Fri., Jan. 10
|7 p.m.
|Minnesota vs. Wisconsin
|Tues., Jan. 14
|7 p.m.
|Illinois vs. Indiana
|Tues., Jan. 14
|9 p.m.
|Ohio State vs. Wisconsin
|Sat., Jan. 18
|3 p.m.
|Purdue vs. Oregon**
|Mon., Jan. 20
|6:30 p.m.
|Rutgers vs. Penn State
|Tues., Jan. 21
|7:30 p.m.
|Ohio State vs. Purdue
|Tues., Jan. 21
|9:30 p.m.
|Wisconsin vs. UCLA
|Tues., Jan. 28
|8 p.m.
|Minnesota vs. Michigan State
|Sat., Feb. 1
|4:30 p.m.
|Michigan State vs. USC
|Tues., Feb. 4
|7 p.m.
|Purdue vs. Iowa
|Tues., Feb. 4
|9 p.m.
|Indiana vs. Wisconsin
|Tues., Feb. 4
|10 p.m.
|Michigan State vs. UCLA
|Sat., Feb. 8
|1 p.m.
|Wisconsin vs. Iowa**
|Tues., Feb. 11
|7 p.m.
|Purdue vs. Michigan
|Tues., Feb. 11
|8 p.m.
|UCLA vs. Illinois
|Tues., Feb. 11
|9 p.m.
|Indiana vs. Michigan State
|Tues., Feb. 18
|7 p.m.
|Purdue vs. Michigan State
|Tues., Feb. 25
|7 p.m.
|Northwestern vs. Minnesota
|Tues., Feb. 25
|9 p.m.
|Washington vs. Wisconsin
|Thurs., Feb. 27
|9 p.m.
|Rutgers vs. Michigan
|Sat., March 1
|6 p.m.
|Indiana vs. Washington
|Tues., March 4
|7 p.m.
|Nebraska vs. Ohio State
|Tues., March 4
|9 p.m.
|Rutgers vs. Purdue
|Sat., March 8
|1 p.m.
|Penn State vs. Wisconsin
|Sat., March 8
|3 p.m.
|Northwestern vs. Maryland
|Wed., March 12
|3:30 p.m.
|Big Ten Tournament
|Wed., March 12
|6 p.m.
|Big Ten Tournament
|Wed., March 12
|8:30 p.m.
|Big Ten Tournament
|**on NBC and Peacock
20+ BIG TEN WOMEN’S BASKETBALL GAMES ON PEACOCK HIGHLIGHTED BY TEAM-HIGH EIGHT APPEARANCES BY JUJU WATKINS & USC
Peacock will exclusively stream more than 20 Big Ten Women’s Basketball games live this season, including multiple early round Big Ten Women’s Tournament games.
2023-24 AP First-Team All-American JuJu Watkins and the No. 3 USC Trojans will make a team-high eight appearances on Peacock this season, beginning Saturday, Nov. 23, as the No. 6 Notre Dame-USC rivalry hits the hardwood with the Women of Troy hosting the Fighting Irish at 4 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock. Last year, Watkins set the all-time national record for scoring by a freshman with 920 points and ranked second nationally with 27.1 points per game behind Iowa’s Caitlin Clark (31.6 ppg).
Peacock’s exclusive Big Ten Women’s Basketball conference schedule tips off on Sunday, Jan. 12, as Iowa, the National Championship runners-up last season, host Indiana at 3 p.m. ET.
The Big Ten Women’s schedule on Peacock features some of the nation’s top programs facing off, new conference opponents, and longstanding rivalries, including a top-six matchup between Notre Dame and USC (Nov. 23) featuring two 2023-24 AP First-Team All-Americans in USC’s Watkins and Notre Dame’s Hannah Hidalgo, No. 5 UCLA vs. No. 18 Maryland (Jan. 26) in a Top 25 meeting, a crosstown rivalry of former Pac-12 schools as UCLA hosts USC (Feb. 13), No. 14 Ohio State vs. No. 25 Indiana (Feb. 20), and more.
PEACOCK’S EXCLUSIVE SCHEDULE FOR THE 2024-25 BIG TEN WOMEN’S BASKETBALL SEASON:
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Matchup
|Sat., Nov. 23
|4 p.m.
|Notre Dame vs. USC**
|Sun., Jan. 12
|3 p.m.
|Indiana vs. Iowa
|Wed., Jan. 15
|9:30 p.m.
|Penn State vs. UCLA
|Wed., Jan. 15
|10 p.m.
|Northwestern vs. USC
|Thurs., Jan. 16
|7 p.m.
|Illinois vs. Indiana
|Thurs., Jan. 16
|9 p.m.
|Ohio State vs. Wisconsin
|Sun., Jan. 19
|12 p.m.
|USC vs. Indiana**
|Wed., Jan. 22
|7 p.m.
|USC vs. Purdue
|Wed., Jan. 22
|9 p.m.
|Iowa vs. Washington
|Sun., Jan. 26
|2 p.m.
|UCLA vs. Maryland**
|Thurs., Jan. 30
|10 p.m.
|Minnesota vs. USC
|Wed., Feb. 5
|7:30 p.m.
|USC vs. Wisconsin
|Wed., Feb. 5
|9:30 p.m.
|Ohio State vs. UCLA
|Thurs., Feb. 6
|8 p.m.
|Michigan vs. Nebraska
|Thurs., Feb. 13
|7:30 p.m.
|Minnesota vs. Ohio State
|Thurs., Feb. 13
|10 p.m.
|UCLA vs. USC
|Wed., Feb. 19
|9:30 p.m.
|Michigan State vs. USC
|Thurs., Feb. 20
|7 p.m.
|Ohio State vs. Indiana
|Sun., Feb. 23
|2 p.m.
|UCLA vs. Iowa
|Wed., Feb. 26
|8 p.m.
|UCLA vs. Wisconsin
|Thurs., Feb. 27
|7 p.m.
|Maryland vs. Indiana
|Sun., March 2
|2 p.m.
|Indiana vs. Purdue
|Sun., March 2
|4 p.m.
|Wisconsin vs. Iowa
|Tues., March 4
|3:30 p.m.
|Big Ten Tournament
|Tues., March 4
|6 p.m.
|Big Ten Tournament
|Tues., March 4
|8:30 p.m.
|Big Ten Tournament
|**on NBC and Peacock
30 BIG EAST MEN’S BASKETBALL GAMES STREAMING LIVE EXCLUSIVELY ON PEACOCK
Peacock will exclusively stream 30 BIG EAST men’s basketball games with every school appearing multiple times this season, including four games featuring the two-time defending national champion UConn Huskies, who are ranked No. 3 in the 2024-25 AP preseason poll. Coverage tips off Friday, Nov. 8, at 9 p.m. ET as the Marquette Golden Eagles host the George Mason Patriots.
NBC Sports’ BIG EAST men’s basketball schedule is part of a new six-year BIG EAST media rights agreement which was announced earlier this year.
Peacock’s coverage of BIG EAST men’s basketball this season features 25 regular-season games and five early round and quarterfinal conference tournament games. Conference schedule play on Peacock beings on Tuesday, Dec. 17, with a doubleheader as St. John’s hosts DePaul at 6:30 p.m. ET and Seton Hall visits Villanova at 7:30 p.m. ET.
Head coach Dan Hurley and the back-to-back defending national champion UConn Huskies are slated to appear on Peacock four times this season, with their first Peacock-exclusive game on Sat., Nov. 30 against Maryland Eastern Shore. The Huskies are led by returning starter Alex Karaban, who averaged 13.3 points and 5.1 rebounds last season.
Non-conference play on Peacock is highlighted by Notre Dame vs. Georgetown, a Philadelphia Big 5 matchup as Villanova hosts Penn (Nov. 19) and St. John’s hosting Harvard (Nov. 30). In conference play, Peacock’s schedule is headlined by longtime Big East rivalries including Georgetown-St. John’s (Jan. 14) and Villanova-Georgetown (March 4), plus Butler-Xavier (Feb. 18) and at least three appearances each by AP preseason Top 25 teams UConn (No. 3), Creighton (No. 15), and Marquette (No. 18).
Beginning with the 2025-26 season, Peacock and NBC Sports will present more than 60 men’s and women’s regular-season and BIG EAST Tournament games.
PEACOCK’S EXCLUSIVE SCHEDULE FOR THE 2024-25 BIG EAST MEN’S BASKETBALL SEASON:
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Matchup
|Fri., Nov. 8
|9 p.m.
|George Mason vs. Marquette
|Sat., Nov. 16
|1 p.m.
|Notre Dame vs. Georgetown**
|Tues., Nov. 19
|7 p.m.
|Penn vs. Villanova
|Sat., Nov. 30
|5 p.m.
|Harvard vs. St. John’s
|Sat., Nov. 30
|7 p.m.
|Maryland Eastern Shore vs. UConn
|Tues., Dec. 17
|6:30 p.m.
|DePaul vs. St. John’s
|Tues., Dec. 17
|7:30 p.m.
|Seton Hall vs. Villanova
|Sat., Dec. 21
|12 p.m.
|UConn vs. Butler
|Tues., Dec. 31
|2 p.m.
|St. John’s vs. Creighton
|Tues., Dec. 31
|4 p.m.
|Seton Hall vs. Xavier
|Sun., Jan. 5
|2 p.m.
|Providence vs. UConn**
|Wed., Jan. 8
|6:30 p.m.
|DePaul vs. Seton Hall
|Wed., Jan. 8
|8:30 p.m.
|Butler vs. Providence
|Tues., Jan. 14
|7:30 p.m.
|Georgetown vs. St. John’s
|Tues., Jan. 21
|8 p.m.
|Marquette vs. Seton Hall
|Tues., Jan. 28
|7 p.m.
|Providence vs. Seton Hall
|Wed., Jan. 29
|8 p.m.
|DePaul vs. UConn
|Sat., Feb. 8
|3 p.m.
|Providence vs. Butler
|Tues., Feb. 11
|8:30 p.m.
|DePaul vs. Marquette
|Wed., Feb. 12
|8 p.m.
|Xavier vs. Providence
|Tues., Feb. 18
|8 p.m.
|Butler vs. Xavier
|Sun., Feb. 23
|4 p.m.
|Georgetown vs. Creighton
|Wed., Feb. 26
|9 p.m.
|DePaul vs. Creighton
|Sat., March 1
|8 p.m.
|Marquette vs. Georgetown
|Tues., March 4
|8 p.m.
|Villanova vs. Georgetown
|Wed., March 12
|4 p.m.
|BIG EAST Tournament – First Round
|Wed., March 12
|6:30 p.m.
|BIG EAST Tournament – First Round
|Wed., March 12
|9 p.m.
|BIG EAST Tournament – First Round
|Thurs., March 13
|12 p.m.
|BIG EAST Tournament – Quarterfinals
|Thurs., March 13
|2:30 p.m.
|BIG EAST Tournament – Quarterfinals
|**on NBC and Peacock
NBC SPORTS TO PRESENT 40+ ATLANTIC 10 BASKETBALL GAMES DURING 2024-25 SEASON
More than 40 Atlantic 10 Conference men’s and women’s basketball games will be presented by NBC Sports during the 2024-25 season, including exclusive coverage of the 2025 Atlantic 10 Men’s Championship first round, second round and quarterfinals across USA Network and NBC Sports digital platforms. Additionally, Peacock will exclusively stream 13 games throughout the season.
Season coverage tips off on Saturday, Dec. 7, when the Loyola Chicago Ramblers host the South Florida Bulls at Joseph J. Gentile Arena in Chicago, Ill., at 12:30 p.m. ET on USA Network. NBC Sports’ coverage of men’s regular-season conference play culminates with a doubleheader on USA Network on Saturday, March 8, as the UMass Minutemen host Loyola Chicago at 12:30 p.m. ET followed by the Saint Joseph’s Hawks visiting the La Salle Explorers at 2:30 p.m. ET.
Exclusive live coverage of the 2025 Atlantic 10 Men’s Championship first round, second round and quarterfinals from March 11-13 will be presented on USA Network. A total of 11 A-10 Championship matchups from Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C., will air on the cable network across all three days.
Seven A-10 women’s games, including all four A-10 Championship Quarterfinal games, will be streamed live exclusively on Peacock, beginning Thursday, Jan. 30, with VCU at Duquesne at 8 p.m. ET.
All coverage on USA Network streams live on NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app via authentication.
2024-25 ATLANTIC 10 MEN’S BASKETBALL SCHEDULE
|Date
|Game
|Platform/Network
|Time (ET)
|Sat., Dec. 7
|South Florida at Loyola Chicago
|USA Network
|12:30 p.m.
|Tues., Dec. 17
|UNLV at Dayton
|Peacock
|7 p.m.
|Sat., Jan. 4
|Dayton at George Washington
|USA Network
|12 p.m.
|George Mason at Rhode Island
|USA Network
|2 p.m.
|Wed., Jan. 8
|Dayton at UMass
|Peacock
|7 p.m.
|St. Bonaventure at Saint Louis
|Peacock
|8 p.m.
|Sat., Jan. 18
|George Washington at George Mason
|USA Network
|12:30 p.m.
|Saint Louis at Richmond
|USA Network
|2:30 p.m.
|Sun., Jan. 19
|La Salle at UMass
|USA Network
|2 p.m.
|Sun., Jan. 26
|Duquesne at Fordham
|USA Network
|12:30 p.m.
|Wed., Jan. 29
|Fordham at La Salle
|Peacock
|7 p.m.
|Sat., Feb. 1
|Fordham at St. Bonaventure
|USA Network
|12:30 p.m.
|George Washington at La Salle
|USA Network
|2:30 p.m.
|Sat., Feb. 8
|Richmond at Davidson
|USA Network
|12 p.m.
|Sun., Feb. 9
|George Washington at St. Bonaventure
|USA Network
|12 p.m.
|UMass at La Salle
|USA Network
|2 p.m.
|Wed., Feb. 12
|VCU at George Washington
|Peacock
|7 p.m.
|Sat., Feb. 15
|Saint Joseph’s at George Mason
|USA Network
|12:30 p.m.
|Duquesne at Dayton
|USA Network
|2:30 p.m.
|Sat., Feb. 22
|Richmond at Saint Joseph’s
|USA Network
|12:30 p.m.
|Rhode Island at Saint Louis
|USA Network
|2:30 p.m.
|Wed., Feb. 26
|St. Bonaventure at Saint Joseph’s
|Peacock
|7 p.m.
|Sat., March 1
|Saint Joseph’s at Fordham
|USA Network
|12 p.m.
|Sat., March 8
|Loyola Chicago at UMass
|USA Network
|12:30 p.m.
|Saint Joseph’s at La Salle
|USA Network
|2:30 p.m.
2025 ATLANTIC 10 WOMEN’S BASKETBALL SCHEDULE
|Date
|Game
|Platform/Network
|Time (ET)
|Thurs., Jan. 30
|VCU at Duquesne
|Peacock
|8 p.m.
|Thurs., Feb. 13
|Saint Joseph’s at Richmond
|Peacock
|8 p.m.
|Thurs., Feb. 20
|George Mason at Davidson
|Peacock
|8 p.m.
2025 ATLANTIC 10 MEN’S CHAMPIONSHIP SCHEDULE ON USA NETWORK
|Date
|Game
|Time (ET)
|Tues., March 11
|A-10 Championship First Round
|11:30 a.m., 2 p.m., 4:30 p.m.
|Wed., March 12
|A-10 Championship Second Round
|11:30 a.m., 2 p.m., 5 p.m., 7:30 p.m.
|Thurs., March 13
|A-10 Championship Quarterfinals
|11:30 a.m., 2 p.m., 5 p.m., 7:30 p.m.
2025 ATLANTIC 10 WOMEN’S CHAMPIONSHIP SCHEDULE ON PEACOCK
|Date
|Game
|Time (ET)
|Fri., March 7
|A-10 Championship Quarterfinals
|11 a.m., 1:30 p.m., 5 p.m., 7:30 p.m.
Note: All games, networks and times are subject to change.
