COLLEGE BASKETBALL TIPS OFF NEXT WEEK: NBC SPORTS PRESENTS RECORD 150+ BIG TEN, BIG EAST, AND ATLANTIC 10 COLLEGE BASKETBALL GAMES WITH 120+ EXCLUSIVELY STREAMING ON PEACOCK

75+ Big Ten Men’s and Women’s Basketball Games on Peacock, Beginning Monday, Nov. 4 as Northwestern Hosts Lehigh at 8 p.m. ET Exclusively on Peacock

30 BIG EAST Men’s Games Exclusively on Peacock, Headlined by Two-Time Defending National Champion UConn Huskies Appearing Four Times this Season

40+ Atlantic 10 Men’s and Women’s Games Presented Live Across USA Network and Peacock

NBC Sports’ Schedule Features 2023-24 AP First-Team All-American JuJu Watkins of USC, 2024-25 Big Ten Preseason Player of the Year Braden Smith of Purdue, and More, Including 16 Teams Ranked Inside AP Preseason Top 25

Eligible Students Can Sign-Up to Receive Special Peacock Student Discount Offer for $1.99/Month

STAMFORD, Conn. – Oct. 31, 2024 – The 2024-25 college basketball season tips off next week as NBC Sports’ schedule features a record 150-plus games from the Big Ten (men’s and women’s), BIG EAST (men’s), and Atlantic 10 (men’s and women’s) live on Peacock, NBC, and USA Network. Throughout the season, Peacock will exclusively stream more than 120 games live.

NBC Sports’ comprehensive 2024-25 schedule – which tips off Monday, Nov. 4 as Northwestern hosts Lehigh exclusively on Peacock - is set to feature 16 Associated Press preseason Top 25 teams, including seven men’s teams from the Big Ten and BIG EAST, six Big Ten women’s teams, and three interconference matchups featuring No. 2 Alabama and No. 10 Arizona on the men’s side and No. 6 Notre Dame on the women’s schedule.

Highlights of this season’s college basketball schedule include:

Men’s: No. 2 Alabama vs. No. 14 Purdue (Fri., Nov. 15 on Peacock)



Men’s: No. 10 Arizona vs. Wisconsin (Men’s, Fri., Nov. 15 on Peacock)



Women’s: No. 6 Notre Dame vs. No. 3 USC (Sat., Nov. 23 on NBC and Peacock)



Men’s: Providence vs. No. 3 UConn (Sun., Jan. 5 on NBC and Peacock)



Women’s: No. 5 UCLA vs. No. 18 Maryland (Jan. 26 on NBC and Peacock)

Eligible students can sign-up for Peacock’s Student Discount offer, available for $1.99/month. For more information and to sign-up, click here.

KEY MATCHUPS, STORIED PROGRAMS, AND CELEBRATED RIVALRIES HEADLINE 50+ BIG TEN MEN’S BASKETBALL GAMES ON PEACOCK

Peacock is the exclusive home of more than 75 Big Ten Men’s and Women’s Basketball games this season, including multiple early-round games from the Big Ten Men’s and Women’s Basketball Tournaments.

The Big Ten Men’s and Women’s schedules on Peacock are headlined by marquee matchups and many of the nation’s top players, storied rivalries, first-time conference foes, and highly anticipated interconference games.

Peacock’s exclusive Big Ten Men’s Basketball schedule tips off on Monday, Nov. 4, at 8 p.m. ET as the Northwestern Wildcats, who advanced to the Round of 32 of the 2024 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament as a No. 9 seed, host the Lehigh Mountain Hawks from Welsh Ryan Arena in Evanston, Ill.

Big Ten conference play on Peacock begins with a doubleheader on Tuesday, Dec. 3, as Northwestern visits the Iowa Hawkeyes at 7 p.m. ET and the Wisconsin Badgers host the Michigan Wolverines at 9 p.m. ET.

The Big Ten on Peacock schedule also features some of college basketball’s most storied programs, intense rivalries, four new teams joining the conference (Oregon, UCLA, USC, and Washington), and impactful interconference matchups. The schedule is highlighted by 2024-25 Big Ten Preseason Player of the Year Braden Smith and No. 14 Purdue hosting No. 2 Alabama (Nov. 15) after both teams advanced to the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament Final Four last season; 2023-24 Pac-12 Player of the Year Caleb Love and No. 10 Arizona vs. Wisconsin (Nov. 15); Wisconsin vs. Illinois (Dec. 10) in a rematch of last year’s Big Ten Men’s Tournament Final; Michigan State hosting No. 22 UCLA (Feb. 4) as two the most storied programs in college basketball play for the first time as conference foes, and much more.

Wisconsin will make a school-high 11 regular-season appearances on Peacock this season, while Northwestern, Penn State, and Purdue will each appear seven times on the platform. Each Big Ten school will make at least two appearances on Peacock this season.

PEACOCK’S EXCLUSIVE SCHEDULE FOR THE 2024-25 BIG TEN MEN’S BASKETBALL SEASON :



Date Time (ET) Matchup Mon., Nov. 4 8 p.m. Lehigh vs. Northwestern Fri., Nov. 8 8 p.m. SIU Edwardsville vs. Illinois Sat., Nov. 9 3:30 p.m. Omaha vs. Minnesota Tues., Nov. 12 7 p.m. St. Francis (PA) vs. Penn State Fri., Nov. 15 7 p.m. Alabama vs. Purdue Fri., Nov. 15 7:30 p.m. Virginia Tech vs. Penn State Fri., Nov. 15 8 p.m. Eastern Illinois vs. Northwestern Fri., Nov. 15 9 p.m. Arizona vs. Wisconsin Sat., Nov. 16 3 p.m. South Carolina vs. Indiana Tues., Nov. 19 8 p.m. Samford vs. Michigan State Wed., Nov. 20 8 p.m. Merrimack vs. Rutgers Wed., Nov. 20 10 p.m. San Jose State vs. USC Fri., Nov. 29 2:30 p.m. Pittsburgh vs. Ohio State Sat., Nov. 30 1 p.m. Chicago State vs. Wisconsin Tues., Dec. 3 7 p.m. Northwestern vs. Iowa Tues., Dec. 3 9 p.m. Michigan vs. Wisconsin Tues., Dec. 10 7 p.m. Penn State vs. Rutgers Tues., Dec. 10 9 p.m. Wisconsin vs. Illinois Tues., Dec. 17 8 p.m. Valparaiso vs. Ohio State Sun., Dec. 29 1 p.m. Penn vs. Penn State Sun., Dec. 29 1:30 p.m. Northeastern vs. Northwestern Sun., Dec. 29 2 p.m. Morgan State vs. Minnesota Sun., Dec. 29 3 p.m. NJIT vs. Washington Thurs., Jan. 2 7 p.m. Northwestern vs. Penn State Thurs., Jan. 2 8:30 p.m. Rutgers vs. Indiana Sun., Jan. 5 4 p.m. Maryland vs. Oregon Tues., Jan. 7 8 p.m. Nebraska vs. Iowa Tues., Jan. 7 10 p.m. Michigan vs. UCLA Fri., Jan. 10 7 p.m. Minnesota vs. Wisconsin Tues., Jan. 14 7 p.m. Illinois vs. Indiana Tues., Jan. 14 9 p.m. Ohio State vs. Wisconsin Sat., Jan. 18 3 p.m. Purdue vs. Oregon** Mon., Jan. 20 6:30 p.m. Rutgers vs. Penn State Tues., Jan. 21 7:30 p.m. Ohio State vs. Purdue Tues., Jan. 21 9:30 p.m. Wisconsin vs. UCLA Tues., Jan. 28 8 p.m. Minnesota vs. Michigan State Sat., Feb. 1 4:30 p.m. Michigan State vs. USC Tues., Feb. 4 7 p.m. Purdue vs. Iowa Tues., Feb. 4 9 p.m. Indiana vs. Wisconsin Tues., Feb. 4 10 p.m. Michigan State vs. UCLA Sat., Feb. 8 1 p.m. Wisconsin vs. Iowa** Tues., Feb. 11 7 p.m. Purdue vs. Michigan Tues., Feb. 11 8 p.m. UCLA vs. Illinois Tues., Feb. 11 9 p.m. Indiana vs. Michigan State Tues., Feb. 18 7 p.m. Purdue vs. Michigan State Tues., Feb. 25 7 p.m. Northwestern vs. Minnesota Tues., Feb. 25 9 p.m. Washington vs. Wisconsin Thurs., Feb. 27 9 p.m. Rutgers vs. Michigan Sat., March 1 6 p.m. Indiana vs. Washington Tues., March 4 7 p.m. Nebraska vs. Ohio State Tues., March 4 9 p.m. Rutgers vs. Purdue Sat., March 8 1 p.m. Penn State vs. Wisconsin Sat., March 8 3 p.m. Northwestern vs. Maryland Wed., March 12 3:30 p.m. Big Ten Tournament Wed., March 12 6 p.m. Big Ten Tournament Wed., March 12 8:30 p.m. Big Ten Tournament **on NBC and Peacock

20+ BIG TEN WOMEN’S BASKETBALL GAMES ON PEACOCK HIGHLIGHTED BY TEAM-HIGH EIGHT APPEARANCES BY JUJU WATKINS & USC

Peacock will exclusively stream more than 20 Big Ten Women’s Basketball games live this season, including multiple early round Big Ten Women’s Tournament games.

2023-24 AP First-Team All-American JuJu Watkins and the No. 3 USC Trojans will make a team-high eight appearances on Peacock this season, beginning Saturday, Nov. 23, as the No. 6 Notre Dame-USC rivalry hits the hardwood with the Women of Troy hosting the Fighting Irish at 4 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock. Last year, Watkins set the all-time national record for scoring by a freshman with 920 points and ranked second nationally with 27.1 points per game behind Iowa’s Caitlin Clark (31.6 ppg).

Peacock’s exclusive Big Ten Women’s Basketball conference schedule tips off on Sunday, Jan. 12, as Iowa, the National Championship runners-up last season, host Indiana at 3 p.m. ET.

The Big Ten Women’s schedule on Peacock features some of the nation’s top programs facing off, new conference opponents, and longstanding rivalries, including a top-six matchup between Notre Dame and USC (Nov. 23) featuring two 2023-24 AP First-Team All-Americans in USC’s Watkins and Notre Dame’s Hannah Hidalgo, No. 5 UCLA vs. No. 18 Maryland (Jan. 26) in a Top 25 meeting, a crosstown rivalry of former Pac-12 schools as UCLA hosts USC (Feb. 13), No. 14 Ohio State vs. No. 25 Indiana (Feb. 20), and more.

PEACOCK’S EXCLUSIVE SCHEDULE FOR THE 2024-25 BIG TEN WOMEN’S BASKETBALL SEASON :

Date Time (ET) Matchup Sat., Nov. 23 4 p.m. Notre Dame vs. USC** Sun., Jan. 12 3 p.m. Indiana vs. Iowa Wed., Jan. 15 9:30 p.m. Penn State vs. UCLA Wed., Jan. 15 10 p.m. Northwestern vs. USC Thurs., Jan. 16 7 p.m. Illinois vs. Indiana Thurs., Jan. 16 9 p.m. Ohio State vs. Wisconsin Sun., Jan. 19 12 p.m. USC vs. Indiana** Wed., Jan. 22 7 p.m. USC vs. Purdue Wed., Jan. 22 9 p.m. Iowa vs. Washington Sun., Jan. 26 2 p.m. UCLA vs. Maryland** Thurs., Jan. 30 10 p.m. Minnesota vs. USC Wed., Feb. 5 7:30 p.m. USC vs. Wisconsin Wed., Feb. 5 9:30 p.m. Ohio State vs. UCLA Thurs., Feb. 6 8 p.m. Michigan vs. Nebraska Thurs., Feb. 13 7:30 p.m. Minnesota vs. Ohio State Thurs., Feb. 13 10 p.m. UCLA vs. USC Wed., Feb. 19 9:30 p.m. Michigan State vs. USC Thurs., Feb. 20 7 p.m. Ohio State vs. Indiana Sun., Feb. 23 2 p.m. UCLA vs. Iowa Wed., Feb. 26 8 p.m. UCLA vs. Wisconsin Thurs., Feb. 27 7 p.m. Maryland vs. Indiana Sun., March 2 2 p.m. Indiana vs. Purdue Sun., March 2 4 p.m. Wisconsin vs. Iowa Tues., March 4 3:30 p.m. Big Ten Tournament Tues., March 4 6 p.m. Big Ten Tournament Tues., March 4 8:30 p.m. Big Ten Tournament **on NBC and Peacock





30 BIG EAST MEN’S BASKETBALL GAMES STREAMING LIVE EXCLUSIVELY ON PEACOCK

Peacock will exclusively stream 30 BIG EAST men’s basketball games with every school appearing multiple times this season, including four games featuring the two-time defending national champion UConn Huskies, who are ranked No. 3 in the 2024-25 AP preseason poll. Coverage tips off Friday, Nov. 8, at 9 p.m. ET as the Marquette Golden Eagles host the George Mason Patriots.

NBC Sports’ BIG EAST men’s basketball schedule is part of a new six-year BIG EAST media rights agreement which was announced earlier this year.

Peacock’s coverage of BIG EAST men’s basketball this season features 25 regular-season games and five early round and quarterfinal conference tournament games. Conference schedule play on Peacock beings on Tuesday, Dec. 17, with a doubleheader as St. John’s hosts DePaul at 6:30 p.m. ET and Seton Hall visits Villanova at 7:30 p.m. ET.

Head coach Dan Hurley and the back-to-back defending national champion UConn Huskies are slated to appear on Peacock four times this season, with their first Peacock-exclusive game on Sat., Nov. 30 against Maryland Eastern Shore. The Huskies are led by returning starter Alex Karaban, who averaged 13.3 points and 5.1 rebounds last season.

Non-conference play on Peacock is highlighted by Notre Dame vs. Georgetown, a Philadelphia Big 5 matchup as Villanova hosts Penn (Nov. 19) and St. John’s hosting Harvard (Nov. 30). In conference play, Peacock’s schedule is headlined by longtime Big East rivalries including Georgetown-St. John’s (Jan. 14) and Villanova-Georgetown (March 4), plus Butler-Xavier (Feb. 18) and at least three appearances each by AP preseason Top 25 teams UConn (No. 3), Creighton (No. 15), and Marquette (No. 18).

Beginning with the 2025-26 season, Peacock and NBC Sports will present more than 60 men’s and women’s regular-season and BIG EAST Tournament games.

PEACOCK’S EXCLUSIVE SCHEDULE FOR THE 2024-25 BIG EAST MEN’S BASKETBALL SEASON:

Date Time (ET) Matchup Fri., Nov. 8 9 p.m. George Mason vs. Marquette Sat., Nov. 16 1 p.m. Notre Dame vs. Georgetown** Tues., Nov. 19 7 p.m. Penn vs. Villanova Sat., Nov. 30 5 p.m. Harvard vs. St. John’s Sat., Nov. 30 7 p.m. Maryland Eastern Shore vs. UConn Tues., Dec. 17 6:30 p.m. DePaul vs. St. John’s Tues., Dec. 17 7:30 p.m. Seton Hall vs. Villanova Sat., Dec. 21 12 p.m. UConn vs. Butler Tues., Dec. 31 2 p.m. St. John’s vs. Creighton Tues., Dec. 31 4 p.m. Seton Hall vs. Xavier Sun., Jan. 5 2 p.m. Providence vs. UConn** Wed., Jan. 8 6:30 p.m. DePaul vs. Seton Hall Wed., Jan. 8 8:30 p.m. Butler vs. Providence Tues., Jan. 14 7:30 p.m. Georgetown vs. St. John’s Tues., Jan. 21 8 p.m. Marquette vs. Seton Hall Tues., Jan. 28 7 p.m. Providence vs. Seton Hall Wed., Jan. 29 8 p.m. DePaul vs. UConn Sat., Feb. 8 3 p.m. Providence vs. Butler Tues., Feb. 11 8:30 p.m. DePaul vs. Marquette Wed., Feb. 12 8 p.m. Xavier vs. Providence Tues., Feb. 18 8 p.m. Butler vs. Xavier Sun., Feb. 23 4 p.m. Georgetown vs. Creighton Wed., Feb. 26 9 p.m. DePaul vs. Creighton Sat., March 1 8 p.m. Marquette vs. Georgetown Tues., March 4 8 p.m. Villanova vs. Georgetown Wed., March 12 4 p.m. BIG EAST Tournament – First Round Wed., March 12 6:30 p.m. BIG EAST Tournament – First Round Wed., March 12 9 p.m. BIG EAST Tournament – First Round Thurs., March 13 12 p.m. BIG EAST Tournament – Quarterfinals Thurs., March 13 2:30 p.m. BIG EAST Tournament – Quarterfinals **on NBC and Peacock

NBC SPORTS TO PRESENT 40+ ATLANTIC 10 BASKETBALL GAMES DURING 2024-25 SEASON

More than 40 Atlantic 10 Conference men’s and women’s basketball games will be presented by NBC Sports during the 2024-25 season, including exclusive coverage of the 2025 Atlantic 10 Men’s Championship first round, second round and quarterfinals across USA Network and NBC Sports digital platforms. Additionally, Peacock will exclusively stream 13 games throughout the season.

Season coverage tips off on Saturday, Dec. 7, when the Loyola Chicago Ramblers host the South Florida Bulls at Joseph J. Gentile Arena in Chicago, Ill., at 12:30 p.m. ET on USA Network. NBC Sports’ coverage of men’s regular-season conference play culminates with a doubleheader on USA Network on Saturday, March 8, as the UMass Minutemen host Loyola Chicago at 12:30 p.m. ET followed by the Saint Joseph’s Hawks visiting the La Salle Explorers at 2:30 p.m. ET.

Exclusive live coverage of the 2025 Atlantic 10 Men’s Championship first round, second round and quarterfinals from March 11-13 will be presented on USA Network. A total of 11 A-10 Championship matchups from Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C., will air on the cable network across all three days.

Seven A-10 women’s games, including all four A-10 Championship Quarterfinal games, will be streamed live exclusively on Peacock, beginning Thursday, Jan. 30, with VCU at Duquesne at 8 p.m. ET.

All coverage on USA Network streams live on NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app via authentication.

2024-25 ATLANTIC 10 MEN’S BASKETBALL SCHEDULE

Date Game Platform/Network Time (ET) Sat., Dec. 7 South Florida at Loyola Chicago USA Network 12:30 p.m. Tues., Dec. 17 UNLV at Dayton Peacock 7 p.m. Sat., Jan. 4 Dayton at George Washington USA Network 12 p.m. George Mason at Rhode Island USA Network 2 p.m. Wed., Jan. 8 Dayton at UMass Peacock 7 p.m. St. Bonaventure at Saint Louis Peacock 8 p.m. Sat., Jan. 18 George Washington at George Mason USA Network 12:30 p.m. Saint Louis at Richmond USA Network 2:30 p.m. Sun., Jan. 19 La Salle at UMass USA Network 2 p.m. Sun., Jan. 26 Duquesne at Fordham USA Network 12:30 p.m. Wed., Jan. 29 Fordham at La Salle Peacock 7 p.m. Sat., Feb. 1 Fordham at St. Bonaventure USA Network 12:30 p.m. George Washington at La Salle USA Network 2:30 p.m. Sat., Feb. 8 Richmond at Davidson USA Network 12 p.m. Sun., Feb. 9 George Washington at St. Bonaventure USA Network 12 p.m. UMass at La Salle USA Network 2 p.m. Wed., Feb. 12 VCU at George Washington Peacock 7 p.m. Sat., Feb. 15 Saint Joseph’s at George Mason USA Network 12:30 p.m. Duquesne at Dayton USA Network 2:30 p.m. Sat., Feb. 22 Richmond at Saint Joseph’s USA Network 12:30 p.m. Rhode Island at Saint Louis USA Network 2:30 p.m. Wed., Feb. 26 St. Bonaventure at Saint Joseph’s Peacock 7 p.m. Sat., March 1 Saint Joseph’s at Fordham USA Network 12 p.m. Sat., March 8 Loyola Chicago at UMass USA Network 12:30 p.m. Saint Joseph’s at La Salle USA Network 2:30 p.m.

2025 ATLANTIC 10 WOMEN’S BASKETBALL SCHEDULE





Date Game Platform/Network Time (ET) Thurs., Jan. 30 VCU at Duquesne Peacock 8 p.m. Thurs., Feb. 13 Saint Joseph’s at Richmond Peacock 8 p.m. Thurs., Feb. 20 George Mason at Davidson Peacock 8 p.m.

2025 ATLANTIC 10 MEN’S CHAMPIONSHIP SCHEDULE ON USA NETWORK

Date Game Time (ET) Tues., March 11 A-10 Championship First Round 11:30 a.m., 2 p.m., 4:30 p.m. Wed., March 12 A-10 Championship Second Round 11:30 a.m., 2 p.m., 5 p.m., 7:30 p.m. Thurs., March 13 A-10 Championship Quarterfinals 11:30 a.m., 2 p.m., 5 p.m., 7:30 p.m.

2025 ATLANTIC 10 WOMEN’S CHAMPIONSHIP SCHEDULE ON PEACOCK

Date Game Time (ET) Fri., March 7 A-10 Championship Quarterfinals 11 a.m., 1:30 p.m., 5 p.m., 7:30 p.m.

Note: All games, networks and times are subject to change.

Peacock’s expansive sports programming features live coverage including Big Ten Football and Basketball, Sunday Night Football, Notre Dame Football, Big East men’s basketball, Olympic and Paralympic Games, Premier League, NASCAR, golf, NBA and WNBA coming in 2025-26, and much more. Peacock also offers daily sports programming on the NBC Sports channel.

--NBC Sports--