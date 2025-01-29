 Skip navigation
2024 Paris Olympics
2024 Paris Paralympics
Premier League
NFL
Horse Racing
Rotoworld

Latest Releases

NBC SPORTS PRESENTS COMPREHENSIVE SUPER BOWL WEEK COVERAGE FROM NEW ORLEANS ACROSS PEACOCK & NBC SPORTS DIGITAL PLATFORMS
Six Nations 2025_PB.png
NBC SPORTS PRESENTS COVERAGE OF 2025 GUINNESS MEN’S SIX NATIONS RUGBY TOURNAMENT, BEGINNING WITH OPENING ROUND TOMORROW LIVE ON PEACOCK
HORSE RACING’S “1/ST RACING TOUR PRESENTED BY MYRACEHORSE” LIVE THIS SAT., FEB. 1 AT 4 P.M. ET ON CNBC AND PEACOCK

2024 Paris Olympics

NBCUNIVERSAL WINS FIVE PRESTIGIOUS IOC OLYMPIC GOLDEN RINGS AWARDS FOR PRESENTATION OF OLYMPIC GAMES PARIS 2024
TRÈS MAGNIFIQUE! NBCUNIVERSAL’S PRESENTATION OF SPECTACULAR PARIS OLYMPICS DOMINATES MEDIA LANDSCAPE ACROSS ALL PLATFORMS
NOTES & QUOTES -- 2024 PARIS OLYMPICS ON NBC, PEACOCK AND PLATFORMS OF NBCUNIVERSAL, AUG. 11

Premier League

CHELSEA VISIT MANCHESTER CITY THIS SATURDAY, JAN. 25, AT 12:30 P.M. ET EXCLUSIVELY ON PEACOCK, HEADLINING THIS WEEKEND’S PREMIER LEAGUE COVERAGE
MASSIVE MIDWEEK MATCHUPS — FIRST-PLACE LIVERPOOL AT THIRD-PLACE NOTTINGHAM FOREST (TODAY ON USA NETWORK & UNIVERSO) & SECOND-PLACE ARSENAL V. TOTTENHAM (WED. ON PEACOCK) — HEADLINE THIS WEEK’S PREMIER LEAGUE COVERAGE
FIRST-PLACE LIVERPOOL HOST MANCHESTER UNITED THIS SUNDAY, JAN. 5 AT 11:30 A.M. ET ON NBC, PEACOCK, AND TELEMUNDO AS PREMIER LEAGUE “FESTIVE FIXTURES” CONCLUDES ACROSS NBC SPORTS THIS WEEKEND
ARSENAL HOST MANCHESTER CITY THIS SUNDAY, FEB. 2, AT 11:30 A.M. ET EXCLUSIVELY ON PEACOCK, HEADLINING THIS WEEKEND’S PREMIER LEAGUE COVERAGE

Published January 29, 2025 02:00 PM

Aston Villa Visit Wolverhampton Wanderers Saturday at 12:30 p.m. ET on NBC, Peacock, and Universo

Premier League Multiview Available Exclusively on Peacock During Saturday’s 10 a.m. ET Multi-Match Window

Peacock Streams Sky Sports News’ Transfer Deadline Day Show Live on Monday, Feb. 3, from Noon-7 p.m. ET

STAMFORD, Conn. – Jan. 29, 2025 – Second-place Arsenal host fourth-place Manchester City this Sunday, Feb. 2, at 11:30 p.m. ET exclusively on Peacock, headlining Premier League action across NBC Sports this weekend.

Arsenal topped Wolverhampton Wanderers, 1-0, last weekend as substitute Riccardo Calafiori scored after both clubs were playing with 10 men due to red cards. Manchester City defeated Chelsea, 3-1, on Saturday and are unbeaten in their past six PL matches. Jon Champion and Lee Dixon will call the match live from Emirates Stadium.

This weekend’s coverage begins Saturday, Feb. 1, with Premier League Mornings at 7 a.m. ET on USA Network, leading into third-place Nottingham Forest hosting Brighton & Hove Albion at 7:30 a.m. ET (USA Network and Universo). Next, NBC Sports presents four matches live at 10 a.m. ET: Bournemouth v. first-place Liverpool (USA Network, Telemundo/Universo), Everton v. Leicester City (Peacock), Ipswich v. Southampton (Peacock), and Newcastle v. Fulham (Peacock). Peacock’s popular Multiview feature is available Saturday with coverage of the three Peacock-exclusive matches during the 10 a.m. ET multi-match window. The Goal Rush whip-around show will also stream live on Peacock on Saturday at 10 a.m. ET, providing viewers with the most compelling action in real time and on replay so they won’t miss a single goal or key play.

At 12:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, Wolverhampton Wanderers host Aston Villa on NBC, Peacock, and Universo. Peter Drury and Dixon will call the action live from Molineux Stadium.
Sunday’s coverage begins with Premier League Mornings at 8 a.m. ET on USA Network and Peacock, followed by Brentford v. Tottenham (USA Network, Telemundo) and Manchester United v. Crystal Palace (Peacock) at 9 a.m. ET. Following Arsenal-Manchester City (11:30 a.m. ET exclusively on Peacock) is Goal Zone at 1:30 p.m. ET on Peacock.

This weekend’s match coverage concludes Monday, Feb. 3, at 3 p.m. ET as Chelsea host West Ham on USA Network and Universo.
Rebecca Lowe hosts Saturday’s and Sunday’s Premier League Mornings, Premier League Live and Goal Zone shows alongside former Premier League player Robbie Mustoe and former Premier League and USMNT player Tim Howard. Anna Jackson hosts Monday’s shows alongside Mustoe and former Premier League player Danny Higginbotham.

SKY SPORTS NEWS’ TRANSFER DEADLINE DAY SHOW STREAMS LIVE ON PEACOCK ON MONDAY AT NOON ET

This Monday, Feb. 3, Peacock streams live coverage of Sky Sports News’ seven-hour Transfer Deadline Day Show from Noon-7 p.m. ET.

THE 2 ROBBIES PODCAST

Robbie Earle and Robbie Mustoe discuss and dissect the top Premier League storylines after every matchweek on “The 2 Robbies” podcast. On the most recent episode, Earle and Mustoe discuss Manchester City’s 3-1 win over Chelsea at the Etihad, Tottenham’s loss to Leicester City, and more. Click here to listen to the podcast or click here to watch on YouTube.

STREAMING ON PEACOCK

Peacock continues its expansive Premier League coverage this season with exclusive matches, all games on the NBC broadcast network simulstreamed live, studio shows, full match replays, an always-on “Premier League TV” channel, and more. In partnership with Telemundo and Universo, Peacock will provide extensive Spanish-language coverage of the Premier League.
In addition to Premier League, Peacock’s sports programming features live coverage of the NFL, including Sunday Night Football, Big Ten football and basketball, the Olympic and Paralympic Games, Notre Dame Football, the U.S. Women’s and Men’s National Teams soccer matches (in Spanish), golf, NBA and WNBA coming in 2025-26, and much more.

Multiview will be available for Premier League matches for the rest of the season and is one of Peacock’s innovative and popular features that enhance the live viewing experience, including Catch Up With Key Plays and Live Actions.

To learn more about how to watch Premier League on Peacock and how to sign up, visit peacocktv.com/sports/premier-league.

Following is NBC Sports’ schedule for this weekend’s Premier League coverage (all times ET, subject to change):

Date
Time (ET)
Match
Platform
Sat., Feb. 1
7 a.m.
Premier League Mornings
USA Network
Sat., Feb. 1
7:30 a.m.
Nottingham Forest v. Brighton & Hove Albion
USA Network, Universo
Sat., Feb. 1
9:30 a.m.
Premier League Live
USA Network, Peacock
Sat., Feb. 1
10 a.m.
Bournemouth v. Liverpool
USA Network, Telemundo/Universo
Sat., Feb. 1
10 a.m.
Everton v. Leicester City*
Peacock
Sat., Feb. 1
10 a.m.
Ipswich v. Southampton*
Peacock
Sat., Feb. 1
10 a.m.
Newcastle v. Fulham*
Peacock
Sat., Feb. 1
10 a.m.
Goal Rush
Peacock
Sat., Feb. 1
Noon
Premier League Live
USA Network, Peacock
Sat., Feb. 1
12:30 p.m.
Wolverhampton Wanderers v. Aston Villa
NBC, Peacock, Universo
Sat., Feb. 1
2:30 p.m.
Goal Zone
NBC, Peacock
Sun., Feb. 2
8 a.m.
Premier League Mornings
USA Network, Peacock
Sun., Feb. 2
9 a.m.
Brentford v. Tottenham
USA Network, Telemundo
Sun., Feb. 2
9 a.m.
Manchester United v. Crystal Palace
Peacock
Sun., Feb. 2
11 a.m.
Premier League Live
USA Network, Peacock
Sun., Feb. 2
11:30 a.m.
Arsenal v. Manchester City
Peacock
Sun., Feb. 2
1:30 p.m.
Goal Zone
Peacock
Mon., Feb. 3
Noon
Sky Sports News Transfer Deadline Day
Peacock
Mon., Feb. 3
2 p.m.
Premier League Live
USA Network
Mon., Feb. 3
3 p.m.
Cheslea v. West Ham
USA Network, Universo
Mon., Feb. 3
5 p.m.
Goal Zone
USA Network




*Available on Premier League Multiview

–NBC SPORTS–