ARSENAL HOST MANCHESTER CITY THIS SUNDAY, FEB. 2, AT 11:30 A.M. ET EXCLUSIVELY ON PEACOCK, HEADLINING THIS WEEKEND’S PREMIER LEAGUE COVERAGE

Aston Villa Visit Wolverhampton Wanderers Saturday at 12:30 p.m. ET on NBC, Peacock, and Universo

Premier League Multiview Available Exclusively on Peacock During Saturday’s 10 a.m. ET Multi-Match Window

Peacock Streams Sky Sports News’ Transfer Deadline Day Show Live on Monday, Feb. 3, from Noon-7 p.m. ET

STAMFORD, Conn. – Jan. 29, 2025 – Second-place Arsenal host fourth-place Manchester City this Sunday, Feb. 2, at 11:30 p.m. ET exclusively on Peacock, headlining Premier League action across NBC Sports this weekend.

Arsenal topped Wolverhampton Wanderers, 1-0, last weekend as substitute Riccardo Calafiori scored after both clubs were playing with 10 men due to red cards. Manchester City defeated Chelsea, 3-1, on Saturday and are unbeaten in their past six PL matches. Jon Champion and Lee Dixon will call the match live from Emirates Stadium.

This weekend’s coverage begins Saturday, Feb. 1, with Premier League Mornings at 7 a.m. ET on USA Network, leading into third-place Nottingham Forest hosting Brighton & Hove Albion at 7:30 a.m. ET (USA Network and Universo). Next, NBC Sports presents four matches live at 10 a.m. ET: Bournemouth v. first-place Liverpool (USA Network, Telemundo/Universo), Everton v. Leicester City (Peacock), Ipswich v. Southampton (Peacock), and Newcastle v. Fulham (Peacock). Peacock’s popular Multiview feature is available Saturday with coverage of the three Peacock-exclusive matches during the 10 a.m. ET multi-match window. The Goal Rush whip-around show will also stream live on Peacock on Saturday at 10 a.m. ET, providing viewers with the most compelling action in real time and on replay so they won’t miss a single goal or key play.

At 12:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, Wolverhampton Wanderers host Aston Villa on NBC, Peacock, and Universo. Peter Drury and Dixon will call the action live from Molineux Stadium.

Sunday’s coverage begins with Premier League Mornings at 8 a.m. ET on USA Network and Peacock, followed by Brentford v. Tottenham (USA Network, Telemundo) and Manchester United v. Crystal Palace (Peacock) at 9 a.m. ET. Following Arsenal-Manchester City (11:30 a.m. ET exclusively on Peacock) is Goal Zone at 1:30 p.m. ET on Peacock.

This weekend’s match coverage concludes Monday, Feb. 3, at 3 p.m. ET as Chelsea host West Ham on USA Network and Universo.

Rebecca Lowe hosts Saturday’s and Sunday’s Premier League Mornings, Premier League Live and Goal Zone shows alongside former Premier League player Robbie Mustoe and former Premier League and USMNT player Tim Howard. Anna Jackson hosts Monday’s shows alongside Mustoe and former Premier League player Danny Higginbotham.

SKY SPORTS NEWS’ TRANSFER DEADLINE DAY SHOW STREAMS LIVE ON PEACOCK ON MONDAY AT NOON ET

This Monday, Feb. 3, Peacock streams live coverage of Sky Sports News’ seven-hour Transfer Deadline Day Show from Noon-7 p.m. ET.

THE 2 ROBBIES PODCAST

Robbie Earle and Robbie Mustoe discuss and dissect the top Premier League storylines after every matchweek on “The 2 Robbies” podcast. On the most recent episode, Earle and Mustoe discuss Manchester City’s 3-1 win over Chelsea at the Etihad, Tottenham’s loss to Leicester City, and more. Click here to listen to the podcast or click here to watch on YouTube.

STREAMING ON PEACOCK

Peacock continues its expansive Premier League coverage this season with exclusive matches, all games on the NBC broadcast network simulstreamed live, studio shows, full match replays, an always-on “Premier League TV” channel, and more. In partnership with Telemundo and Universo, Peacock will provide extensive Spanish-language coverage of the Premier League.

In addition to Premier League, Peacock’s sports programming features live coverage of the NFL, including Sunday Night Football, Big Ten football and basketball, the Olympic and Paralympic Games, Notre Dame Football, the U.S. Women’s and Men’s National Teams soccer matches (in Spanish), golf, NBA and WNBA coming in 2025-26, and much more.

Multiview will be available for Premier League matches for the rest of the season and is one of Peacock’s innovative and popular features that enhance the live viewing experience, including Catch Up With Key Plays and Live Actions.

To learn more about how to watch Premier League on Peacock and how to sign up, visit peacocktv.com/sports/premier-league.

Following is NBC Sports’ schedule for this weekend’s Premier League coverage (all times ET, subject to change):

Date

Time (ET)

Match

Platform

Sat., Feb. 1

7 a.m.

Premier League Mornings

USA Network

Sat., Feb. 1

7:30 a.m.

Nottingham Forest v. Brighton & Hove Albion

USA Network, Universo

Sat., Feb. 1

9:30 a.m.

Premier League Live

USA Network, Peacock

Sat., Feb. 1

10 a.m.

Bournemouth v. Liverpool

USA Network, Telemundo/Universo

Sat., Feb. 1

10 a.m.

Everton v. Leicester City*

Peacock

Sat., Feb. 1

10 a.m.

Ipswich v. Southampton*

Peacock

Sat., Feb. 1

10 a.m.

Newcastle v. Fulham*

Peacock

Sat., Feb. 1

10 a.m.

Goal Rush

Peacock

Sat., Feb. 1

Noon

Premier League Live

USA Network, Peacock

Sat., Feb. 1

12:30 p.m.

Wolverhampton Wanderers v. Aston Villa

NBC, Peacock, Universo

Sat., Feb. 1

2:30 p.m.

Goal Zone

NBC, Peacock

Sun., Feb. 2

8 a.m.

Premier League Mornings

USA Network, Peacock

Sun., Feb. 2

9 a.m.

Brentford v. Tottenham

USA Network, Telemundo

Sun., Feb. 2

9 a.m.

Manchester United v. Crystal Palace

Peacock

Sun., Feb. 2

11 a.m.

Premier League Live

USA Network, Peacock

Sun., Feb. 2

11:30 a.m.

Arsenal v. Manchester City

Peacock

Sun., Feb. 2

1:30 p.m.

Goal Zone

Peacock

Mon., Feb. 3

Noon

Sky Sports News Transfer Deadline Day

Peacock

Mon., Feb. 3

2 p.m.

Premier League Live

USA Network

Mon., Feb. 3

3 p.m.

Cheslea v. West Ham

USA Network, Universo

Mon., Feb. 3

5 p.m.

Goal Zone

USA Network











*Available on Premier League Multiview

