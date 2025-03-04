SHAUN WHITE’S THE SNOW LEAGUE DEBUTS FROM ASPEN EXCLUSIVELY ON PEACOCK THIS WEEK

First Event Begins This Friday, March 7, at 11:30 a.m. ET Exclusively on Peacock; Encore Presentation on NBC on Saturday, March 29, at 1 p.m. ET

Three-Time Olympic Gold Medalist and Global Snowboarding Icon Shaun White is Founder and Director of The Snow League

Olympic Snowboard Medalists Ayumu Hirano, Liu Jiayu, and Sena Tomita Expected to Compete

STAMFORD, Conn. – March 4, 2025 – The debut of three-time Olympic gold medalist Shaun White’s The Snow League will be presented with exclusive live coverage on Peacock beginning this Friday, March 7, at 11:30 a.m. ET, and the second day of competition on Saturday, March 8, at 11:30 a.m. ET. Both days of competition will be held at Buttermilk in Aspen, Colo.

The first professional winter sports league entirely dedicated to snowboarding and freeskiing, the inaugural event will see some of the world’s top snowboarders compete head-to-head in the halfpipe, headlined by reigning Olympic gold medalist Ayumu Hirano (Japan), PyeongChang Olympic silver medalist Liu Jiayu (China), Beijing Olympic bronze medalist Sena Tomita (Japan), along with U.S. Olympians Chase Josey, Lucas Foster, and Maddie Mastro.

NBC Sports’ Todd Harris and Tina Dixon will call the event, joined by snowboard editor and photographer Tom Monterosso (analyst) and professional snowboarder and influential podcast host Chris Grenier (reporter). Olympic snowboarding judge Connor Manning will also serve as a scoring analyst. Jac Collinsworth will host the event.

NBC Sports will present the four events of the league’s first season live on Peacock, with encore presentations on the NBC broadcast network. Locations for the next three events are the Yunding Secret Garden snowpark in Zhangjiakou, China (where White had his final Olympic run at the 2022 Beijing Games, finishing fourth in the halfpipe), Laax, Switzerland, and a return to Aspen.

The Snow League will feature innovative competition formats designed to build season-long storylines, including head-to-head matchups, with athletes accumulating points at each event to be tallied together at the end of the season to crown The Snow League World Champion. The total prize purse for The Snow League’s first season will exceed $1.6 million.

How to Watch – Friday, March 7-Saturday, March 29 (all times ET) :



Streaming: Peacock (LIVE)

TV: NBC



Date

Event

Time (ET)

Platform

Friday, March 7

Qualifying

11:30 a.m.

Peacock (LIVE)

Saturday, March 8

Finals

11:30 a.m.

Peacock (LIVE)

Saturday, March 29

Highlights - Aspen

1 p.m.

NBC*



*Encore presentation

