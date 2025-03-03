MIKE TIRICO TO CALL TWO NBA GAMES THIS WEEK ON NBC SPORTS REGIONAL NETWORKS

Tirico to Handle Play-by-Play for Trail Blazers-76ers Tonight at 7 p.m. ET on NBC Sports Philadelphia and Trail Blazers-Celtics on Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET on NBC Sports Boston

First Time Calling NBA Games for Tirico Since 2016

Tirico to Serve as NBC Sports’ Lead NBA Play-by-Play Voice When Coverage Begins This October

STAMFORD, Conn. – March 3, 2025 – Mike Tirico makes his return to the NBA this week, serving as the play-by-play voice for two NBC Sports Regional Network games. Tonight, he will call Paul George and the Philadelphia 76ers hosting the Portland Trail Blazers at 7 p.m. ET on NBC Sports Philadelphia, followed by Jayson Tatum and the reigning NBA champion Boston Celtics hosting Portland on Wednesday, March 5, at 7 p.m. ET on NBC Sports Boston.

Tirico previously called NBA games for ESPN from 2002-2016. This is his first time handling play-by-play since May 8, 2016, when LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers defeated the Atlanta Hawks 100-99 in the NBA Playoffs to clinch the series and advance to the Eastern Conference Finals on their way to an NBA Championship.

“What a fun opportunity to get a little run in before we get started next fall,” said Tirico. “I am thrilled to get back in the building and call a couple of games while working with our talented regional teams in Philadelphia and Boston. Sincere thanks to my friends Kate Scott and Drew Carter for letting me sit in their chair for an evening.”

For tonight’s Portland-Philadelphia matchup, Tirico will work alongside NBC Sports Philadelphia’s Alaa Abdelnaby (analyst), a 1990 first-round pick out of Duke who played in the NBA from 1990-95, reporter Taryn Hatcher, and Kate Scott for pre-game. For Wednesday’s Portland-Boston game, Tirico will be joined by NBC Sports Boston’s Brian Scalabrine (analyst), who won an NBA championship with the Celtics in 2008, reporter Abby Chin, and Drew Carter for pre- and postgame.

As previously announced in January, Tirico will serve as NBC Sports’ lead play-by-play voice when its coverage of the association begins with the 2025-26 season this October across NBC and Peacock. He has extensive NBA experience, calling about 375 regular-season and playoff games from 2002-2016 for ABC, ESPN, and ESPN Radio. From 2003-2005, Tirico was the main studio host for ESPN’s coverage, including the NBA Finals and the presentation of the Larry O’Brien Trophy to the NBA champions. Additionally, in 2007-2009, 2011, 2013, and 2015, he served as the play-by-play voice of the NBA Finals on ESPN Radio.

In addition to Tirico, NBC Sports has also announced that Jamal Crawford and Reggie Miller will join its coverage as a game analysts and that Noah Eagle will serve as a play-by-play voice. Emmy Award-winning producer Frank DiGraci was announced in December 2024 as the coordinating producer for NBC Sports’ NBA coverage.

In July 2024, NBCUniversal and the NBA announced an 11-year agreement to present NBA and WNBA regular-season and playoff basketball games across numerous platforms beginning with the 2025-26 season. Peacock will livestream exclusive national Monday night games while NBC/Peacock will present national coverage of regional doubleheaders on Tuesday nights. NBC Sports will launch Sunday Night Basketball in 2026 across NBC and Peacock, providing NBA fans with three consecutive nights of national coverage across NBCUniversal platforms during the second half of the regular season. For more information on the agreement, click here.

Additional information about NBC Sports’ 2025-26 NBA coverage will be announced soon.

