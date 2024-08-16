 Skip navigation
GOLD ZONE AND MULTIVIEW MAKE PARALYMPIC GAMES DEBUT AS PART OF PEACOCK'S EXTENSIVE COVERAGE OF PARIS 2024
GARY NEVILLE JOINS NBC SPORTS' PREMIER LEAGUE COVERAGE AS SPECIAL CONTRIBUTOR THROUGHOUT 2024-25 SEASON
NASCAR CUP SERIES AT MICHIGAN INTERNATIONAL SPEEDWAY ON USA NETWORK THIS SUNDAY, AUG. 18, AT 2:30 P.M. ET

2024 Paris Olympics

TRÈS MAGNIFIQUE! NBCUNIVERSAL'S PRESENTATION OF SPECTACULAR PARIS OLYMPICS DOMINATES MEDIA LANDSCAPE ACROSS ALL PLATFORMS
NOTES & QUOTES -- 2024 PARIS OLYMPICS ON NBC, PEACOCK AND PLATFORMS OF NBCUNIVERSAL, AUG. 11
U.S. MEN'S BASKETBALL TEAM'S THRILLING VICTORY OVER FRANCE ON NBC & PEACOCK IS MOST-WATCHED GOLD MEDAL GAME SINCE 1996 ATLANTA OLYMPICS

Premier League

GARY NEVILLE JOINS NBC SPORTS' PREMIER LEAGUE COVERAGE AS SPECIAL CONTRIBUTOR THROUGHOUT 2024-25 SEASON
THE PREMIER LEAGUE RETURNS THIS WEEK! 2024-25 SEASON KICKS OFF ACROSS PLATFORMS OF NBCUNIVERSAL, WITH NBC SPORTS' STUDIO TEAM ON-SITE IN U.K. THIS WEEKEND
ONE MONTH TO 2024-25 PREMIER LEAGUE SEASON KICKOFF ACROSS PLATFORMS OF NBCUNIVERSAL, WITH NBC SPORTS' STUDIO TEAM ON-SITE IN U.K.
2024-25 PREMIER LEAGUE SEASON KICKS OFF TODAY! COMMENTATORS ANNOUNCED FOR PL OPENING WEEKEND MATCHES LIVE ACROSS PLATFORMS OF NBCUNIVERSAL

Published August 16, 2024 09:33 AM

The 2024-25 Premier League Season Kicks Off Today as Manchester United Host Fulham at 3 p.m. ET on USA Network and Universo

NBC Sports’ PL Studio Team of Rebecca Lowe, Robbie Earle, Robbie Mustoe and Tim Howard Travels to U.K. for Special On-Site Shows Today-Sunday

Jon Champion, Lee Dixon and Graeme Le Saux to Call Manchester United-Fulham Today and Chelsea-Manchester City on Sunday; Peter Drury, Dixon and Le Saux to Call West Ham-Aston Villa on Saturday

PL Opening Weekend

STAMFORD, Conn. – Aug. 16, 2024 – The 2024-25 Premier League season kicks off this weekend across the platforms of NBCUniversal, with the opening match today, Friday, Aug. 16, as Manchester United host Fulham at 3 p.m. ET on USA Network and Universo.

On the heels of the most-watched Premier League season ever in the U.S. last year, NBC Sports’ Premier League studio team of Rebecca Lowe, Robbie Earle, Robbie Mustoe, and Tim Howard will be in the U.K. for special on-site shows today through Sunday, including: at Old Trafford on Friday for Manchester United-Fulham (3 p.m. ET on USA Network and Universo), at London Stadium on Saturday for West Ham-Aston Villa (12:30 p.m. ET on NBC, Peacock and Universo), and at Stamford Bridge on Sunday for Chelsea-Manchester City (11:30 a.m. ET on NBC, Peacock and Telemundo).

Coverage begins today with Premier League Live at 2 p.m. ET on USA Network, leading into Manchester United hosting Fulham (3 p.m. ET on USA Network and Universo). Jon Champion, Lee Dixon and Graeme Le Saux will call the opening match live from Old Trafford.

Following are the commentators for NBC Sports’ opening weekend Premier League coverage (all times ET, subject to change):

DateTime (ET)MatchPlatformCommentators
Fri., Aug. 163 p.m.Manchester United v. FulhamUSA Network, Universo

Jon Champion

Lee Dixon

Graeme Le Saux

Sat., Aug. 177:30 a.m.Ipswich v. LiverpoolUSA Network, Universo

Jon Champion

Matt Holland

Sat., Aug. 1710 a.m.Arsenal v. Wolverhampton WanderersUSA Network, Universo

Bill Leslie

Matt Upson

Sat., Aug. 1710 a.m.Everton v. Brighton & Hove AlbionPeacock

Rob Palmer

Leon Osman

Sat., Aug. 1710 a.m.Newcastle v. SouthamptonPeacock

Ian Crocker

Michael Bridges

Sat., Aug. 1710 a.m.Nottingham Forest v. BournemouthPeacock

Jacqui Oatley

Efan Ekoku

Sat., Aug. 1712:30 p.m.West Ham v. Aston VillaNBC, Peacock, Universo

Peter Drury

Lee Dixon

Graeme Le Saux

Sun., Aug. 189 a.m.Brentford v. Crystal PalaceUSA Network, Telemundo

Jim Proudfoot

Jim Beglin

Sun., Aug. 1811:30 a.m.Chelsea v. Manchester CityNBC, Peacock, Telemundo

Jon Champion

Lee Dixon

Graeme Le Saux

Mon., Aug. 193 p.m.Leicester City v. TottenhamUSA Network, Universo

Martin Tyler

Paul Robinson

–NBC SPORTS–