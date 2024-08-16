2024-25 PREMIER LEAGUE SEASON KICKS OFF TODAY! COMMENTATORS ANNOUNCED FOR PL OPENING WEEKEND MATCHES LIVE ACROSS PLATFORMS OF NBCUNIVERSAL

The 2024-25 Premier League Season Kicks Off Today as Manchester United Host Fulham at 3 p.m. ET on USA Network and Universo

NBC Sports’ PL Studio Team of Rebecca Lowe, Robbie Earle, Robbie Mustoe and Tim Howard Travels to U.K. for Special On-Site Shows Today-Sunday

Jon Champion, Lee Dixon and Graeme Le Saux to Call Manchester United-Fulham Today and Chelsea-Manchester City on Sunday; Peter Drury, Dixon and Le Saux to Call West Ham-Aston Villa on Saturday

STAMFORD, Conn. – Aug. 16, 2024 – The 2024-25 Premier League season kicks off this weekend across the platforms of NBCUniversal, with the opening match today, Friday, Aug. 16, as Manchester United host Fulham at 3 p.m. ET on USA Network and Universo.

On the heels of the most-watched Premier League season ever in the U.S. last year, NBC Sports’ Premier League studio team of Rebecca Lowe, Robbie Earle, Robbie Mustoe, and Tim Howard will be in the U.K. for special on-site shows today through Sunday, including: at Old Trafford on Friday for Manchester United-Fulham (3 p.m. ET on USA Network and Universo), at London Stadium on Saturday for West Ham-Aston Villa (12:30 p.m. ET on NBC, Peacock and Universo), and at Stamford Bridge on Sunday for Chelsea-Manchester City (11:30 a.m. ET on NBC, Peacock and Telemundo).

Coverage begins today with Premier League Live at 2 p.m. ET on USA Network, leading into Manchester United hosting Fulham (3 p.m. ET on USA Network and Universo). Jon Champion, Lee Dixon and Graeme Le Saux will call the opening match live from Old Trafford.

Following are the commentators for NBC Sports’ opening weekend Premier League coverage (all times ET, subject to change):

Date Time (ET) Match Platform Commentators Fri., Aug. 16 3 p.m. Manchester United v. Fulham USA Network, Universo Jon Champion Lee Dixon Graeme Le Saux Sat., Aug. 17 7:30 a.m. Ipswich v. Liverpool USA Network, Universo Jon Champion Matt Holland Sat., Aug. 17 10 a.m. Arsenal v. Wolverhampton Wanderers USA Network, Universo Bill Leslie Matt Upson Sat., Aug. 17 10 a.m. Everton v. Brighton & Hove Albion Peacock Rob Palmer Leon Osman Sat., Aug. 17 10 a.m. Newcastle v. Southampton Peacock Ian Crocker Michael Bridges Sat., Aug. 17 10 a.m. Nottingham Forest v. Bournemouth Peacock Jacqui Oatley Efan Ekoku Sat., Aug. 17 12:30 p.m. West Ham v. Aston Villa NBC, Peacock, Universo Peter Drury Lee Dixon Graeme Le Saux Sun., Aug. 18 9 a.m. Brentford v. Crystal Palace USA Network, Telemundo Jim Proudfoot Jim Beglin Sun., Aug. 18 11:30 a.m. Chelsea v. Manchester City NBC, Peacock, Telemundo Jon Champion Lee Dixon Graeme Le Saux Mon., Aug. 19 3 p.m. Leicester City v. Tottenham USA Network, Universo Martin Tyler Paul Robinson

