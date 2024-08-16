2024-25 PREMIER LEAGUE SEASON KICKS OFF TODAY! COMMENTATORS ANNOUNCED FOR PL OPENING WEEKEND MATCHES LIVE ACROSS PLATFORMS OF NBCUNIVERSAL
The 2024-25 Premier League Season Kicks Off Today as Manchester United Host Fulham at 3 p.m. ET on USA Network and Universo
NBC Sports’ PL Studio Team of Rebecca Lowe, Robbie Earle, Robbie Mustoe and Tim Howard Travels to U.K. for Special On-Site Shows Today-Sunday
Jon Champion, Lee Dixon and Graeme Le Saux to Call Manchester United-Fulham Today and Chelsea-Manchester City on Sunday; Peter Drury, Dixon and Le Saux to Call West Ham-Aston Villa on Saturday
STAMFORD, Conn. – Aug. 16, 2024 – The 2024-25 Premier League season kicks off this weekend across the platforms of NBCUniversal, with the opening match today, Friday, Aug. 16, as Manchester United host Fulham at 3 p.m. ET on USA Network and Universo.
On the heels of the most-watched Premier League season ever in the U.S. last year, NBC Sports’ Premier League studio team of Rebecca Lowe, Robbie Earle, Robbie Mustoe, and Tim Howard will be in the U.K. for special on-site shows today through Sunday, including: at Old Trafford on Friday for Manchester United-Fulham (3 p.m. ET on USA Network and Universo), at London Stadium on Saturday for West Ham-Aston Villa (12:30 p.m. ET on NBC, Peacock and Universo), and at Stamford Bridge on Sunday for Chelsea-Manchester City (11:30 a.m. ET on NBC, Peacock and Telemundo).
Coverage begins today with Premier League Live at 2 p.m. ET on USA Network, leading into Manchester United hosting Fulham (3 p.m. ET on USA Network and Universo). Jon Champion, Lee Dixon and Graeme Le Saux will call the opening match live from Old Trafford.
Following are the commentators for NBC Sports’ opening weekend Premier League coverage (all times ET, subject to change):
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Match
|Platform
|Commentators
|Fri., Aug. 16
|3 p.m.
|Manchester United v. Fulham
|USA Network, Universo
Jon Champion
Lee Dixon
Graeme Le Saux
|Sat., Aug. 17
|7:30 a.m.
|Ipswich v. Liverpool
|USA Network, Universo
Jon Champion
Matt Holland
|Sat., Aug. 17
|10 a.m.
|Arsenal v. Wolverhampton Wanderers
|USA Network, Universo
Bill Leslie
Matt Upson
|Sat., Aug. 17
|10 a.m.
|Everton v. Brighton & Hove Albion
|Peacock
Rob Palmer
Leon Osman
|Sat., Aug. 17
|10 a.m.
|Newcastle v. Southampton
|Peacock
Ian Crocker
Michael Bridges
|Sat., Aug. 17
|10 a.m.
|Nottingham Forest v. Bournemouth
|Peacock
Jacqui Oatley
Efan Ekoku
|Sat., Aug. 17
|12:30 p.m.
|West Ham v. Aston Villa
|NBC, Peacock, Universo
Peter Drury
Lee Dixon
Graeme Le Saux
|Sun., Aug. 18
|9 a.m.
|Brentford v. Crystal Palace
|USA Network, Telemundo
Jim Proudfoot
Jim Beglin
|Sun., Aug. 18
|11:30 a.m.
|Chelsea v. Manchester City
|NBC, Peacock, Telemundo
Jon Champion
Lee Dixon
Graeme Le Saux
|Mon., Aug. 19
|3 p.m.
|Leicester City v. Tottenham
|USA Network, Universo
Martin Tyler
Paul Robinson
–NBC SPORTS–