BACK-TO-BACK BLOCKBUSTERS! MORE THAN 32 MILLION VIEWERS WATCH OPENING SATURDAY OF PARIS OLYMPIC COMPETITION ON NBC, PEACOCK, AND ACROSS KEY NBCU PLATFORMS

Published July 28, 2024 05:00 PM

Viewership Up 83% from Opening Saturday of Tokyo Olympics; Follows Most-Watched Summer Olympics Opening Ceremony Since 2012

Led by NBC Broadcast Network, NBCU Delivers Best Olympic Audience since Aug. 16, 2016 (33.7 million)

Peacock Scores 2nd-Best Day in Engagement Ever, Behind Only Record-Breaking NFL Wild Card Exclusive

STAMFORD, Conn. – July 28, 2024 – NBCUniversal’s presentation of the opening Saturday of Paris Olympics competition on NBC, Peacock, and across key NBCU platforms posted a Total Audience Delivery (TAD) of 32.4 million viewers, according to custom fast national data from Nielsen and Adobe Analytics – topping by 83% the opening Saturday of competition for the Tokyo Olympics (17.7 million across all platforms).

Highlighted by Caeleb Dressel and Simone Manuel anchoring respective gold and silver medal-winning 4x100m freestyle relays, a bronze for Katie Ledecky in the 400m free, victory for the U.S. men’s soccer team, beach volleyball, diving, and men’s gymnastics qualifiers, live coverage in the afternoon (Paris Prime: 2-5 p.m. ET) was followed by a primetime presentation (8-11 p.m. ET/PT). Saturday’s blockbuster audience follows Friday’s Opening Ceremony, which was the most watched for a Summer Olympics since 2012, with 28.6 million viewers.

Led by Peacock, 4.7 million viewers streamed Saturday’s coverage across NBCUniversal digital platforms.

Saturday also marked Peacock’s second-best day in engagement, behind only the Peacock AFC Wild Card Exclusive, which was the most streamed event in U.S. history.

Total Audience Delivery is based upon live-plus-same day custom fast national figures from Nielsen and digital data from Adobe Analytics. Live viewership from 2-5 p.m. ET (Paris Prime) is inclusive of NBC, Peacock, USA Network, CNBC, E!, Paris Extra 1, Paris Extra 2, and additional NBCU digital platforms. Primetime viewership includes NBC, Peacock, and USA Network. Official viewership will be available on Tuesday.

The NBC broadcast network and streaming service Peacock are the company’s primary platforms for its coverage of the Olympic Games Paris 2024. Click here for all the ways to watch NBCUniversal’s coverage. NBCU owns the U.S. media rights to the Olympic Games through 2032, which are scheduled for Paris (2024), Milan Cortina (2026), Los Angeles (2028) and Brisbane (2032). The host city for the 2030 Olympic Winter Games has not yet been chosen.

