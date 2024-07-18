BELMONT STAKES WINNER DORNOCH HEADLINES HASKELL STAKES FROM MONMOUTH PARK IN BREEDERS’ CUP CHALLENGE SERIES THIS SATURDAY AT 5 P.M. ET ON NBC AND PEACOCK

2024 Belmont Stakes Winner Dornoch Expected to Run in Saturday’s Race

Live Coverage to Also Feature the United Nations Stakes (G2)

STAMFORD, Conn. – July 18, 2024 – Dornoch, winner of the 2024 Belmont Stakes (G1), headlines NBC Sports’ live coverage of the “Breeders’ Cup Challenge Series: Win and You’re In” $1 million Haskell Stakes (G1) this Saturday at 5 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock from Monmouth Park in Oceanport, N.J. The winner of the eight-horse field will earn an automatic berth into this year’s $7 million Longines Breeders’ Cup Classic (G1).

The Haskell Stakes begins NBC Sports’ 11th year presenting the “Breeders’ Cup Challenge Series: Win and You’re In” on NBC, Peacock, and CNBC from some of North America’s most iconic racetracks. The series leads to the 41st Breeders’ Cup World Championships at Del Mar Thoroughbred Club in Del Mar, Calif., on Nov. 1-2. The complete series TV schedule can be accessed here.

Saturday’s live coverage will also include the 1 3/8-mile, $600,000 United Nations Stakes (G2) on turf.

NBC Sports’ coverage will feature commentary and discussion led by host Britney Eurton, analysts Randy Moss and Hall of Fame jockey Jerry Bailey, winner of 15 Breeders’ Cup races including five victories in the Longines Breeders’ Cup Classic, and handicappers Michelle Yu and Matt Bernier.

2024 Belmont Stakes (G1) winner Dornoch, and runner-up Mindframe, are expected to be contenders in the 1 ⅛-mile Haskell Stakes. Also expected to contend is Mike Repole’s Fierceness, who was the 2024 Kentucky Derby (G1) favorite entering the race and winner of the 2023 Breeders’ Cup Juvenile (G1).

NBC SPORTS AND HORSE RACING

NBC Sports is the exclusive home to the most important and prestigious events in horse racing, including the Kentucky Derby, Preakness Stakes, the Breeders’ Cup World Championships, Royal Ascot, and Pegasus World Cup Championship Invitational Series.

ABOUT BREEDERS’ CUP

Breeders’ Cup Limited administers the Breeders’ Cup World Championships, Thoroughbred racing’s year-end Championships, as well as the Breeders’ Cup Challenge Series: Win and You’re In, which provides automatic starting positions into the Championships races through an 82-race series hosted by 12 countries, and the U.S.-based Dirt Dozen Bonus Series. The Breeders’ Cup operates under the national, uniform rules and regulations of the Horseracing Integrity and Safety Authority (HISA) and its Horseracing Integrity & Welfare Unit (HIWU).

The 2024 Breeders’ Cup World Championships, featuring 14 Grade 1 Championship races run during a two-day festival worth more than $34 million in purses and awards, will be held Nov. 1-2 at Del Mar in Del Mar, California. The 2025 World Championships will also be held at Del Mar on Oct. 31-Nov. 1. The Championships will be televised live by NBC Sports. Press releases appear on the Breeders’ Cup website, BreedersCup.com. You can also follow the Breeders’ Cup on social media.

--NBC SPORTS--