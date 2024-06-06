ELMO GOES TO PARIS! MUPPETS OF SESAME STREET JOIN NBCUNIVERSAL’S COVERAGE OF OLYMPIC GAMES PARIS 2024

Elmo, Cookie Monster, Abby Cadabby, and Tango to Travel to Paris and Create Content Leading Into and During Paris Olympic Games



Sesame to Create Bespoke Illustrations to be Featured Across Its Social Platforms Promoting NBCU’s Coverage of the U.S. Olympic Team Trials and Paris Olympics

“Elmo can’t wait to get an eyeful of the Tower. Get it? Eyeful Tower!” – Elmo

“Me so excited about all da events, but especially da discus throw. Dat one really look delicious.” – Cookie Monster

STAMFORD, Conn. and NEW YORK, N.Y. – June 6, 2024 – NBCUniversal is teaming up with Sesame Street to bring Elmo and his friends to Paris as part of its comprehensive coverage of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 this summer. The announcement was made this morning when Cookie Monster appeared on TODAY.

Elmo, Cookie Monster, Abby Cadabby, and Tango will be featured in activations across Sesame Street’s social media platforms leading into and during the Games, including the U.S. Olympic Team Trials and the Opening Ceremonies of the Olympic and Paralympic Games.

The pre-Games activations will feature beloved Sesame Street muppets in bespoke illustrations detailing their hot air balloon journey from Sesame Street across the Atlantic Ocean to Paris. Following their arrival in Paris, NBCU will incorporate the Sesame team into its comprehensive social and broadcast coverage surrounding the Games.

“Elmo, Cookie Monster and the Muppets of Sesame Street are some of the most beloved characters in American culture,” said Lyndsay Signor, SVP, Consumer Engagement, NBC Sports. “The Olympics and Sesame Street both have broad appeal and reach across all ages and backgrounds, and we can’t wait to see Elmo and his friends in Paris this Summer in support of our Olympic coverage. P.S., Cookie Monster – we’ll be sure to have some macarons waiting for you!”

“Sesame Street, the Olympics, and NBC are all cultural touchstones and we are excited to join NBC Sports’ exemplary coverage of the Olympics,” said Samantha Maltin, EVP, Chief Marketing and Brand Officer, Sesame Workshop. “The Olympics celebrates the best in sportsmanship and promotes kindness and respect, traits that are central to our mission to help children grow smarter, stronger, and kinder to build a better world. Bringing Elmo, Cookie Monster, Abby, and Tango to Paris will provide fun, entertaining, and enriching content for viewers of all generations.”

“Elmo is very excited to go to Paris to cheer on all the athletes at the Olympics,” said Elmo. “And Elmo is also excited to do a little sightseeing. Elmo can’t wait to get an eyeful of the Tower. Get it? Eyeful Tower! Hee hee hee. Paris, here we come! Gooooo teams!”

“Me love sports almost as much as me love cookies!” added Cookie Monster. “Me so excited about all da events, but especially da discus throw. Dat one really look delicious.”

“I just can’t wait to get to Paree! (That’s how you pronounce it, Elmo.) It’s going to be MAGICAL!” said Abby.

