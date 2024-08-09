FINAL DAY OF GOLD ZONE FOR 2024 PARIS OLYMPICS – WITH 39 GOLD MEDALS AT STAKE – BEGINS TOMORROW LIVE AT 7 A.M. ET ON PEACOCK

Matt Iseman and Jac Collinsworth Open Gold Zone at 7 a.m. ET on Peacock, Followed by Andrew Siciliano at 11 a.m. ET and Scott Hanson Closing from 2-5 p.m. ET

Saturday’s Events Headlined by Final Full Day of Track & Field Competition and Team USA Women’s Soccer (11 a.m. ET) & Men’s Basketball (3:30 p.m. ET) in Gold Medal Games

STAMFORD, Conn. – Aug. 9, 2024 – The final day of Gold Zone, the widely acclaimed daily whip-around show throughout NBCUniversal’s coverage of the 2024 Paris Olympics, streams live tomorrow, Saturday, Aug. 10, beginning at 7 a.m. ET on Peacock.

Matt Iseman and Jac Collinsworth open Gold Zone coverage on Peacock at 7 a.m. ET, followed by Andrew Siciliano at 11 a.m. ET and Scott Hanson closing coverage from 2-5 p.m. ET.

Gold Zone will guide viewers through the penultimate day of the 2024 Paris Olympics tomorrow, with 39 gold medal events headlined by the final full day of track & field competition, the U.S. Women’s National Team facing Brazil in the women’s soccer final (live at 11 a.m. ET) and Team USA men’s basketball taking on host-nation France in the gold medal game (3:30 p.m. ET).

The co-hosts of Gold Zone weighed in the last two fast-paced weeks:

Scott Hanson: “I’m so thankful NBC Sports allowed me to bring my ‘RedZone energy’ to the Olympic Games. Fifteen straight days of unscripted TV was one of the greatest challenges of my career, but I’m thrilled that our audience has judged Gold Zone to be a resounding success!”

Andrew Siciliano: “Every member of our behind-the-scenes crew deserves a gold medal for their amazing work the last two weeks. Ten hours a day for 15 straight days? Unreal. Saturday is going to be the best day yet.”

Matt Iseman: “This is the third Olympics I’ve covered, but I’ve never experienced one like this. I felt like we had a front row seat to all the greatest moments in every last sport. I think the Gold Zone is the way the Olympics were always meant to be experienced, we just needed the technology to catch up!”

Jac Collinsworth: “We spent the last two weeks looking for moments that people would feel at home. Gold Zone is a show with no rules and the most fun viewing experience you can possibly have.”

Gold Zone has been a fan favorite throughout NBCUniversal’s coverage of the 2024 Paris Olympics, guiding viewers through the best and most compelling Olympic moments from 7 a.m. – 5 p.m. ET each day. With up to 40 events happening simultaneously during the Paris Olympics, Gold Zone presents viewers with can’t-miss action and moments, offering the most comprehensive and all-encompassing live whip-around coverage of any Olympic Games to date.

Peacock is the streaming home of the 2024 Paris Olympics, providing fans with the most comprehensive Olympic destination in U.S. media history. In a Summer Games first for Peacock, streams every sport and event, including all 329 medal events, and features full-event replays; all NBC programming; curated video clips; virtual channels; exclusive original programming; and more. In addition to Gold Zone, Peacock’s original 2024 Paris Olympics programming includes Olympic Highlights with Kevin Hart & Kenan Thompson, Watch with Alex Cooper, and Your Daily Olympic Recap on Peacock.

Gold Zone is also available on NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app via “TV Everywhere” for customers with pay-TV subscriptions.

For more on NBCU’s coverage of the Olympic Games Paris 2024, click here.

--PARIS OLYMPIC GAMES--