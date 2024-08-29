FINAL RACE OF NASCAR CUP SERIES REGULAR SEASON AT DARLINGTON RACEWAY ON USA NETWORK THIS SUNDAY, SEPT. 1, AT 6 P.M. ET
Live Pre-Race Coverage Begins Sunday at 5:30 p.m. ET on USA Network
INDYCAR Returns to the Milwaukee Mile for the First Time Since 2015 with Race 1 Saturday at 6 p.m. ET on Peacock and Race 2 Sunday at 3 p.m. ET on USA Network and Peacock
Round 1 of 2024 SuperMotocross Playoffs Starts Next Saturday, Sept. 7, at 2:30 p.m. ET on Peacock from zMax Dragway in Concord, N.C.
STAMFORD, Conn. – Aug. 29, 2024 – NBC Sports’ motorsports coverage this weekend is headlined by the final NASCAR Cup Series regular season race at Darlington Raceway on Sunday on USA Network and INDYCAR at the Milwaukee Mile Saturday and Sunday across USA Network and Peacock.
NASCAR: CUP SERIES COOK OUT SOUTHERN 500 & XFINITY SERIES SPORT CLIPS HAIRCUTS VFW HELP A HERO 200
Darlington Raceway in Darlington, S.C., hosts the NASCAR Cup Series’ Cook Out Southern 500, the final race of the regular season, this Sunday at 6 p.m. ET on NBC. A 30-minute Countdown to Green Sunday at 5:30 p.m. ET on USA Network leads into live race coverage.
With only one race left in the regular season, notable drivers such as Martin Truex Jr., Bubba Wallace, and Kyle Busch still find themselves on the cusp of playoff contention. With 13 of 16 playoff spots filled, only three remain to be decided at Darlington this weekend. Harrison Burton qualified for the Playoffs with his dramatic victory at Daytona last weekend.
2024 NASCAR CUP SERIES STANDINGS
Pos.
Driver
Points
1.
Kyle Larson
806*
2.
Christopher Bell
737*
3.
Tyler Reddick
823*
4.
William Byron
743*
5.
Ryan Blaney
755*
6.
Denny Hamlin
712*
7.
Chase Elliott
805*
8.
Brad Keselowski
718*
9.
Joey Logano
586*
10.
Austin Cindric
486*
11.
Daniel Suarez
527*
12.
Alex Bowman
648*
13.
Harrison Burton
306*
14.
Martin Truex Jr.
695
15.
Ty Gibbs
676
16.
Chris Buescher
658
16 DRIVERS MAKE THE PLAYOFFS
17.
Bubba Wallace
637
18.
Ross Chastain
631
19.
Kyle Busch
552
20.
Chase Briscoe
514
*Clinched playoff spot
Coverage from Darlington begins this Saturday on NBCSports.com and NBC Sports app with Xfinity Series practice and qualifying at 10:30 a.m. ET, with Cup Series qualifying presented later that day at 12:30 p.m. ET on USA Network.
NBC Sports coverage from Darlington will feature members of its broadcast team embedded with the race teams of Kyle Larson and Erik Jones, highlighting the teamwork and contributions at every level that are required to create a successful day at the racetrack.
21-time Cup Series race winner and “The Mayor” of NASCAR Jeff Burton, who won this race in 1999, and Daytona 500-winning crew chief Steve Letarte will serve as analysts for both the Cup and Xfinity Series races this weekend from Darlington Raceway with NASCAR race announcer Leigh Diffey. Rick Allen will serve as the play-by-play commentator for Xfinity Series qualifying and the Xfinity Series race on Saturday. Marty Snider, Dave Burns, and Kim Coon will serve as pit reporters.
Snider will host pre- and post-race coverage alongside former NASCAR driver Kyle Petty and NASCAR Hall of Famer Dale Jarrett.
BROADCAST TEAM
- Play by Play: Leigh Diffey
- Analysts: Jeff Burton, Steve Letarte
- Pit Reporters: Marty Snider, Dave Burns, Kim Coon
STUDIO COVERAGE TEAM
- Host: Snider
- Analysts: Kyle Petty, Dale Jarrett
HOW TO WATCH
- TV – USA Network
- Streaming – NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app
Date
Coverage
Platform(s)
Time (ET)
Sat., Aug. 31
NASCAR Xfinity Series Practice and Qualifying
NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app
10:30 a.m.
NASCAR Cup Series Qualifying
USA Network
12:30 p.m.
NASCAR Cup Series Victory Lane Review – Daytona
USA Network
2:30 p.m.
Countdown to Green – NASCAR Xfinity Series
USA Network
3 p.m.
NASCAR Xfinity Series Sport Clips Haircuts VFW Help a Hero 200
USA Network
3:30 p.m.
Sun., Sept. 1
Countdown to Green – NASCAR Cup Series
USA Network
5:30 p.m.
NASCAR Cup Series Cook Out Southern 500
USA Network
6 p.m.
NASCAR Cup Series – Post-Race
USA Network
10 p.m.
INDYCAR: HY-VEE MILWAUKEE MILE 250
For the first time since 2015, NTT INDYCAR SERIES returns to the Milwaukee Mile for a pair of races, with the Hy-Vee Milwaukee Mile 250 (Race 1) this Saturday at 6 p.m. ET exclusively on Peacock and the Hy-Vee Milwaukee Mile 250 (Race 2) this Sunday at 3 p.m. ET on USA Network and Peacock. Pre-race coverage will begin at 2:30 p.m. ET on USA Network and Peacock.
This is the first time that Peacock exclusively presented two INDYCAR races within one season, with the other being the Streets of Toronto race on July 21.
Live coverage of qualifying and practice sessions from the course tomorrow and Saturday will stream exclusively on Peacock. For more information about Peacock’s comprehensive streaming coverage of the 2024 INDYCAR season and how to sign up, click here.
With only three races left, defending INDYCAR champion Alex Palou (484 pts) continues to lead the 2024 points standings, followed by Will Power (-54), Colton Herta (-67), Scott McLaughlin (-88), and Scott Dixon (-101). Power won this race in 2014 and Dixon in 2009.
NBC Sports’ INDYCAR commentary team of Kevin Lee (play-by-play), Townsend Bell (analyst) and James Hinchcliffe (analyst) will call this weekend’s races. Dillon Welch and Georgia Henneberry will provide reports from pit road on Saturday, with only Henneberry on Sunday.
BROADCAST TEAM
- Play by Play: Kevin Lee
- Analysts: Townsend Bell, James Hinchcliffe
- Pit Reporters: Dillon Welch, Georgia Henneberry
HOW TO WATCH
- TV – USA Network
- Streaming – Peacock
Date
Coverage
Platform
Time (ET)
Fri., Aug. 30
NTT INDYCAR SERIES – Practice
Peacock
3:45 p.m.
Sat., Aug. 31
NTT INDYCAR SERIES – Final Warm-Up
Peacock
1 p.m.
NTT INDYCAR SERIES – Qualifying
Peacock
2:15 p.m.
INDY NXT SERIES Milwaukee 100
Peacock
3:55 p.m.
NTT INDYCAR SERIES – Pre-Race
Peacock
5:40 p.m.
NTT INDYCAR SERIES Hy-Vee Milwaukee Mile 250 (Race 1)
Peacock
6 p.m.
NTT INDYCAR SERIES – Post-Race
Peacock
8:30 p.m.
Sun., Sept. 1
NTT INDYCAR SERIES – Pre-Race
USA Network, Peacock
2:30 p.m.
NTT INDYCAR SERIES Hy-Vee Milwaukee Mile 250 (Race 2)
USA Network, Peacock
3 p.m.
NTT INDYCAR SERIES – Post-Race
USA Network, Peacock
5 p.m.
