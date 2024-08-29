 Skip navigation
SNF - Press Box.png
ONE WEEK FROM TODAY, 2024 NFL SEASON KICKS OFF ON NBCUNIVERSAL – THE HOME OF AN UNPRECEDENTED THREE PRIMETIME GAMES ON NFL’S OPENING WEEKEND
Big Ten Saturday Night - Press Box
BIG TEN SATURDAY NIGHT IS BACK! DEFENDING NATIONAL CHAMPION MICHIGAN HOSTS FRESNO STATE THIS SATURDAY, AUG. 31 AT 7:30 P.M. ET ON NBC AND PEACOCK
PL Press Box.png
MANCHESTER UNITED HOST LIVERPOOL THIS SUNDAY, SEPT. 1, AT 11 A.M. ET EXCLUSIVELY ON PEACOCK, HIGHLIGHTING PREMIER LEAGUE ACTION THIS WEEKEND

2024 Paris Olympics

Paris Logo - Press Box.png
TRÈS MAGNIFIQUE! NBCUNIVERSAL’S PRESENTATION OF SPECTACULAR PARIS OLYMPICS DOMINATES MEDIA LANDSCAPE ACROSS ALL PLATFORMS
Paris Logo - Press Box.png
NOTES & QUOTES -- 2024 PARIS OLYMPICS ON NBC, PEACOCK AND PLATFORMS OF NBCUNIVERSAL, AUG. 11
Paris Logo - Press Box.png
U.S. MEN’S BASKETBALL TEAM’S THRILLING VICTORY OVER FRANCE ON NBC & PEACOCK IS MOST-WATCHED GOLD MEDAL GAME SINCE 1996 ATLANTA OLYMPICS

Premier League

PL Press Box.png
MANCHESTER UNITED HOST LIVERPOOL THIS SUNDAY, SEPT. 1, AT 11 A.M. ET EXCLUSIVELY ON PEACOCK, HIGHLIGHTING PREMIER LEAGUE ACTION THIS WEEKEND
PL Press Box.png
ARSENAL VISIT ASTON VILLA THIS SATURDAY, AUG. 24, AT 12:30 P.M. ET ON USA NETWORK AND TELEMUNDO, HIGHLIGHTING PREMIER LEAGUE ACTION THIS WEEKEND
PL Press Box.png
NBC SPORTS’ PRESENTATION OF PREMIER LEAGUE’S OPENING WEEKEND IS MOST WATCHED ON RECORD IN U.S.
FINAL RACE OF NASCAR CUP SERIES REGULAR SEASON AT DARLINGTON RACEWAY ON USA NETWORK THIS SUNDAY, SEPT. 1, AT 6 P.M. ET

Published August 29, 2024 02:00 PM

Live Pre-Race Coverage Begins Sunday at 5:30 p.m. ET on USA Network

INDYCAR Returns to the Milwaukee Mile for the First Time Since 2015 with Race 1 Saturday at 6 p.m. ET on Peacock and Race 2 Sunday at 3 p.m. ET on USA Network and Peacock

Round 1 of 2024 SuperMotocross Playoffs Starts Next Saturday, Sept. 7, at 2:30 p.m. ET on Peacock from zMax Dragway in Concord, N.C.

STAMFORD, Conn. – Aug. 29, 2024 – NBC Sports’ motorsports coverage this weekend is headlined by the final NASCAR Cup Series regular season race at Darlington Raceway on Sunday on USA Network and INDYCAR at the Milwaukee Mile Saturday and Sunday across USA Network and Peacock.

NASCAR: CUP SERIES COOK OUT SOUTHERN 500 & XFINITY SERIES SPORT CLIPS HAIRCUTS VFW HELP A HERO 200

Darlington Raceway in Darlington, S.C., hosts the NASCAR Cup Series’ Cook Out Southern 500, the final race of the regular season, this Sunday at 6 p.m. ET on NBC. A 30-minute Countdown to Green Sunday at 5:30 p.m. ET on USA Network leads into live race coverage.

With only one race left in the regular season, notable drivers such as Martin Truex Jr., Bubba Wallace, and Kyle Busch still find themselves on the cusp of playoff contention. With 13 of 16 playoff spots filled, only three remain to be decided at Darlington this weekend. Harrison Burton qualified for the Playoffs with his dramatic victory at Daytona last weekend.

2024 NASCAR CUP SERIES STANDINGS

Pos.

Driver

Points

1.

Kyle Larson

806*

2.

Christopher Bell

737*

3.

Tyler Reddick

823*

4.

William Byron

743*

5.

Ryan Blaney

755*

6.

Denny Hamlin

712*

7.

Chase Elliott

805*

8.

Brad Keselowski

718*

9.

Joey Logano

586*

10.

Austin Cindric

486*

11.

Daniel Suarez

527*

12.

Alex Bowman

648*

13.

Harrison Burton

306*

14.

Martin Truex Jr.

695

15.

Ty Gibbs

676

16.

Chris Buescher

658

16 DRIVERS MAKE THE PLAYOFFS

17.

Bubba Wallace

637

18.

Ross Chastain

631

19.

Kyle Busch

552

20.

Chase Briscoe

514

*Clinched playoff spot

Coverage from Darlington begins this Saturday on NBCSports.com and NBC Sports app with Xfinity Series practice and qualifying at 10:30 a.m. ET, with Cup Series qualifying presented later that day at 12:30 p.m. ET on USA Network.

NBC Sports coverage from Darlington will feature members of its broadcast team embedded with the race teams of Kyle Larson and Erik Jones, highlighting the teamwork and contributions at every level that are required to create a successful day at the racetrack.

21-time Cup Series race winner and “The Mayor” of NASCAR Jeff Burton, who won this race in 1999, and Daytona 500-winning crew chief Steve Letarte will serve as analysts for both the Cup and Xfinity Series races this weekend from Darlington Raceway with NASCAR race announcer Leigh Diffey. Rick Allen will serve as the play-by-play commentator for Xfinity Series qualifying and the Xfinity Series race on Saturday. Marty Snider, Dave Burns, and Kim Coon will serve as pit reporters.

Snider will host pre- and post-race coverage alongside former NASCAR driver Kyle Petty and NASCAR Hall of Famer Dale Jarrett.

BROADCAST TEAM

  • Play by Play: Leigh Diffey
  • Analysts: Jeff Burton, Steve Letarte
  • Pit Reporters: Marty Snider, Dave Burns, Kim Coon

STUDIO COVERAGE TEAM

  • Host: Snider
  • Analysts: Kyle Petty, Dale Jarrett

HOW TO WATCH

  • TV – USA Network
  • Streaming – NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app

Date

Coverage

Platform(s)

Time (ET)

Sat., Aug. 31

NASCAR Xfinity Series Practice and Qualifying

NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app

10:30 a.m.

NASCAR Cup Series Qualifying

USA Network

12:30 p.m.

NASCAR Cup Series Victory Lane Review – Daytona

USA Network

2:30 p.m.

Countdown to Green – NASCAR Xfinity Series

USA Network

3 p.m.

NASCAR Xfinity Series Sport Clips Haircuts VFW Help a Hero 200

USA Network

3:30 p.m.

Sun., Sept. 1

Countdown to Green – NASCAR Cup Series

USA Network

5:30 p.m.

NASCAR Cup Series Cook Out Southern 500

USA Network

6 p.m.

NASCAR Cup Series – Post-Race

USA Network

10 p.m.

INDYCAR: HY-VEE MILWAUKEE MILE 250

For the first time since 2015, NTT INDYCAR SERIES returns to the Milwaukee Mile for a pair of races, with the Hy-Vee Milwaukee Mile 250 (Race 1) this Saturday at 6 p.m. ET exclusively on Peacock and the Hy-Vee Milwaukee Mile 250 (Race 2) this Sunday at 3 p.m. ET on USA Network and Peacock. Pre-race coverage will begin at 2:30 p.m. ET on USA Network and Peacock.

This is the first time that Peacock exclusively presented two INDYCAR races within one season, with the other being the Streets of Toronto race on July 21.

Live coverage of qualifying and practice sessions from the course tomorrow and Saturday will stream exclusively on Peacock. For more information about Peacock’s comprehensive streaming coverage of the 2024 INDYCAR season and how to sign up, click here.

With only three races left, defending INDYCAR champion Alex Palou (484 pts) continues to lead the 2024 points standings, followed by Will Power (-54), Colton Herta (-67), Scott McLaughlin (-88), and Scott Dixon (-101). Power won this race in 2014 and Dixon in 2009.

NBC Sports’ INDYCAR commentary team of Kevin Lee (play-by-play), Townsend Bell (analyst) and James Hinchcliffe (analyst) will call this weekend’s races. Dillon Welch and Georgia Henneberry will provide reports from pit road on Saturday, with only Henneberry on Sunday.

BROADCAST TEAM

  • Play by Play: Kevin Lee
  • Analysts: Townsend Bell, James Hinchcliffe
  • Pit Reporters: Dillon Welch, Georgia Henneberry

HOW TO WATCH

  • TV – USA Network
  • Streaming – Peacock

Date

Coverage

Platform

Time (ET)

Fri., Aug. 30

NTT INDYCAR SERIES – Practice

Peacock

3:45 p.m.

Sat., Aug. 31

NTT INDYCAR SERIES – Final Warm-Up

Peacock

1 p.m.

NTT INDYCAR SERIES – Qualifying

Peacock

2:15 p.m.

INDY NXT SERIES Milwaukee 100

Peacock

3:55 p.m.

NTT INDYCAR SERIES – Pre-Race

Peacock

5:40 p.m.

NTT INDYCAR SERIES Hy-Vee Milwaukee Mile 250 (Race 1)

Peacock

6 p.m.

NTT INDYCAR SERIES – Post-Race

Peacock

8:30 p.m.

Sun., Sept. 1

NTT INDYCAR SERIES – Pre-Race

USA Network, Peacock

2:30 p.m.

NTT INDYCAR SERIES Hy-Vee Milwaukee Mile 250 (Race 2)

USA Network, Peacock

3 p.m.

NTT INDYCAR SERIES – Post-Race

USA Network, Peacock

5 p.m.

--NBC SPORTS--