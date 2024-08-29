FINAL RACE OF NASCAR CUP SERIES REGULAR SEASON AT DARLINGTON RACEWAY ON USA NETWORK THIS SUNDAY, SEPT. 1, AT 6 P.M. ET

Live Pre-Race Coverage Begins Sunday at 5:30 p.m. ET on USA Network

INDYCAR Returns to the Milwaukee Mile for the First Time Since 2015 with Race 1 Saturday at 6 p.m. ET on Peacock and Race 2 Sunday at 3 p.m. ET on USA Network and Peacock

Round 1 of 2024 SuperMotocross Playoffs Starts Next Saturday, Sept. 7, at 2:30 p.m. ET on Peacock from zMax Dragway in Concord, N.C.

STAMFORD, Conn. – Aug. 29, 2024 – NBC Sports’ motorsports coverage this weekend is headlined by the final NASCAR Cup Series regular season race at Darlington Raceway on Sunday on USA Network and INDYCAR at the Milwaukee Mile Saturday and Sunday across USA Network and Peacock.

NASCAR: CUP SERIES COOK OUT SOUTHERN 500 & XFINITY SERIES SPORT CLIPS HAIRCUTS VFW HELP A HERO 200

Darlington Raceway in Darlington, S.C., hosts the NASCAR Cup Series’ Cook Out Southern 500, the final race of the regular season, this Sunday at 6 p.m. ET on NBC. A 30-minute Countdown to Green Sunday at 5:30 p.m. ET on USA Network leads into live race coverage.

With only one race left in the regular season, notable drivers such as Martin Truex Jr., Bubba Wallace, and Kyle Busch still find themselves on the cusp of playoff contention. With 13 of 16 playoff spots filled, only three remain to be decided at Darlington this weekend. Harrison Burton qualified for the Playoffs with his dramatic victory at Daytona last weekend.

2024 NASCAR CUP SERIES STANDINGS

Pos. Driver Points 1. Kyle Larson 806* 2. Christopher Bell 737* 3. Tyler Reddick 823* 4. William Byron 743* 5. Ryan Blaney 755* 6. Denny Hamlin 712* 7. Chase Elliott 805* 8. Brad Keselowski 718* 9. Joey Logano 586* 10. Austin Cindric 486* 11. Daniel Suarez 527* 12. Alex Bowman 648* 13. Harrison Burton 306* 14. Martin Truex Jr. 695 15. Ty Gibbs 676 16. Chris Buescher 658 16 DRIVERS MAKE THE PLAYOFFS 17. Bubba Wallace 637 18. Ross Chastain 631 19. Kyle Busch 552 20. Chase Briscoe 514

*Clinched playoff spot

Coverage from Darlington begins this Saturday on NBCSports.com and NBC Sports app with Xfinity Series practice and qualifying at 10:30 a.m. ET, with Cup Series qualifying presented later that day at 12:30 p.m. ET on USA Network.

NBC Sports coverage from Darlington will feature members of its broadcast team embedded with the race teams of Kyle Larson and Erik Jones, highlighting the teamwork and contributions at every level that are required to create a successful day at the racetrack.

21-time Cup Series race winner and “The Mayor” of NASCAR Jeff Burton, who won this race in 1999, and Daytona 500-winning crew chief Steve Letarte will serve as analysts for both the Cup and Xfinity Series races this weekend from Darlington Raceway with NASCAR race announcer Leigh Diffey. Rick Allen will serve as the play-by-play commentator for Xfinity Series qualifying and the Xfinity Series race on Saturday. Marty Snider, Dave Burns, and Kim Coon will serve as pit reporters.

Snider will host pre- and post-race coverage alongside former NASCAR driver Kyle Petty and NASCAR Hall of Famer Dale Jarrett.

BROADCAST TEAM



Play by Play : Leigh Diffey

: Analysts : Jeff Burton , Steve Letarte

: , Pit Reporters: Marty Snider, Dave Burns, Kim Coon

STUDIO COVERAGE TEAM



Host : Snider

: Snider Analysts: Kyle Petty, Dale Jarrett

HOW TO WATCH



TV – USA Network

Streaming – NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app

Date Coverage Platform(s) Time (ET) Sat., Aug. 31 NASCAR Xfinity Series Practice and Qualifying NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app 10:30 a.m. NASCAR Cup Series Qualifying USA Network 12:30 p.m. NASCAR Cup Series Victory Lane Review – Daytona USA Network 2:30 p.m. Countdown to Green – NASCAR Xfinity Series USA Network 3 p.m. NASCAR Xfinity Series Sport Clips Haircuts VFW Help a Hero 200 USA Network 3:30 p.m. Sun., Sept. 1 Countdown to Green – NASCAR Cup Series USA Network 5:30 p.m. NASCAR Cup Series Cook Out Southern 500 USA Network 6 p.m. NASCAR Cup Series – Post-Race USA Network 10 p.m.

INDYCAR: HY-VEE MILWAUKEE MILE 250

For the first time since 2015, NTT INDYCAR SERIES returns to the Milwaukee Mile for a pair of races, with the Hy-Vee Milwaukee Mile 250 (Race 1) this Saturday at 6 p.m. ET exclusively on Peacock and the Hy-Vee Milwaukee Mile 250 (Race 2) this Sunday at 3 p.m. ET on USA Network and Peacock. Pre-race coverage will begin at 2:30 p.m. ET on USA Network and Peacock.

This is the first time that Peacock exclusively presented two INDYCAR races within one season, with the other being the Streets of Toronto race on July 21.

Live coverage of qualifying and practice sessions from the course tomorrow and Saturday will stream exclusively on Peacock. For more information about Peacock’s comprehensive streaming coverage of the 2024 INDYCAR season and how to sign up, click here.

With only three races left, defending INDYCAR champion Alex Palou (484 pts) continues to lead the 2024 points standings, followed by Will Power (-54), Colton Herta (-67), Scott McLaughlin (-88), and Scott Dixon (-101). Power won this race in 2014 and Dixon in 2009.

NBC Sports’ INDYCAR commentary team of Kevin Lee (play-by-play), Townsend Bell (analyst) and James Hinchcliffe (analyst) will call this weekend’s races. Dillon Welch and Georgia Henneberry will provide reports from pit road on Saturday, with only Henneberry on Sunday.

BROADCAST TEAM



Play by Play : Kevin Lee

: Kevin Lee Analysts : Townsend Bell, James Hinchcliffe

: Townsend Bell, James Hinchcliffe Pit Reporters: Dillon Welch, Georgia Henneberry

HOW TO WATCH



TV – USA Network

Streaming – Peacock

Date Coverage Platform Time (ET) Fri., Aug. 30 NTT INDYCAR SERIES – Practice Peacock 3:45 p.m. Sat., Aug. 31 NTT INDYCAR SERIES – Final Warm-Up Peacock 1 p.m. NTT INDYCAR SERIES – Qualifying Peacock 2:15 p.m. INDY NXT SERIES Milwaukee 100 Peacock 3:55 p.m. NTT INDYCAR SERIES – Pre-Race Peacock 5:40 p.m. NTT INDYCAR SERIES Hy-Vee Milwaukee Mile 250 (Race 1) Peacock 6 p.m. NTT INDYCAR SERIES – Post-Race Peacock 8:30 p.m. Sun., Sept. 1 NTT INDYCAR SERIES – Pre-Race USA Network, Peacock 2:30 p.m. NTT INDYCAR SERIES Hy-Vee Milwaukee Mile 250 (Race 2) USA Network, Peacock 3 p.m. NTT INDYCAR SERIES – Post-Race USA Network, Peacock 5 p.m.

