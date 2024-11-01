GLOBAL GOLF SUPERSTARS RORY MCILROY, KEEGAN BRADLEY, ADAM SCOTT AND HIDEKI MATSUYAMA ARE THE FOCUS OF A NEW GOLFPASS DOCUSERIES FOLLOWING BOSTON’S NEWEST PROFESSIONAL SPORTS TEAM, PREMIERING DECEMBER 26

‘unCOMMON: Building A Boston Sports Team,’ is a Behind-the-Scenes Look at the Creation of Boston Common Golf, the Tech-Forward Team Representing Boston and New England in TGL presented by SoFi

‘unCOMMON’ will Debut on GolfPass and Peacock Streaming Services, GOLF Channel on Cable and for New Englanders on NESN and NESN 360 Streaming App

BOSTON, Mass. (Nov. 1, 2024) – Four of golf’s biggest global superstars coming together to create Boston’s newest professional sports team will be the focus of a new GolfPass docuseries announced today by NBC Sports Next and premiering on Thursday, December 26. unCOMMON: Building a Boston Sports Team will follow Rory McIlroy, Keegan Bradley, Adam Scott and Hideki Matsuyama of Boston Common Golf, one of six teams competing in the new, tech-infused TGL presented by SoFi beginning on Jan. 7, 2025.

The weekly docuseries will follow the creation and development of Boston Common Golf for the wildly passionate sports fans of Boston and golf fans globally. Unprecedented in golf entertainment, the series will showcase the successes and the setbacks that transpired as the concept became a reality, capturing the real-life development of the Boston Common Golf team from its beginnings through its first experience in TGL’s custom-built SoFi Center.

Boston sports fans will recognize some local icons throughout the series, including cameos from David Ortiz (Boston Red Sox), Brad Faxon (Pro Golfer/Coach), Cam Neely (Boston Bruins) and more.

“We’re thrilled to be working with the Fenway Sports Group team to produce a one-of-a-kind entertainment experience following these very well-known players who are entering into a completely new and tech-driven version of golf,” said Justin Tupper, senior vice president, Content Strategy & Creative, NBC Sports Next. “unCOMMON will take the viewer along their journey, from the very beginning and leading up to their first TGL match on January 27th.”

The five-episode series will be available to GolfPass members via its streaming platform operated by NBC Sports Next, as well as on the GolfPass channel on Peacock; through cable on GOLF Channel; and for New Englanders (excluding Fairfield County, Conn.) on NESN or on the NESN 360 streaming app via TV provider or direct subscription. Additional streaming platforms, including Roku, Xumo, Amazon Freevee, and Samsung TV Plus, also will carry the series via the GolfPass FAST channel. McIlroy is co-founder of GolfPass, the first digital golf membership of its kind launched in 2019.

“Boston has a deep connection to sports, and with Boston Common Golf, we’re building on that legacy in a fresh way,” said Boston Common Golf President & CEO Mark Lev. “This docuseries gives fans an inside look at how we’re creating something new for the city and the sport. It’s about innovation, teamwork, and bringing a bit of Boston’s character to the future of golf. We’re excited for people to see how it all comes together. A big thank you to NBC Sports Next for their partnership in making the series possible and helping share our story with the world.”

Rory McIlroy: one of the most recognizable golf professionals and considered by many the global “ambassador” for the game. McIlroy has spent more than 100 weeks as the World No. 1 during his career and is one of only three players to win four major championships by the age of 25.

Keegan Bradley: a New England native (Woodstock, Vt.) and a huge Boston sports fan, Bradley is a major champion with seven PGA TOUR wins under his belt. His father is a former PGA TOUR player and his aunt, Pat Bradley, is a member of the LPGA Tour Hall of Fame. He also was named captain of the 2025 USA Ryder Cup team.

Adam Scott: A veteran of the PGA TOUR with 14 wins and one of the most recognizable names in global golf, Scott was the first Australian to win the Masters in 2013.

Hideki Matsuyama: Matsuyama has emerged as one of golf’s most formidable talents. He etched his name in history by becoming the first Japanese male golfer to win a major championship, claiming the coveted green jacket at the 2021 Masters Tournament.

TGL presented by SoFi features six teams of top PGA TOUR players competing in a season-long, fast-paced competition that brings golf to prime time on Mondays and Tuesdays. TGL’s home is the custom-built SoFi Center, a 250,000-square-foot, tech-infused venue on the campus of Palm Beach State College in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla. Creating an electrifying “greenside” fan experience, SoFi Center wraps 1,500 fans around TGL’s field of play, which is about the size of a football field at nearly 100-yards long and 50-yards wide.

