GOLF CHANNEL EXPANDS PARTNERSHIP WITH GOOD GOOD GOLF, INCLUDING “GOOD GOOD GOLFNOW DESERT KNOCKOUT” WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 5, AHEAD OF WM PHOENIX OPEN

Good Good GolfNow Desert Knockout Airs Live in Primetime Exclusively on GOLF Channel Wednesday, February 5, at 8 p.m. ET

Coverage from Grass Clippings Rolling Hills in Tempe, Ariz., Begins on Good Good Golf’s YouTube Channel at 7 p.m. ET

STAMFORD, Conn. – January 16, 2025 – GOLF Channel is expanding its relationship with Good Good Golf in 2025, beginning with the Good Good GolfNow Desert Knockout Presented by Underdog under the lights at Grass Clippings Rolling Hills in Tempe, Ariz., which will air live in primetime on GOLF Channel on Wednesday, February 5, at 8 p.m. ET.

Last year, GOLF Channel and Good Good Golf kicked off their partnership with a pair of events – the Good Good Desert Open at Grass Clippings Rolling Hills, and the Good Good Midwest Open at French Lick Resort in Indiana.

This year’s Good Good GolfNow Desert Knockout will feature members of the Good Good Golf crew, along with golf content creators and current and former players, competing in Good Good’s classic knockout competition, where the group plays successive holes and eliminates the worst score until a winner is determined.

“We’re excited to expand our partnership with Good Good Golf in 2025 and present live coverage of the Good Good GolfNow Desert Knockout on GOLF Channel,” said Glenn Grimshaw, VP, franchise development, GOLF Channel. “GOLF Channel strives to showcase innovative golf content and reach as many golfers and golf fans as possible. The Good Good guys create fun, engaging golf content that connects with their young audience of passionate followers. Live golf under the lights with the Good Good guys and thousands of fans should make for an awesome event in primetime on GOLF Channel.”

“Our expanded partnership with GOLF Channel marks a significant step in growing the Good Good Golf brand and sharing innovative golf content with a broader audience, while strengthening our connection with both loyal followers and new fans,” said Matt Kendrick, CEO of Good Good Golf. “Good Good has always focused on creating accessible, engaging, and entertaining golf content that resonates with the next generation of golfers. Our next event on GOLF Channel will feature a unique, dynamic format, and we’re thrilled to bring it to life in primetime through this collaboration.”

The Good Good GolfNow Desert Knockout at Grass Clippings Rolling Hills – home of the Grass League – begins live at 7 p.m. ET on Good Good Golf’s YouTube channel before live coverage transitions exclusively to GOLF Channel at 8 p.m. ET. Details about additional Good Good Golf events will be announced in the coming weeks.

ABOUT GOOD GOOD GOLF

Good Good Golf is an omnichannel entertainment platform designed to share the game of golf with anyone. The Good Good content-to-commerce model is a fusion of innovative content, top-of-the-line products, and exclusive events – designed to create an experience that inspires, educates, and motivates people of all age groups and skill levels to pick up a club and enjoy the game of golf. In short, we make playing golf a fun, comfortable, inclusive, and rewarding experience.

ABOUT GOLF & NBC SPORTS

Anchored by GOLF Channel – the first-ever single-sport cable network co-founded by Arnold Palmer and Joe Gibbs in 1995 – NBC Sports delivers comprehensive live golf tournament, studio and shoulder programming; technology; and services around the sport of golf. GOLF Channel and USA Network feature more live coverage of the sport than all other U.S. television networks combined, including global tournament action from the PGA TOUR, LPGA Tour, DP World Tour, NCAA, USGA Championships – including the U.S. Open and U.S. Women’s Open – Olympics, The Ryder Cup and The Presidents Cup, as well as high-quality news, instruction and original programming. 24/7 live streaming can be accessed on NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app, as well as exclusive content on Peacock.

NBC Sports Next, the sports and technology services division of NBC Sports, complements NBC Sports and GOLF Channel’s comprehensive golf coverage by reaching millions of consumers via GolfNow, the leading online tee-time marketplace and provider of golf course operations technology and services; and GolfPass, the ultimate golf membership that connects golfers to exclusive content, tee time credits, coaching, tips and other benefits.

