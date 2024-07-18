GOOGLE, TEAM USA AND NBCUNIVERSAL STRIKE NEW PARTNERSHIP USING GOOGLE SEARCH AND OTHER AI-POWERED FEATURES TO HIGHLIGHT ATHLETE STORIES AND ENHANCE NBCUNIVERSAL’S COVERAGE OF OLYMPIC AND PARALYMPIC GAMES PARIS 2024

Google Named the Official Search AI Partner of Team USA, Which Will Highlight How Search, Gemini and Google Maps Platform can help NBCUniversal viewers, Team USA fans, Olympians and Paralympians enjoy the Paris Games

July 18, 2024 – New York, NY – Today, Google, Team USA and NBCUniversal announced a new partnership, with Google being named the Official Search AI Partner of Team USA, marking the first time the technology company has entered into a partnership with Team USA.

“We are thrilled to announce Team USA’s partnership with Google,” said Sarah Hirshland, CEO, U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Committee. “This collaboration is more than just a sponsorship; it’s a powerful alliance that brings together the best of technology and sports. By working with Google and NBCUniversal, we are ensuring that our athletes’ stories are told in the most dynamic and engaging ways possible. This partnership will inspire millions and amplify the incredible efforts of Team USA as they compete on the world stage.”

Along with its partnership with Team USA, Google, in collaboration with NBCUniversal, will bring athlete stories and the competitions of the Paris Games to life by seamlessly integrating sponsored content formats – including ways to search and explore the Olympic & Paralympic Games with Google Search and related AI features – within NBCUniversal’s extensive coverage. NBCUniversal’s content will leverage Google’s suite of consumer apps products, including Search, Maps and Gemini, as well as the advancements in each:

● Explain the Games with Google: NBCUniversal has created “Explain the Games,” which will showcase Google Search’s AI Overviews and be used by NBCUniversal’s award-winning production team and commentators during daytime and primetime coverage across all of NBCUniversal’s Olympic linear networks and Peacock. NBCUniversal commentators will demonstrate how AI Overviews in Google Search can help viewers explore and understand their questions about the Olympic and Paralympic Games in a single search, like the importance of lane assignments in swimming. Explain the Games will extend to NBCUniversal’s social media accounts, further amplifying its reach while anticipating Olympic and Paralympic enthusiasts’ most pressing questions.

● Try it with Google Gemini: During NBCUniversal’s coverage of the Paris Games, viewers will be able to follow Leslie Jones, Chief Superfan Commentator, as she follows the Olympic Games with the help of Gemini, Google’s creative collaborator and AI Assistant. Jones will use Gemini to come up with custom moves or learn a new sport, while entertaining and sharing knowledge with fans across NBCU’s networks and Peacock.

● One Day in Paris: Paris sets the stage for this year’s Olympic and Paralympic Games, with iconic landmarks like the Eiffel Tower and Stade Roland Garros serving as breathtaking venues for competitions. Through this partnership, five Olympians and Paralympians will be featured in social videos and late-night promos as they explore the host city based on their individual interests, aided by Google Lens, Circle to Search, Immersive View in Google Maps and Gemini, highlighting their AI-powered features.

● Enhanced 3D Broadcasts: NBCUniversal’s Paris 2024 audience will see immersive views of iconic Olympic venues in Paris, like Versailles, Stade Roland Garros and the Aquatics Centre provided by Google Maps Platform’s Photorealistic 3D Tiles, which enables viewers to see locations around the world in 3D.

“We are very excited to be partnering with Google to deliver innovative, highly engaging elements that will enhance the coverage of the Paris Games for our audiences and make every viewer feel as though they are on the ground in Paris,” said Dan Lovinger, President of Olympic & Paralympic Partnerships, NBCUniversal. “This one-of-a-kind partnership demonstrates the endless possibilities when you combine innovative technology with premium content to enhance the viewing experience for fans of all ages.”

Our partnership with Team USA and NBCUniversal during the Olympic & Paralympic Games provides an incredible stage to showcase how Google’s helpful everyday products like Google Search and Google Maps, and newer innovations like Gemini, are using AI to help fans explore, learn and connect with the Games,” said Marvin Chow, Vice President of Marketing, Google.

NBC and Peacock will present live coverage of the Opening Ceremony on Friday, July 26, beginning at Noon ET. Telemundo will provide Spanish-language coverage beginning at 1 p.m. ET. Primetime coverage will begin at 7:30 p.m. ET/PT on NBC and Peacock. The NBC broadcast network and streaming service Peacock will be the company’s primary platforms for its coverage of the Olympic Games Paris 2024, scheduled for July 26-Aug. 11. Click here for all the ways to watch NBCUniversal’s coverage. NBCUniversal owns the U.S. media rights to the Olympic Games through 2032, which are scheduled for Paris (2024), Milan Cortina (2026), Los Angeles (2028) and Brisbane (2032). The host city for the 2030 Olympic Winter Games has not yet been chosen.



+++

About Google

Google’s mission is to organize the world’s information and make it universally accessible and useful. Through products and platforms like Search, Maps, Gmail, Android, Google Play, Google Cloud, Chrome and YouTube, Google plays a meaningful role in the daily lives of billions of people and has become one of the most widely-known companies in the world. Google is a subsidiary of Alphabet Inc.

About Team USA

Team USA is the world’s largest and most diverse team of athletes from across the United States who compete at the Olympic, Paralympic, Youth Olympic, Pan American and Parapan American Games. The United States Olympic & Paralympic Committee, founded in 1894, serves as the National Olympic Committee and National Paralympic Committee for the United States and is responsible for protecting, supporting and empowering Team USA athletes. For more information, visit TeamUSA.org.

About NBCUniversal

NBCUniversal is one of the world’s leading media and entertainment companies. We create world-class content, which we distribute across our portfolio of film, television, and streaming, and bring to life through our theme parks and consumer experiences. We own and operate leading entertainment and news brands, including NBC, NBC News, MSNBC, CNBC, NBC Sports, Telemundo, NBC Local Stations, Bravo, USA Network, and Peacock, our premium ad-supported streaming service. We produce and distribute premier filmed entertainment and programming through Universal Filmed Entertainment Group and Universal Studio Group and have world-renowned theme parks and attractions through Universal Destinations & Experiences. NBCUniversal is a subsidiary of Comcast Corporation. Visit www.nbcuniversal.com for more information.

Media Contacts

Caitlin Galo

VP, Communications, Advertising & Partnerships, NBCUniversal

Caitlin.galo@nbcuni.com

Andrew Bilbao

Manager, Communications, Advertising & Partnerships, NBCUniversal

Andrew.bilbao@nbcuni.com