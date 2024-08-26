HOW TO WATCH THE PARIS 2024 PARALYMPIC GAMES ACROSS NBCUNIVERSAL

NBC, Peacock, USA Network, and CNBC to Lead NBCU’s Coverage of the XVII Paralympic Games from Paris, France

STAMFORD, Conn. – Aug. 26, 2024 – NBCUniversal’s coverage of the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games, scheduled for Aug. 28-Sept. 8, features more ways for viewers to watch their favorite events, competitions, and athletes than ever before, covering broadcast and cable networks, streaming service Peacock, Spanish language, extensive accessibility, audio, and more.

In Paris this summer, the world’s greatest Para athletes will compete against the backdrop of one of the most beautiful cities in the world. Several unique features will make this year’s Paralympic Games one for the ages, including a breathtaking Opening Ceremony set to take place on the Champs-Élysées at the Place de la Concorde. Located in the heart of Paris, an estimated 4,400 athletes representing over 180 delegations from around the world are expected to take part in the opening festivities.

“As America’s home for the Paralympic Games, NBCUniversal is proud and excited to continue our partnership with the IPC, USOPC and the Para Sport community in the United States to once again raise the quality and reach of Paralympic Games coverage and the profile of this extraordinary global sports event in the United States,” said Gary Zenkel, President, NBC Olympics and Paralympics. “Paris is set to host another amazing, memorable Games, which also will mark another step on our collective journey with LA28 toward elevating the Los Angeles Paralympic Games to being one of the most watched events in the United States, while raising new levels of awareness and understanding for the Paralympics, Para Sports, and the disabled community.”

NBCU will surround this unprecedented Paralympic presentation with its most comprehensive coverage plan ever. Following are all the ways for U.S. viewers to watch the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games:

OPENING CEREMONY

USA Network and Peacock will present live coverage of the Opening Ceremony on Wednesday, Aug. 28, beginning at 1 p.m. ET. Highlights of the Opening Ceremony will be included in primetime coverage on Friday, Aug. 30, at 9 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock.



NBC Sports host Ahmed Fareed and 13-time Paralympic medalist Chris Waddell will anchor coverage of the Opening Ceremony, which is set to take place on the world-famous Champs-Élysées at the Place de la Concorde. Pre-show coverage will be hosted by Making Space & Making Space Media co-founder and disability advocate Sophie Morgan , beginning at 1 p.m. ET on USA Network and Peacock, followed immediately by the Opening Ceremony at 2 p.m. ET.



Plans for the highly anticipated Opening Ceremony in Paris are unlike any other, which will be taken outside the confines of a traditional stadium on the Place de la Concorde and the Champs-Elysées. The ceremony will open with a parade involving up to 184 delegations from around the world and will be open to spectators, who can experience it alongside 6,000 athletes and officials, and will additionally feature celebrations, the lighting of the Paralympic cauldron, and more. Four-time wheelchair basketball Paralympian Steve Serio and 2016 Rio Paralympic sitting volleyball gold medalist Nicky Nieves were selected to be Team USA's Opening Ceremony flagbearers.

NBC PRIMETIME

Ahmed Fareed will host NBC’s three primetime windows. On Friday, Aug. 30 at 9 p.m. ET, there will be Opening Ceremony highlights as well as a recap of the first two days of Paralympic action. Sunday, Sept. 1 at 7 p.m. ET will include highlights from Days 3 and 4, while Friday, Sept. 6 at 9 p.m. ET, will recap Week 2.

PEACOCK

Peacock will be the U.S. streaming home of the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games, providing fans with the most-comprehensive Paralympic destination in U.S. media history. Coverage will include the most streaming hours ever for a Paralympic event, with approximately 1,500 hours of live coverage across all 22 Paralympic sports set to be streamed on Peacock throughout the 12-day event.



Peacock’s viewing experience



Gold Zone : One of the breakout hits of the Paris Olympics will debut for the Paralympics on Thursday, Aug. 29, the first day of competition. Hosted by Carolyn Manno , Gold Zone will stream live on Peacock from 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. ET each day through Sept. 7. Paris 2024 marks the first time the Paralympics will get live whip-around show treatment, showcasing the must-see moments as they unfold.



: One of the breakout hits of the Paris Olympics will debut for the Paralympics on Thursday, Aug. 29, the first day of competition. Hosted by , will stream live on Peacock from 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. ET each day through Sept. 7. Paris 2024 marks the first time the Paralympics will get live whip-around show treatment, showcasing the must-see moments as they unfold. Peacock Discovery Multiview : Beginning on the first day of competition on Aug. 29 and running until Sept. 4, Peacock will provide a daily Multiview feed featuring the top live Paralympic events to help fans discover and dive into featured events curated by NBC Sports experts.



: Beginning on the first day of competition on Aug. 29 and running until Sept. 4, Peacock will provide a daily Multiview feed featuring the top live Paralympic events to help fans discover and dive into featured events curated by NBC Sports experts. Paralympic Hub : Peacock’s extensive Paralympics hub will be easily accessible on the Peacock home page from the main navigation menu starting Aug. 20 and feature curated rails of live and upcoming events; dedicated in-depth sections for each Paralympic sport; simul-streams of the Opening and Closing Ceremonies and all linear coverage from NBC, USA Network and CNBC; full-event replays; curated video clips; medal standings; and an interactive schedule.

USA NETWORK DAYTIME

With Paris six hours ahead of the United States’ Eastern time zone, the daytime takeover will feature that day’s most popular events live on USA Network in the morning and afternoon. Paris 2024 will have more programming hours on the USA Network broadcast network than any previous Paralympics.



Every weekday starting Thursday, Aug. 29, USA Network will provide Paralympic fans with at least nine hours of coverage of the Games’ most exciting events, including live finals coverage of swimming, track & field, wheelchair basketball, and more. Some highlights include:



Track & field standouts Tatyana McFadden , Roderick Townsend , and Brittni Mason all aim for gold medals after successful Tokyo Paralympic campaigns that saw them get on the podium; additionally, 2023 high jump T63 world champion Ezra Frech searches for his first Paralympic medal while sprinter Hunter Woodhall looks to earn his first Paralympic gold medal on the heels of his wife, Tara Davis-Woodhall , winning gold in the Olympic women’s long jump in Paris; track & field action begins Friday, Aug. 30, live at 5 a.m. ET on USA Network and Peacock.



Oksana Masters, one of the most decorated Paralympians in U.S. history, competes in her seventh Paralympic Games. The multi-sport athlete has won 17 Paralympic medals across rowing and cycling, as well as the Winter Games' cross country skiing and biathlon. Live cycling coverage begins Thursday, Aug. 29, at 9:15 a.m. ET on USA Network and Peacock.



Team USA men's wheelchair basketball, led by Steve Serio, Jake Williams, Trevon Jenifer, and Brian Bell begins its quest for its third consecutive gold medal against Tokyo Paralympic bronze medalists Great Britain on Thursday, Aug. 29, live at 6:15 a.m. ET on USA Network and Peacock.



The women's wheelchair basketball team, seeking a spot on the podium led by Becca Murray, Natalie Schneider, and Rose Hollermann opens play against Germany on Friday, Aug. 30, live at 10 a.m. ET on USA Network and Peacock.



, , and opens play against Germany on Friday, Aug. 30, live at 10 a.m. ET on USA Network and Peacock. Jessica Long, in her sixth Paralympics appearance, looks to continue her dominance in the pool. The 29-time Paralympic medalist ranks second in U.S. Paralympic medals all-time, only behind Trischa Zorn’s 55. Live swimming coverage begins Thursday, Aug. 29, at 5 a.m. ET on USA Network and Peacock.

CNBC WEEKENDS

CNBC will present live action and programming each weekend throughout the Paralympics.



Sports featured include qualifying and final sections of swimming, track & field, wheelchair rugby, goalball, cycling, table tennis, blind football, sitting volleyball, Para canoe, powerlifting, as well as the men’s and women’s marathons and triathlon.

SPANISH-LANGUAGE

Telemundo will present two one-hour specials on Sunday, Sept. 1 at 11 a.m. ET, and Monday, Sept. 9 at Noon ET, hosted by Vero Rodriguez and Freddy Lomeli. The programs will showcase the best of the Games and highlight key events featuring Hispanic athletes, Team USA, and other competing countries.

AUTHENTICATED STREAMING

NBC Sports Digital will stream more than 1,500 hours of the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games across its TV Everywhere platforms, via authentication, including NBCParalympics.com (desktop), NBC.com (desktop), the NBC Sports App, the NBC App and all other NBCU Apps which are available across mobile, tablet, and connected TVs. The comprehensive offering features live competition across all 22 sports, plus simulstreaming of all linear coverage and the digital Gold Zone whip-around show.



whip-around show. NBCParalympics.com, NBC.com, and the NBC Sports app will once again feature full-event replays of all event streams, plus extensive video highlights.



NBCParalympics.com will once again be the home for results, schedules, medal counts, athlete profile pages, and more.

ACCESSIBILITY

NBCUniversal’s coverage of the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games will be more accessible to viewers of all abilities than ever before.



Closed captioning, which provides text of the coverage audio for viewers who are Deaf or hard of hearing, will be available for all Paralympic events airing across NBC and USA Network, as well as closed captioning for all digital livestreams with commentary across Peacock, NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app.



More audio description services – interspersing broadcast audio with skilled voices describing Paralympic scenes and context – will be available for viewers who are blind or visually impaired for the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games than any previous Paralympics. All coverage on NBC, USA Network, CNBC, and the Gold Zone whip-around show on Peacock, will feature audio description provided by Descriptive Video Works.



whip-around show on Peacock, will feature audio description provided by Descriptive Video Works. Additionally, improved web content accessibility, including keyboard navigation, color contrast and support for screen readers, will be available on NBCParalympics.com, NBC.com, the NBC Sports app, and Peacock. Livestreams and replays which offer audio description will have English audio description as a language choice within the players on these digital platforms.

AUDIO

The Podium : The Podium returns for its fourth season and takes listeners on a deep dive into the heart of the Paris Paralympics with insider coverage, athlete interviews, and competition previews for one of the most anticipated Games in recent memory. There will be five episodes released throughout the duration of the Games.



: returns for its fourth season and takes listeners on a deep dive into the heart of the Paris Paralympics with insider coverage, athlete interviews, and competition previews for one of the most anticipated Games in recent memory. There will be five episodes released throughout the duration of the Games. Two Guys, Five Rings : Bowen Yang ( Saturday Night Live ) and Matt Rogers ( Fire Island , No Good Deed ), after covering the Paris Olympics, return for two episodes of the hit iHeartMedia podcast as they discuss everything from Paris culture to the athletes, events, and top storylines of the Paralympics.



: ( ) and ( , ), after covering the Paris Olympics, return for two episodes of the hit iHeartMedia podcast as they discuss everything from Paris culture to the athletes, events, and top storylines of the Paralympics. My New Favorite Paralympian: Wondering who you should root for at the Paris Paralympics? Get to know some of Team USA’s most inspiring Para athletes and the causes they champion in the latest season of the popular podcast.

NBCUniversal has exclusive media rights to the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games in the United States.

LISTINGS

Below is NBCU’s Paris 2024 Paralympic Games programming schedule (subject to change). All coverage listed below will also stream on Peacock:

WEDNESDAY, AUG. 28 (DAY 0)

USA NETWORK

1 p.m.-5:30 p.m.

Opening Ceremony (LIVE)

THURSDAY, AUG. 29 (DAY 1)

USA NETWORK

5 a.m.-6:05 a.m.

Swimming – Qualifying Heats (LIVE)

6:15 a.m.-7:30 a.m.

Men’s Wheelchair Basketball – Great Britain vs. Germany

7:30 a.m.-9:15 a.m.

Wheelchair Rugby – United States vs. Canada (LIVE)

9:15 a.m.-10 a.m.

Cycling – Track Qualifying

10 a.m.-11:45 a.m.

Men’s Wheelchair Basketball – United States vs. Spain (LIVE)

11:45 a.m.-2:50 p.m.

Swimming – Finals (LIVE)

3 p.m.-3:30 p.m.

Badminton – Qualifying Round

3:30 p.m.-4:15 p.m.

Wheelchair Rugby – Qualifying Round*

4:15 p.m.-5 p.m.

Best of Day 1

FRIDAY, AUG. 30 (DAY 2)

NBC

9 p.m.-11 p.m.

Highlights from Opening Ceremony

Best of Days 1 and 2

USA NETWORK

5 a.m.-5:55 a.m.

Swimming – Qualifying Heats (LIVE)

5 a.m.-7:15 a.m.

Track & Field – Finals and Qualifying Heats (LIVE)

7:30 a.m.-9:15 a.m.

Wheelchair Rugby – United States vs. Japan (LIVE)

9:15 a.m.-10 a.m.

Men’s Goalball – United States vs. Brazil

10 a.m.-11:45 a.m.

Women’s Wheelchair Basketball – United States vs. Germany (LIVE)

11:45 a.m.-2:45 p.m.

Swimming – Finals (LIVE)

1 p.m.-3:55 p.m.

Track & Field – Finals (LIVE)

3:55 p.m.-5 p.m.

Best of Day 2

SATURDAY, AUG. 31 (DAY 3)

CNBC

5 a.m.-6:05 a.m.

Swimming – Qualifying Heats (LIVE)

5 a.m.-7:15 a.m.

Track & Field – Finals and Qualifying Heats (LIVE)

7:15 a.m.-8:30 a.m.

Men’s Goalball – United States vs. France (LIVE)

8:30 a.m.-10 a.m.

Wheelchair Rugby – United States vs. Germany

10 a.m.-11:45 a.m.

Men’s Wheelchair Basketball – United States vs. Netherlands (LIVE)

11:45 a.m.-2:45 p.m.

Swimming – Finals (LIVE)

1 p.m.-3:40 p.m.

Track & Field – Finals (LIVE)

3:45 p.m.-5 p.m.

Women’s Wheelchair Basketball – United States vs. Netherlands

SUNDAY, SEPT. 1 (DAY 4)

NBC

12 p.m.-1 p.m.

Swimming – Finals (LIVE)

7 p.m.-9 p.m.

Best of Days 3 and 4

CNBC

5 a.m.-5:50 a.m.

Para Triathlon – Finals (LIVE)

5:50 a.m.-7:15 a.m.

Track & Field – Finals and Qualifying Heats (LIVE)

7:30 a.m.-9:15 a.m.

Wheelchair Rugby – Semifinal (LIVE)

9:15 a.m.-10 a.m.

Men’s Goalball – United States vs. Iran

10 a.m.-11:45 a.m.

Men’s Wheelchair Basketball – United States vs. Australia

11:45 a.m.-2:20 p.m.

Swimming – Finals (LIVE)

1 p.m.-3:55 p.m.

Track & Field – Finals (LIVE)

4 p.m.-5 p.m.

Best of Day 4

PEACOCK/DIGITAL

2:15 a.m.-5:50 a.m.

Para Triathlon – Finals (LIVE)

MONDAY, SEPT. 2 (DAY 5)

USA NETWORK

5 a.m.-5:30 a.m.

Para Triathlon – Finals

5:30 a.m.-5:55 a.m.

Swimming – Qualifying Heats (LIVE)

5:30 a.m.-7:20 a.m.

Track & Field – Finals and Qualifying Heats (LIVE)

7:20 a.m.-7:45 a.m.

Badminton – Finals

7:45 a.m.-9:30 a.m.

Women’s Wheelchair Basketball – United States vs. Japan (LIVE)

9:30 a.m.-10:15 a.m.

Goalball – Men’s Quarterfinal (LIVE)

10:15 a.m.-11:30 a.m.

Wheelchair Rugby – Bronze Medal Match

11:30 a.m.-2:20 p.m.

Swimming – Finals (LIVE)

1 p.m.-3:45 p.m.

Track & Field (LIVE)

3:45 p.m.-5 p.m.

Wheelchair Rugby – Final

PEACOCK/DIGITAL

2:15 a.m.-5:40 a.m.

Para Triathlon – Finals (LIVE)

TUESDAY, SEPT. 3 (DAY 6)

USA NETWORK

5 a.m.-5:45 a.m.

Swimming – Qualifying Heats (LIVE)

5 a.m.-7 a.m.

Track & Field – Finals and Qualifying Heats (LIVE)

7 a.m.-8 a.m.

Boccia – Qualifying

8 a.m.-9:30 a.m.

Women’s Sitting Volleyball – United States vs. Italy (LIVE)

9:30 a.m.-10 a.m.

Equestrian – Finals

10 a.m.-11:45 a.m.

Wheelchair Basketball – Men’s Quarterfinal (LIVE)

11:45 a.m.-2:35 p.m.

Swimming – Finals (LIVE)

1 p.m.-3:50 p.m.

Track & Field – Finals (LIVE)

4 p.m.-5 p.m.

Best of Day 5

WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 4 (DAY 7)

USA NETWORK

5 a.m.-5:30 a.m.

Cycling – Time Trial Finals (LIVE)

5 a.m.-5:45 a.m.

Swimming – Qualifying Heats (LIVE)

5 a.m.-7:30 a.m.

Track & Field – Finals and Qualifying Heats (LIVE)

7:30 a.m.-8:45 a.m.

Goalball – Men’s Semifinal (LIVE)

8:45 a.m.-10 a.m.

Cycling – Time Trial Finals

10 a.m.-11:45 a.m.

Wheelchair Basketball – Women’s Quarterfinal (LIVE)

11:45 a.m.-2:05 p.m.

Swimming – Finals (LIVE)

1 p.m.-4 p.m.

Track & Field – Finals (LIVE)

4 p.m.-5 p.m.

Best of Day 7

THURSDAY, SEPT. 5 (DAY 8)

USA NETWORK

5 a.m.-5:40 a.m.

Swimming – Qualifying Heats (LIVE)

5 a.m.-7:25 a.m.

Track & Field – Finals and Qualifying Heats (LIVE)

7 a.m.-9:20 a.m.

Cycling – Road Race Finals (LIVE)

9:30 a.m.-10 a.m.

Wheelchair Tennis – TBD

10 a.m.-11:45 a.m.

Wheelchair Basketball – Men’s Semifinal (LIVE)

11:45 a.m.-2:10 p.m.

Swimming – Finals (LIVE)

1 p.m.-3:55 p.m.

Track & Field – Finals (LIVE)

4 p.m.-5 p.m.

Best of Day 8

FRIDAY, SEPT. 6 (DAY 9)

NBC

9 p.m.-11 p.m.

Best of Week 2

USA NETWORK

5 a.m.-5:45 a.m.

Swimming – Qualifying Heats (LIVE)

5 a.m.-7:20 a.m.

Track & Field – Finals and Qualifying Heats (LIVE)

7 a.m.-10 a.m.

Cycling – Road Race Finals (LIVE)

10 a.m.-11:45 a.m.

Wheelchair Basketball – Women’s Semifinal (LIVE)

11:45 a.m.-2:35 p.m.

Swimming – Finals (LIVE)

1 p.m.-3:55 p.m.

Track & Field – Finals (LIVE)

4 p.m.-5 p.m.

Best of Day 9

SATURDAY, SEPT. 7 (DAY 10)

NBC

1 p.m.-3 p.m.

Swimming – Finals (LIVE)

Track & Field – Finals (LIVE)

CNBC

5 a.m.-5:20 a.m.

Cycling – Road Race Finals (LIVE)

5 a.m.-5:55 a.m.

Swimming – Qualifying Heats (LIVE)

5 a.m.-7 a.m.

Track & Field – Finals and Qualifying Heats (LIVE)

7 a.m.-8:05 a.m.

Cycling – Road Race Finals (LIVE)

8:05 a.m.-9 a.m.

Table Tennis – Women’s Singles Final (LIVE)

9 a.m.-10 a.m.

Cycling – Mixed Team Relay (LIVE)

10 a.m.-11:45 a.m.

Wheelchair Basketball – Men’s Bronze Medal Game (LIVE)

11:45 a.m.-1 p.m.

Swimming – Finals (LIVE)

1 p.m.-1:30 p.m.

Blind Football – Bronze Medal Game (LIVE)

1:30 p.m.-3 p.m.

Sitting Volleyball – Women’s Final (LIVE)

3 p.m.-3:30 p.m.

Track & Field – Finals (LIVE)

3:30 p.m.-5:15 p.m.

Wheelchair Basketball – Men’s Final (LIVE)

SUNDAY, SEPT. 8 (DAY 11)

CNBC

5 a.m.-5:30 a.m.

Track & Field – Marathons (LIVE)

5:30 a.m.-6 a.m.

Para Canoe – Finals (LIVE)

6 a.m.-7:45 a.m.

Wheelchair Basketball – Women’s Bronze Medal Game

7:45 a.m.-10 a.m.

Wheelchair Basketball – Women’s Final (LIVE)

10 a.m.-10:40 a.m.

Powerlifting – Finals (LIVE)

10:40 a.m.-12 p.m.

Best of the Paralympics

12 p.m.-2 p.m.

Track & Field – Marathons

2 p.m.-5 p.m.

Closing Ceremony (LIVE)

PEACOCK/DIGITAL

2 a.m.-5:30 a.m.

Track & Field – Marathons (LIVE)

*Replay

