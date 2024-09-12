INDIANA HOOSIERS VISIT UCLA BRUINS AT THE ROSE BOWL ON BIG TEN SATURDAY NIGHT ON NBC AND PEACOCK HEADLINING COLLEGE FOOTBALL GAMES THIS SATURDAY, SEPT. 14

NBC Sports Returns to the Gridiron in Pasadena for First Time Since 1988 Rose Bowl with Indiana at UCLA at 7:30 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock; Big Ten College Countdown Begins at 7 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock

Washington State Visits 2023 National Champion Runners-Up Washington in 116th Apple Cup at 3:30 p.m. ET Exclusively on Peacock

Illinois Host Central Michigan at Noon ET on Peacock and Morehouse College Faces Howard University in the Toyota HBCU New York Classic at 3 p.m. ET on CNBC and Peacock

STAMFORD, Conn. – Sept. 12, 2024 – Quarterback Ethan Garbers and the UCLA Bruins host quarterback Kurtis Rourke and the Indiana Hoosiers in primetime on Big Ten Saturday Night in NBC Sports’ first broadcast from the Rose Bowl since 1988, this Saturday, Sept. 14 at 7:30 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock. Coverage begins with Big Ten College Countdown at 7 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock.

Also Saturday across the platforms of NBCUniversal: Washington State taking on Washington in Apple Cup (3:30 p.m. ET exclusively on Peacock), and Morehouse-Howard in the HBCU New York Classic (3 p.m. ET on CNBC and Peacock).

Noon ET Exclusively on Peacock: Central Michigan at Illinois

The Illinois Fighting Illini look to continue their early season success following a 23-17 win over Kansas last weekend as they host the Central Michigan Chippewas at Memorial Stadium in Champaign, Ill., this Saturday at Noon ET exclusively on Peacock .

Fighting Illini wide receiver Zakhari Franklin totaled 99 receiving yards on nine receptions in the win. The Illinois defense intercepted Kansas quarterback and 2024 Maxwell Award Watch List member Jalon Daniels three times.

Central Michigan fell to Florida International, 52-16, last weekend as wide receiver Chris Parker recorded 55 receiving yards and a touchdown on three receptions.

Central Michigan at Illinois will be called by Jac Collinsworth (play-by-play), Michael Robinson (analyst) and Caroline Pineda (sidelines).

3 p.m. ET on CNBC and Peacock: Toyota HBCU New York Classic: Morehouse College vs. Howard University

Morehouse College and Howard University meet in the third annual Toyota HBCU New York Classic this Saturday, Sept. 14 at 3 p.m. ET on CNBC and Peacock.

Celebrating the rich tradition and pageantry of HBCU game day experiences, Morehouse and Howard University will face off in a showdown at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. The two historic institutions first met in the inaugural HBCUNY New York Football Classic on September 17, 2022, with Howard emerging victorious with a 31-0 win.

Kyle Draper will call Saturday’s game alongside analyst and former NFL tight end Chuck Arbuckle (analyst). Tamara Brown will serve as the in-game reporter.

3:30 p.m. ET exclusively on Peacock: Washington State at Washington

The Washington Huskies take on their in-state rival, the Washington State Cougars in the Apple Cup from Lumen Field, the home of the Seattle Seahawks, in Seattle, Wash., this Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET exclusively on Peacock.

Washington defeated the Eastern Michigan Eagles, 30-9, in Seattle last weekend as quarterback Will Rogers threw for 261 yards and four touchdowns. Running back Jonah Coleman ran for 104 yards and wide receiver Jeremiah Hunter added 72 receiving yards and a touchdown last week.

Washington State topped Texas Tech last week, 37-16, led by quarterback John Mateer’s 197 rushing yards and two total touchdowns. Running backs Wayshawn Parker and Djouvensky Schlenbaker combined for 96 rushing yards and three touchdowns in the win.

The Apple Cup will be called by Paul Burmeister (play-by-play), Colt McCoy (analyst) and Zora Stephenson (sidelines). Former Big Ten referee Reggie Smith serves as the rules analyst.

Big Ten Saturday Night, 7:30 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock: Indiana at UCLA

This week’s Big Ten Saturday Night matchup features the Indiana Hoosiers (2-0) visiting the UCLA Bruins (1-0), at 7:30 p.m. ET from the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Calif. Saturday’s matchup will mark the first time that NBC Sports has broadcasted a game from the Rose Bowl since the 1988 Rose Bowl in which Michigan State defeated USC 20-17.

The Hoosiers defeated the Western Illinois Leathernecks, 77-3, last Friday behind a high-powered offense that totaled 701 yards in the win as QB Kurtis Rourke passed for 268 yards and two touchdowns. Running back Justice Ellison totaled 117 rushing yards with two touchdowns on nine carries. Wide receiver Elijah Sarratt added 137 receiving yards and a touchdown.

The Bruins, who are coming off a bye week, topped the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors, 16-13, two weeks ago led by quarterback Ethan Garber’s 272 passing yards and one passing touchdown. Wide receiver Rico Flores Jr. recorded 102 receiving yards and a touchdown.

Indiana at UCLA will be called by Noah Eagle (play-by-play), Todd Blackledge (analyst), and Kathryn Tappen (sidelines). Three-time Super Bowl referee Terry McAulay serves as the rules analyst.

Big Ten College Countdown on NBC and Peacock

NBC Sports’ Big Ten College Countdown studio show begins at 7 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock on Saturday. The Big Ten College Countdown team – Maria Taylor hosts alongside analysts Chris Simms and Joshua Perry, and college football insider Nicole Auerbach in studio, with host Ahmed Fareed and analyst Matt Cassel on-site in Pasadena – will preview the upcoming game and provide news and commentary on the day in college football.

Big Ten College Countdown will lead into Big Ten games on NBC/Peacock. In addition, College Countdown will lead into Notre Dame Football games on NBC/Peacock.

NBC Sports College Football Podcasts :

B1G Talk with Todd and Noah, hosted by Todd Blackledge and Noah Eagle, sees the two personalities dive into the new-look Big Ten conference, covering the key storylines in college football across the largest conference in the nation as well as the matchups headlining Big Ten Saturday Night. They’ll also analyze impact players and performances every Wednesday during the college football season. Click here to listen.

Rushing the Field, hosted by Nicole Auerbach and Joshua Perry, launches today with new episodes every Thursday morning throughout the season. Auerbach and Perry will break down the biggest college football stories, preview the upcoming weekend slate, analyze the college football playoff picture, and cultivate a home for college sports fans who want the latest news, smart takes, and laughs. Click here to listen.

NBC Sports’ 2024 Big Ten and Notre Dame Football games announced to date

Day Time (ET) Matchup Platform Sat., Sept. 14 Noon Central Michigan at Illinois Peacock Sat., Sept. 14 3:30 p.m. Washington State at Washington Peacock Sat., Sept. 14 7:30 p.m. Indiana at UCLA NBC, Peacock Sat., Sept. 21 3:30 p.m. Miami (Ohio) at Notre Dame NBC, Peacock Sat., Sept. 21 7:30 p.m. Iowa at Minnesota NBC, Peacock Sat., Sept. 28 Noon Nebraska at Purdue Peacock Sat., Sept. 28 3:30 p.m. Louisville at Notre Dame NBC, Peacock Sat., Oct. 12 3:30 p.m. Stanford at Notre Dame Peacock Sat., Nov. 9 7:30 p.m. Florida State at Notre Dame NBC, Peacock Sat., Nov. 16 3:30 p.m. Virginia at Notre Dame NBC, Peacock Sat., Nov. 23 7 p.m. Army at Notre Dame (at Yankee Stadium) NBC, Peacock Fri., Nov. 29 7:30 p.m. Nebraska at Iowa NBC, Peacock

The remaining NBC Sports’ Big Ten Football games will be announced during the season, with each matchup typically announced 12 days prior to the scheduled game date.

NBC Sports’ Big Ten Football package features Big Ten Saturday Night on NBC and Peacock – marking Big Ten Football’s first dedicated weekly primetime game on a national broadcast network.

Peacock will simulstream all of NBC Sports’ college football games and studio shows airing on the NBC broadcast network this season, including Big Ten Saturday Night and Notre Dame Football home games.



