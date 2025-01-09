LINDSEY VONN CONTINUES COMEBACK THIS WEEKEND AT FIS WORLD CUP ALPINE SKIING EVENT IN AUSTRIA EXCLUSIVELY ON PEACOCK

Live Coverage Begins with Women’s Downhill on Saturday, Jan. 11, at 5:15 a.m. ET Exclusively on Peacock

1998 Nagano Olympic Super-G Gold Medalist Picabo Street and Former U.S. Ski Team Member Steve Porino to Call Vonn’s Races

Peacock Exclusively Presents Live Coverage of 2025 ISU European Speed Skating Championships from Heerenveen, Netherlands, Beginning This Friday at 1 p.m. ET

Live Coverage of Big Air Finals from Kreischberg, Austria, Begin Friday at Noon Exclusively on Peacock

STAMFORD, Conn. – Jan. 9, 2025 – Three-time Olympic medalist Lindsey Vonn, amidst a comeback season after initially retiring in 2019, headlines NBC Sports’ coverage of alpine skiing’s FIS World Cup event in St. Anton, Austria, beginning with the women’s downhill this Saturday, Jan. 11, at 5:15 a.m. ET exclusively on Peacock. Coverage concludes with the women’s super-G on Sunday, Jan. 12, at 5:15 a.m. ET exclusively on Peacock.

Vonn retired after the 2019 World Championships following a nearly-20-year career that saw her appear in four Olympic Winter Games and earn three medals, including the first-ever Olympic gold medal by an American woman in downhill at the 2010 Vancouver Olympics. Additionally, on the international circuit, she won four World Cup overall championships, including three consecutive from 2008-2010, and a record eight World Cup season titles in downhill (2008-2013, 2015-2016).

The 40-year-old Vonn made her return to World Cup skiing on Dec. 21, 2024, in St. Moritz, Switzerland, where she finished 14th in super-G, 1.18 seconds behind the winner. This will be her first World Cup race in her signature event, downhill, since winning the bronze medal at the 2019 World Championships in Are, Sweden.

1998 Nagano Olympic super-G gold medalist Picabo Street and former U.S. Ski Team member Steve Porino will call the action in St. Anton on Saturday and Sunday.

EUROPEAN SPEEED SKATING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Live coverage of all three days of the 2025 ISU European Speed Skating Championships from Heerenveen, Netherlands, beginning with the first day of action on Friday, Jan. 10, at 1 p.m. ET, will be presented exclusively on Peacock. Notable skaters expected to compete include seven-time Olympic medalist Martina Sablikova (Czechia), Beijing Olympic team pursuit gold medalist Hallgeir Engebraten (Norway), and an elite lineup of Dutch athletes featuring three-time Olympic gold medalist Kjeld Nuis, reigning Olympic 1000m gold medalist Thomas Krol, reigning 1000m silver medalist Jutta Leerdam, and four-time Olympic medalist Patrick Roest competing in front of their home crowd.

For more programming information, see the chart below.

Additionally, NBC Sports will present live freeskiing coverage from Kreischberg, Austria, exclusively on Peacock this weekend, beginning with the big air finals on Friday, Jan. 10, at Noon on Peacock. For the full weekend schedule, see the chart below.

In addition to St. Anton, notable events on NBC Sports’ 2024-25 schedule include the world-famous Hahnenkamm in Kitzbühel (Jan. 24-26), the FIS World Cup Finals in Sun Valley, Idaho (March 22-23, 25-27, 29-30), and more.

Click here for the full schedule.

NBC Sports’ Winter Sports Schedule, Jan. 10-12

Date

Discipline

Event

Location

Time (ET)

Platform(s)

Fri., Jan. 10

Freeskiing

Big Air Finals

Kreischberg, Austria

Noon

Peacock



Speed Skating

European Speed Skating Championships – Day 1

Heerenveen, Netherlands

1 p.m.

Peacock

Sat., Jan. 11

Speed Skating

European Speed Skating Championships – Day 2

Heerenveen, Netherlands

4:55 a.m.

Peacock



Alpine Skiing

Women’s Downhill

St. Anton, Austria

5:15 a.m.

Peacock



Snowboarding

Big Air Finals

Kreischberg, Austria

Noon

Peacock

Sun., Jan. 12

Alpine Skiing

Women’s Super-G

St. Anton, Austria

5:15 a.m.

Peacock



Speed Skating

European Speed Skating Championships – Day 3

Heerenveen, Netherlands

7:40 a.m.

Peacock



—NBC SPORTS—