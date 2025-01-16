LINDSEY VONN, MIKAELA SHIFFRIN, AND SHAUN WHITE HIGHLIGHT DEBUT EPISODE OF CHASING GOLD: MILAN CORTINA 2026 PREMIERING SATURDAY AT 5 P.M. ET ON NBC

New Episode to Highlight Vonn’s Comeback, Shiffrin’s Recovery from Injury, Ski Mountaineering’s Introduction at the Milan Cortina Olympics, and More

Program Hosted by NBC Sports’ Ahmed Fareed and Includes Interview with Three-Time Olympic Gold Medalist Shaun White

Peacock Begins Streaming Chasing Gold: Milan Cortina 2026 on Sunday, Jan. 19

STAMFORD, Conn. – Jan. 16, 2025 – Ahmed Fareed hosts the debut installment of Chasing Gold: Milan Cortina 2026, NBC Sports’ monthly program that immerses viewers in the world of the Olympic and Paralympic athletes as they prepare for the next Winter Games. This month’s episode premieres Saturday, Jan. 18, at 5 p.m. ET on NBC, and streams on Peacock the next day on Sunday, Jan. 19.

The episode highlights Team USA’s performance at the World Cup event in St. Anton, Austria, on Jan. 11-12, where three-time Olympic medalist Lindsey Vonn, in her first World Cup downhill race since 2019, finished in sixth place, accompanied by a fourth-place finish in super-G, becoming the oldest woman to finish top four in a World Cup race. The 40-year-old Vonn is in the midst of a comeback season after initially retiring in 2019. Additionally, rising U.S. ski star Lauren Macuga won the super-G for her first career World Cup victory.

Mikaela Shiffrin, the winningest skier in FIS Alpine Ski World Cup history, is featured in a segment that discusses her recovery from injury after crashing at the World Cup event in Killington, Vt., in November, her relationship with and engagement to Norwegian alpine skier and two-time Olympic medalist Aleksander Aamodt Kilde, her trip to Paris last summer for the 2024 Olympics, and her outlook on the upcoming 2026 Milan Cortina Olympics.

This month’s episode also features:



Shaun White –The three-time Olympic gold medalist and snowboarding icon speaks with Fareed to discuss his new venture, The Snow League, the first professional winter sports league entirely dedicated to snowboarding and freeskiing, which launched earlier this year. The league's first competition will take place in Aspen, Colo., on March 7-8 and will be presented live on Peacock. For more information, click here

Ski Mountaineering – This piece focuses on the sport of ski mountaineering, making its Olympic debut at Milan Cortina in 2026. This new addition to the Olympic program sees competitors ski uphill and downhill and use mountaineering abilities to race through snow-covered mountains and terrain.

Stars to Watch – This segment highlights the most prominent U.S. winter athletes to keep an eye on ahead of the Milan Cortina Olympics including 20-year-old Jordan Stolz , the youngest man to win a speed skating world championship, two-time Olympic halfpipe gold medalist Chloe Kim , three-time Olympic cross-country ski medalist Jessie Diggins , 2024 world champion figure skater Ilia Malinin , and more.

Competition Highlights – Chasing Gold will look back at some of the most memorable moments of the winter Olympic sports season thus far, including Vonn's historic races and Macuga's first career World Cup win in St. Anton.

One day following its showing on the NBC broadcast network, Chasing Gold: Milan Cortina 2026 will be available to stream on Peacock.

The XXV Olympic Winter Games will take place in Milan and Cortina d’Ampezzo, Italy, February 6-22, 2026, with the 14th Winter Paralympic Games set for March 6-15, 2026. Milan Cortina was awarded the Winter Games in 2019. The French Alps will host the 2030 Winter Olympics, with Salt Lake City hosting in 2034. Los Angeles will host the 2028 Olympic Games, with Brisbane, Australia, hosting in 2032.

