LPGA TOUR’S SOLHEIM CUP AND PGA TOUR’S FEDEXCUP FALL OPENER IN NAPA HEADLINE LIVE GOLF ACROSS NBC, GOLF CHANNEL, AND PEACOCK THIS WEEK

More Than 30 Hours of Live Solheim Cup Event and Studio Coverage Thursday-Sunday; Judy Rankin and Catriona Matthew Serve as Analysts, Lizette Salas Joins In-Studio

PGA TOUR Procore Championship in Napa Kicks Off FedExCup Fall Thursday-Sunday in Primetime on GOLF Channel

Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry Highlight Field at DP World Tour Irish Open Beginning Thursday at 8 a.m. ET on GOLF Channel

Coverage Includes PGA TOUR Champions Sanford International and Korn Ferry TOUR Simmons Bank Open; Folds of Honor Collegiate Concludes Today

New Episodes of the GOLF Channel Podcast with Rex & Lav

STAMFORD, Conn. – September 11, 2024 – NBC Sports presents the 2024 Solheim Cup – as Nelly Korda and Lilia Vu look to lead the Americans to victory against Team Europe in the top team competition in women’s golf – plus the start of the PGA TOUR FedExCup Fall at the Procore Championship in Napa, headlining live golf coverage across NBC, GOLF Channel and Peacock.

LPGA TOUR: SOLHEIM CUP

NBC Sports surrounds the upcoming 2024 Solheim Cup at Robert Trent Jones Golf Club in Gainesville, Va., with more than 30 hours of live event and studio coverage across NBC, GOLF Channel and Peacock, as the Americans look to reclaim one of the most highly coveted trophies in women’s golf from the Europeans.

The Americans will look to win the Solheim Cup for the first time since 2017 when they defeated the Europeans by a score of 16.5 to 11.5 at Des Moines Golf and Country Club in Iowa, captained by Juli Inkster. Europe won the Cup in 2019 and 2021, followed by a 14-14 tie between the two sides last year in Spain, which led to Europe retaining the Cup.

Live coverage begins will full-day coverage on Friday from 7 a.m. – 6 p.m. ET on GOLF Channel. Saturday’s coverage begins from 7 a.m. – 3 p.m. ET on GOLF Channel and shifts to NBC and Peacock at 3 p.m. ET. Sunday’s Day 3 coverage begins at 8:45 a.m. ET on GOLF Channel and heads to NBC and Peacock at noon ET.

World Golf Hall of Famer and two-time U.S. Solheim Cup winning captain Judy Rankin and two-time European Solheim Cup winning captain Catriona Matthew, who just helmed Great Britain & Ireland to victory against the U.S. in the Curtis Cup, will serve as analysts throughout NBC Sports’ Solheim Cup coverage.

NBC, GOLF Channel & Peacock Broadcast Team

Play by Play : Terry Gannon / Grant Boone / Tom Abbott

: / Analyst : Judy Rankin / Catriona Matthew / Karen Stupples / Paige Mackenzie

: On-Course : Paige Mackenzie / Kay Cockerill / Iona Stephens / Jim Gallagher Jr. / Tom Abbott

: Paige Mackenzie Tom Abbott Reporter: Amy Rogers

How To Watch – Friday, September 13 – Sunday, September 15 (all times ET)

· TV – NBC, GOLF Channel

· Streaming – Peacock, NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app



Day GOLF Channel NBC/Peacock Friday 7 a.m. – 6 p.m. Saturday 7 a.m. – 3 p.m. 3-6 p.m. Sunday 8:45 a.m. – 12 p.m. 12-3 p.m.

Golf Central will provide studio coverage throughout the week, featuring interviews with players and recapping each day’s events, beginning with live coverage of the 2024 Solheim Cup Opening Ceremony on Thursday, September 12, at 4 p.m. ET.

Five-time U.S. Solheim Cup team member Lizette Salas will make her debut as a studio analyst this week, working in-studio alongside Brandel Chamblee and host Anna Jackson. Amy Rogers will provide reports and interviews. The Sky Golf Solheim Cup Pre-Game Show will also provide lead-in coverage each morning on GOLF Channel prior to each day’s play.



Day Golf Central Thursday 4-6/9-10 p.m. Friday 6-6:30/9:30-10 p.m. Saturday 6-6:30/9:30-10 p.m. Sunday 3-4/9-10 p.m.

Note: all times ET, post-round coverage begins following conclusion of play

PGA TOUR: PROCORE CHAMPIONSHIP

The PGA TOUR heads to wine country for the Procore Championship in Napa, Calif., this Thursday-Sunday, marking the first of eight tournaments to be played as part of the FedExCup Fall. All PGA TOUR members are eligible to play, but the top 50 players through the TOUR Championship have secured their position and will not earn FedExCup

Points. The top 125 in the FedExCup standings are finalized at the end of the Fall and those players will be exempt into 2025 full-field events including the PLAYERS Championship. Sahith Theegala is the defending champion of the event and headlines a field which includes two-time champion Max Homa.

GOLF Channel Broadcast Team

Play by Play : George Savaricas

: Analyst : Curt Byrum

: On-Course : Roger Maltbie / Arron Oberholser

: Reporter: Kira K. Dixon

How To Watch – Thursday, September 12 – Sunday, September 15 (all times ET)

· TV – GOLF Channel

· Streaming – NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app



Day GOLF Channel Thursday 6-9 p.m. Friday 6:30-9:30 p.m. Saturday 6:30-9:30 p.m. Sunday 6-9 p.m.

Notable Players This Week

· Max Homa

· Sahith Theegala

· Corey Conners

· Gary Woodland

· Stewart Cink

· Daniel Berger

· Nick Taylor

· Michael Thorbjornsen

DP WORLD TOUR: AMGEN IRISH OPEN

The Irish Open will be played at Royal County Down for the first time since 2015, when Soren Kjeldsen won in a playoff. Ireland’s Shane Lowry won the event as an amateur in 2009. Rory McIlroy headlines a field which includes Lowry, Luke Donald, Nicolai Hojgaard and Robert MacIntyre. Live first round coverage begins Thursday at 8 a.m. ET on GOLF Channel.

How To Watch – Thursday, September 12 – Sunday, September 15 (all times ET)

· TV – GOLF Channel

· Streaming – Peacock, NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app

Day GOLF Channel Peacock/NBC Sports App Thursday 8 a.m. – 1 p.m. Friday 3-6:30 a.m. 6:30-8:30 a.m./11 a.m. – 1 p.m. ET Saturday 7:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Sunday 7:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

Notable Players

· Rory McIlroy

· Shane Lowry

· Luke Donald

· Nicolai Hojgaard

· Robert MacIntyre

PGA TOUR CHAMPIONS: SANFORD INTERNATIONAL

The Sanford International, which made its debut in 2018, is the first PGA TOUR Champions event to ever be held in South Dakota. Minnehaha Country Club has hosted the event all seven years, and two-time defending champion Steve Stricker has won the event three times (2018, 2022 and 2023). Coverage is live on the NBC Sports app and NBCSports.com from 4-6 p.m. ET Friday-Sunday, with GOLF Channel airing coverage from 10 p.m. – 12 a.m. ET on Friday-Sunday.

KORN FERRY TOUR: SIMMONS BANK OPEN

The Korn Ferry Tour Playoffs continue with the Simmons Bank Open at The Grove in College Grove, Tenn., marking the second of four events in their playoffs. The field of 144 will be trimmed to 120 players for the third round of the playoffs next week.



Day GOLF Channel Peacock/NBC Sports App Thursday 1-4 p.m. Friday 12-2 a.m. (overnight) 4-6 p.m. Saturday 4-6 p.m. Sunday 4-6 p.m. 3-4 p.m.

COLLEGE GOLF: FOLDS OF HONOR COLLEGIATE

The Folds of Honor Collegiate is being played at American Dunes Golf Club, a Jack Nicklaus Signature Golf Course in Grand Haven, Mich., along the coast of Lake Michigan. The event is a three-day, 54-hole team and individual stroke play tournament. Proceeds will benefit the Folds of Honor and the Golf Coaches Association of America Presidential Scholarship Fund. Participating schools include Army, Navy, Air Force, two Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU), one non-D1 school, and some of the top D1 schools in the country. The addition of the women’s field is new for 2024. Final round coverage airs today on GOLF Channel at 4:30 p.m. ET.

GOLF CHANNEL PODCAST WITH REX & LAV

NBC Sports’ GOLF Channel Podcast with Rex & Lav, hosted by GOLFChannel.com senior writers Rex Hoggard and Ryan Lavner, sees the two longtime scribes discuss and debate the latest news and hottest topics in the sport.

Throughout the year, Rex and Lav will break down the game’s biggest storylines in an informative, entertaining, and nuanced way – and with two episodes a week, there won’t be any news missed.

Click here to listen to the latest episode on YouTube and Apple Podcasts.

