MARIA TAYLOR NAMED LATE NIGHT HOST FOR NBCUNIVERSAL’S COVERAGE OF THE OLYMPIC GAMES PARIS 2024

STAMFORD, Conn. – June 4, 2024 – NBC Sports host Maria Taylor will serve as the Late Night host for NBCUniversal’s coverage of the Games of the XXXIII Olympiad in Paris this summer, it was announced today.

Taylor, who handles her third Olympic assignment with NBC Sports, will host the Late Night show on NBC and Peacock from different venues and hot spots throughout Paris, capturing the vibe of the city and the competition while presenting a fresh look at the day’s most compelling stories. The Late Night show will begin following local news in all time zones.

Taylor, who served as a host at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021 and for the 2022 Beijing Olympics, will also report live from Team USA’s boat as it makes its way down the River Seine during NBCUniversal’s coverage of the Opening Ceremony on July 26th on NBC and Peacock. Plans for the highly anticipated Opening Ceremony in Paris are unlike any other. Rather than a stadium, the organizers are turning one of the world’s most famous waterways, the River Seine, into the world’s biggest theatrical stage. A four-mile-long flotilla of nearly 100 boats will carry thousands of athletes from more than 200 countries past hundreds of thousands of spectators seated on the banks of The Seine and finish at the Eiffel Tower.

“We’re excited that Maria, who anchors the most watched studio show in sports on NFL Sundays, will host our Late Night show with one of the world’s greatest cities as her stage,” said Molly Solomon, Executive Producer and President, NBC Olympics Production. “Each night under the Parisian lights, she will put her stamp on the day, with a look at the must-watch moments and best events, and some surprise guests stopping by.”

“Ever since I attended the Atlanta Olympics in 1996, it was a dream of mine to compete in the Games, which has now evolved to covering them,” said Taylor. “As host of the Late Night show, I’m excited to tell the best stories of the day while moving about the city and hosting from the venues, cafes, plazas, and famous landmarks of Paris, one of the world’s most inspirational cities.”

This week, Taylor will be in Paris hosting NBC Sports’ semifinals and finals coverage of Roland-Garros tennis matches from June 6-9. Taylor will anchor on-site coverage around the matches and interview the women’s and men’s champions on Court Philippe-Chatrier on Saturday and Sunday.

Taylor is the host of Football Night in America, the most-watched studio show in sports, and the pregame show for NBC Sports’ Big Ten Saturday Night college football series. For Taylor’s complete bio, click here.

In Paris this summer, the world’s greatest athletes will compete against the backdrop of one of the most beautiful cities in the world where the modern Olympic Games were conceived 130 years ago. This will be the third time Paris has hosted the Olympics (1900 and 1924), tying London for the most as a Summer Games host. Los Angeles (1932, 1984) will tie those two cities when it hosts the first Summer Games in the U.S. in 32 years in 2028.

The organizers of Paris 2024 are reimagining the Games to make them more accessible to the public and to showcase their city to the world. In a first, competitions will be held amidst iconic Parisian landmarks – beach volleyball at the Eiffel Tower, equestrian at the Palace of Versailles, and urban sports at Place de la Concorde.

The NBC broadcast network and streaming service Peacock will be the company’s primary platforms for its coverage of the Olympic Games Paris 2024, scheduled for July 26-Aug. 11, 2024. Click here for more linear programming information and here for more about the Olympic experience on Peacock.

NBCU owns the U.S. media rights to the Olympic Games through 2032, which are scheduled for Paris (2024), Milan Cortina (2026), Los Angeles (2028) and Brisbane (2032). The host city for the 2030 Olympic Winter Games has not yet been chosen.

