NASCAR CUP SERIES PLAYOFF ELIMINATION RACE FROM CHARLOTTE MOTOR SPEEDWAY AND IMSA’S FAMED PETIT LE MANS PRESENTED ACROSS NBC, PEACOCK, AND USA NETWORK THIS WEEKEND

Live Pre-Race Coverage of NASCAR Cup Series Round of 12 Playoff Elimination Race from Charlotte Motor Speedway Begins Sunday at 2 p.m. ET on NBC

Live Coverage of IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship’s Petit Le Mans Begins this Saturday at Noon ET on NBC and Peacock from Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta

STAMFORD, Conn. – Oct. 9, 2024 – NBC Sports’ motorsports coverage this weekend is headlined by the NASCAR Cup Series’ Round of 12 playoff elimination race from Charlotte Motor Speedway on Sunday on NBC and Petit Le Mans, the final race of the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship, from Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta on NBC and Peacock this Sunday.

NASCAR CUP SERIES: BANK OF AMERICA ROVAL 400

It’s an elimination race! Charlotte Motor Speedway in Charlotte, N.C., hosts the third and final race in the NASCAR Cup Series’ Round of 12 playoffs this Sunday at 2:30 p.m. ET on NBC. A 30-minute Countdown to Green Sunday at 2 p.m. ET on NBC leads into live race coverage.

For the second consecutive week, a non-playoff driver has won the Cup Series playoff race, with Ricky Stenhouse Jr. edging out Brad Keselowski in an overtime photo finish after a massive crash took out more than half the field with just five laps to go in Talladega. With one race to go until the Round of 8, only playoff standings leader William Byron has punched his ticket to the next round, with Christopher Bell, Kyle Larson, Denny Hamlin, and Alex Bowman rounding out the top five.

Tyler Reddick and Chase Elliott currently sit in the final two playoff spots, with Joey Logano, Daniel Suarez, Austin Cindric, and Chase Briscoe below the cutoff line leading into the final Round of 12 race.



Pos.

Driver

Point Differential

7.

Tyler Reddick

+14

8.

Chase Elliott

+13

ON THE BUBBLE 9.

Joey Logano

-13

10.

Daniel Suarez

-20

11.

Austin Cindric

-29

12.

Chase Briscoe

-32



Coverage from Charlotte begins this Saturday on USA Network with Xfinity Series qualifying at 10 a.m. ET followed by Cup Series qualifying at 12:30 p.m. ET, with both windows on USA Network.

21-time Cup Series race winner and “The Mayor” of NASCAR Jeff Burton and Daytona 500-winning crew chief Steve Letarte will serve as analysts this weekend from Charlotte Motor Speedway with Leigh Diffey serving as play-by-play. Marty Snider, Kim Coon, and Dave Burns will serve as pit reporters.

Snider will host pre-race coverage alongside Burton and NASCAR Hall of Famer Dale Jarrett, while post-race coverage will be Snider and Jarrett. Burton won the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway in 1999 and Jarrett in 1996.

BROADCAST TEAM



Play by Play : Leigh Diffey

: Analyst : Jeff Burton , Steve Letarte

: , Reporters: Marty Snider, Kim Coon, Dave Burns

STUDIO COVERAGE TEAM



Host : Marty Snider

: Analysts: Jeff Burton, Dale Jarrett

HOW TO WATCH



TV – NBC, USA Network



Date

Coverage

Platform(s)

Time (ET)

Sat., Oct. 12

NASCAR Xfinity Series Qualifying

USA Network

10 a.m.



NASCAR Cup Series Victory Lane Review – Talladega

USA Network

Noon



NASCAR Cup Series Qualifying

USA Network

12:30 p.m.

Sun., Oct. 13

Countdown to Green – NASCAR Cup Series

NBC

2 p.m.



NASCAR Cup Series Bank of America ROVAL 400

NBC

2:30 p.m.



IMSA WEATHERTECH SPORTSCAR CHAMPIONSHIP: MOTUL PETIT LE MANS

Live coverage of the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship’s final race of the 2024 season, the MOTUL Petit Le Mans from Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta in Atlanta, Ga., will be presented this Saturday, Oct. 12, starting from Noon-3 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock, with the 3-6 p.m. ET window exclusively on Peacock and the final 6-10:30 p.m. ET window on USA Network.

Championships will be decided in all four IMSA classes at the 10-hour endurance race on the 2.54-mile, 12-turn road course. In the premier GTP class, the No. 7 Porsche Penske Motorsports leads by 124 points over its teammate car, the No. 6. Additionally, fewer than 100 points separates first and second in both the LMP2 and GTD Pro classes heading into the weekend.

Notable names set to compete this weekend include Scott Dixon with the Chip Ganassi Racing Cadillac team, Colton Herta with Wayne Taylor Racing, and NBC Sports’ own James Hinchcliffe with Pfaff Motorsports McLaren, who will be pulling double duty as an analyst this weekend as he wears a headset during the race.

Coverage begins earlier in the week with the IMSA VP Racing SportsCar Challenge tomorrow, Oct. 10, at 1:05 p.m. ET exclusively on Peacock. For additional programming information on IMSA VP Racing SportsCar Challenge, Porsche Carrera Cup, Michelin Pilot Challenge, see the chart below.

BROADCAST TEAM

Play by Play : Brian Till , Kevin Lee

: , Analysts : Calvin Fish , Townsend Bell , James Hinchcliffe

: , , Reporters: Georgia Henneberry, Matt Yocum, Dillon Welch, Ryan Myrehn

HOW TO WATCH

TV – NBC, USA Network

Streaming – Peacock



Date

Coverage

Platform(s)

Time (ET)

Thurs., Oct. 10

IMSA VP Racing SportsCar Challenge

Peacock

1:05 p.m.



IMSA Porsche Carrera Cup

Peacock

5 p.m.

Fri., Oct. 11

IMSA VP Racing SportsCar Challenge

Peacock

7:55 a.m.



IMSA Porsche Carrera Cup

Peacock

10 a.m.



IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge

Peacock

11:50 a.m.



IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship – Qualifying

Peacock

3:20 p.m.

Sat., Oct. 12

IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship – MOTUL Petit Le Mans

NBC, Peacock

12-3 p.m.





Peacock

3-6 p.m.





USA Network, Peacock

6-10:30 p.m.



--NBC SPORTS--