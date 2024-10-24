NASCAR CUP SERIES PLAYOFFS CONTINUE FROM HOMESTEAD-MIAMI SPEEDWAY THIS SUNDAY, OCT. 27, AT 2:30 P.M. ET ON NBC

Live Pre-Race Coverage of NASCAR Cup Series Round of 8 Playoff Race from Homestead-Miami Speedway Begins Sunday at 2 p.m. ET on NBC

Joey Logano Clinches Berth in Championship 4 with Win at Las Vegas; Christopher Bell, Kyle Larson and William Byron Round out Top Four with Two Races Remaining in Round of 8

STAMFORD, Conn. – Oct. 24, 2024 – The NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs continue with NBC Sports’ presentation of the Straight Talk Wireless 400 live from Homestead-Miami Speedway in Homestead, Fla., this Sunday, Oct. 27, at 2:30 p.m. ET on NBC. A 30-minute Countdown to Green Sunday at 2 p.m. ET on NBC leads into live race coverage. Homestead-Miami is the fourth of six consecutive Cup Series playoff races to be presented live on NBC, culminating in the Cup Series Championship on Nov. 10.

Joey Logano fended off Christoper Bell to take the win at last week’s race in Las Vegas, clinching a Championship 4 berth at the Cup Series Championship race in Phoenix on Nov. 10. Since the NASCAR Cup Series implemented its multi-round playoff format in 2014, Logano has advanced to the final four in every even-numbered year (2014, 2016, 2018, 2020, 2022 and 2024). Outside of Logano and Bell, only two other playoff drivers finished in the top 10 – William Byron in fourth and Denny Hamlin in eighth.

Bell is the defending Straight Talk Wireless 400 champion, while Kyle Larson, Byron, Hamlin, and Logano have all also won at Miami-Homestead in their careers.

Larson and Byron currently sit in the final two playoff spots heading into the second Round of 8 playoff race:



Pos.

Driver

Point Differential

1.

Joey Logano*

+17

2.

Christopher Bell

+42

3.

Kyle Larson

+35

4.

William Byron

+27

ON THE BUBBLE 5.

Denny Hamlin

-27

6.

Tyler Reddick

-30

7.

Ryan Blaney

-47

8.

Chase Elliott

-53



*Clinched spot in Cup Series Championship race

Coverage from Miami-Homestead begins this Friday with Xfinity Series qualifying at 4 p.m. ET followed by Cup Series qualifying Saturday at 9 a.m. ET, with both windows on NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app.

21-time Cup Series race winner and “The Mayor” of NASCAR Jeff Burton and Daytona 500-winning crew chief Steve Letarte will serve as analysts this weekend from Homestead-Miami with Leigh Diffey serving as play-by-play. Marty Snider, Kim Coon, and Dave Burns will serve as pit reporters.

Snider will host pre-race coverage alongside Letarte and NASCAR Hall of Famer Dale Jarrett.

BROADCAST TEAM



Play by Play : Leigh Diffey

: Analyst : Jeff Burton , Steve Letarte

: , Reporters: Marty Snider, Kim Coon, Dave Burns

STUDIO COVERAGE TEAM



Host : Marty Snider

: Analysts: Steve Letarte, Dale Jarrett

HOW TO WATCH



TV – NBC

Digital – NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app

Date

Coverage

Platform(s)

Time (ET)

Fri., Oct. 25

NASCAR Xfinity Series Qualifying

NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app

4 p.m.

Sat., Oct. 26

NASCAR Cup Series Qualifying

NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app

9 a.m.

Sun., Oct. 27

Countdown to Green – NASCAR Cup Series

NBC

2 p.m.



NASCAR Cup Series Straight Talk Wireless 400

NBC

2:30 p.m.



