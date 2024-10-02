NASCAR CUP SERIES PLAYOFFS CONTINUE FROM ICONIC TALLADEGA SUPERSPEEDWAY THIS SUNDAY, OCT. 6, AT 2 P.M. ET ON NBC

Seven-Time NASCAR Cup Series and Three-Time Daytona Winner Jimmie Johnson Joins Dale Jarrett on Peacock Pit Box

Live Pre-Race Coverage of NASCAR Cup Series Round of 12 Playoff Race from Talladega Begins Sunday at 1:30 p.m. ET on NBC

NBC Sports Goes “NASCAR Nonstop” for YellaWood 500 at Talladega on NBC, Providing Live Coverage of Every Green Flag Lap

IMSA Ford Mustang Challenge from Indianapolis Motor Speedway Begins Tomorrow, Oct. 3, at 1:10 p.m. ET Exclusively on Peacock

STAMFORD, Conn. – Oct. 2, 2024 – The NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs continue with NBC Sports’ presentation of the YellaWood 500 live from Talladega Superspeedway in Talladega, Ala., this Sunday, Oct. 6, at 2 p.m. ET on NBC. A 45-minute Countdown to Green Sunday at 1:30 p.m. ET on NBC leads into live race coverage. Talladega is the first of six consecutive Cup Series playoff races to be presented live on NBC, culminating in the Cup Series Championship on Nov. 10.

For the third time this year, NBC Sports is going “NASCAR Nonstop” during Sunday’s YellaWood 500 coverage on NBC, utilizing only side-by-side breaks during green flag action so that viewers never miss a moment of the action. By the conclusion of the race, NBC Sports will have shown over 600 laps of green flag Superspeedway racing during the Daytona, Atlanta, and Talladega races.

Additionally, seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Jimmie Johnson will again join pre- and post-race coverage for the YellaWood 500 and will offer commentary during the race from the Peacock Pit Box alongside NASCAR Hall of Famer Dale Jarrett. Johnson won the GEICO 500 at Talladega in 2006 and 2011, while Jarrett is a two-time winner of this race (1998, 2005).

Five of the 12 remaining playoff drivers have won at Talladega Superspeedway during their careers, including Tyler Reddick, Denny Hamlin, Chase Elliott, Joey Logano, and defending champion Ryan Blaney. In last season’s YellaWood 500, Blaney won by 0.012 seconds in a photo finish against Kevin Harvick and ultimately went on to win the 2023 Cup Series Championship

Ross Chastain earned his first win of the season last Sunday at Kansas Speedway, holding off Martin Truex Jr. after a restart with 20 laps to go and winning by a slim margin of 0.388 seconds. William Byron, Ryan Blaney, Christopher Bell, Kyle Larson, and Denny Hamlin round out the top five in the current playoff standings.

Below is a chart outlining the drivers on the border of playoff contention heading into the second of three Round of 12 races:



Pos. Driver Point Differential 6. Alex Bowman +8 7. Chase Elliott +4 8. Joey Logano +4 ON THE BUBBLE 9. Tyler Reddick -4 10. Daniel Suarez -14 11. Chase Briscoe -25 12. Austin Cindric -29



Coverage from Talladega begins this Saturday with Xfinity Series qualifying at Noon ET on NBCSports.com and NBC Sports app before changing to both USA Network and NBCSports.com/NBC Sports app at 12:30 p.m. ET. Cup Series qualifying begins at 1:30 p.m. ET on USA Network.

21-time Cup Series race winner and “The Mayor” of NASCAR Jeff Burton, who won this race in 2000, and Daytona 500-winning crew chief Steve Letarte will serve as analysts for the YellaWood 500 at Talladega Superspeedway with Leigh Diffey serving as play-by-play. Marty Snider, Kim Coon, Dave Burns, and Parker Kligerman will serve as pit reporters. Snider will host pre- and post-race coverage alongside Johnson and Jarrett.

BROADCAST TEAM



Play by Play : Leigh Diffey

: Analyst : Jeff Burton , Steve Letarte

: , Reporters: Marty Snider, Kim Coon, Dave Burns, Parker Kligerman

STUDIO COVERAGE TEAM



Host : Marty Snider

: Analysts: Jimmie Johnson, Dale Jarrett

HOW TO WATCH



TV – NBC, USA Network

Streaming – NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app

Date Coverage Platform(s) Time (ET) Sat., Oct. 5 NASCAR Xfinity Series Qualifying NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app 12 p.m. NASCAR Xfinity Series Qualifying USA Network, NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app 12:30 p.m. NASCAR Cup Series Victory Lane Review – Kansas USA Network 1 p.m. NASCAR Cup Series Qualifying USA Network 1:30 p.m. Sun., Oct. 6 Countdown to Green – NASCAR Cup Series NBC 1:30 p.m. NASCAR Cup Series YellaWood 500 NBC 2 p.m.

IMSA FORD MUSTANG CHALLENGE: INDIANAPOLIS MOTOR SPEEDWAY

Live coverage of the IMSA Ford Mustang Challenge from famed Indianapolis Motor Speedway (IMS) in Indianapolis, Ind., will be presented this Thursday, Oct. 3, at 1:10 p.m. ET and Friday, Oct. 4, at 1:55 p.m. ET, with both windows exclusively on Peacock.

Thursday and Friday will both include a 45-minute sprint race featuring two classes: Dark Horse and Dark Horse Legends, with the latter being an optional classification eligible to bronze-level drivers 45 years old and over. These will be the first Ford Mustang Challenge races ever held at IMS.

HOW TO WATCH

Streaming – Peacock

Date Coverage Platform(s) Time (ET) Thurs., Oct. 3 IMSA Ford Mustang Challenge – Race 1 Peacock 1:10 p.m. Fri., Oct. 4 IMSA Ford Mustang Challenge – Race 2 Peacock 1:55 p.m.

