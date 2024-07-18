NASCAR CUP & XFINITY SERIES RETURN TO INDIANAPOLIS MOTOR SPEEDWAY OVAL ON NBC & USA NETWORK PLUS INDYCAR IN TORONTO EXCLUSIVELY ON PEACOCK

NASCAR Cup Series Live Coverage Begins Sunday at 2 p.m. ET on NBC

INDYCAR from Streets of Toronto Pre-Race Coverage Begins at 1 p.m. ET Leading into Race Coverage at 1:30 p.m. ET Exclusively on Peacock

2024 Pro Motocross Season Continues from Washougal, Wash., This Saturday Beginning at 3 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock

STAMFORD, Conn. – July 18, 2024 – NBC Sports’ big motorsports weekend features the return of the NASCAR Cup and Xfinity Series to the oval at iconic Indianapolis Motor Speedway (IMS) in Indianapolis, Ind., on NBC and USA Network, and a Peacock exclusive INDYCAR race from the Streets of Toronto on NBC and Peacock, as well as the Pro Motocross Championship from Washougal, Wash., on NBC and Peacock.

NASCAR: CUP SERIES BRICKYARD 400 & XFINITY SERIES PENNZOIL 250

IMS hosts the NASCAR Cup Series’ Brickyard 400 this Sunday at 2 p.m. ET on NBC. A 30-minute Countdown to Green Saturday at 3 p.m. ET on USA Network leads into Xfinity Series Pennzoil 250 race coverage at 3:30 p.m. ET. This marks the first time the NASCAR Cup Series will race on the oval at the Brickyard since 2020 and the Xfinity Series since 2019. These will be the final NASCAR races until August 11 (Cup Series) and August 17 (Xfinity Series).

Ryan Blaney (627 pts) moved into the top five of the Cup Series Playoffs point standings after his win at Pocono last weekend, the site of his first career Cup Series win in 2017. Rounding out the top five are Kyle Larson (700 pts), Denny Hamlin (-17), William Byron (-54), and Christopher Bell (-84). This is the first time this race will be held at IMS since 2020, with the previous three editions being held on the Indianapolis Road Course; Kevin Harvick won 2020’s event.

Coverage from IMS begins tomorrow on NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app with Xfinity Series practice at 1 p.m. ET and Cup Series practice at 2:30 p.m. ET.

NBC Sports coverage from Indianapolis will feature members of its broadcast team embedded with the race teams of Denny Hamlin and Chase Briscoe, which feature an in-depth look on select drivers and their teams, highlighting the teamwork and contributions at every level that are required to create a successful day at the racetrack.

21-time Cup Series race winner and “The Mayor” of NASCAR Jeff Burton and Daytona 500-winning crew chief Steve Letarte will serve as analysts for both the Cup and Xfinity Series races this weekend from Nashville Superspeedway with NASCAR race announcer Rick Allen. Marty Snider, Kim Coon, and Dave Burns will serve as pit reporters.

Snider will host pre- and post-race coverage alongside Burton, Letarte and NASCAR Hall of Famer Dale Jarrett.

Jarrett won the Brickyard 400 at IMS in 1999, where he started the tradition of kissing the bricks at the finish line – an iconic practice that has been replicated by IMS winners for decades now.

The official home of the NASCAR Championship and Playoffs, NBC Sports will present the final 20 NASCAR Cup Series races as well as 11 NASCAR Xfinity Series races in 2024 across NBC, USA Network and Peacock, culminating with the Championship at Phoenix Raceway on Nov. 9-10. Click here for more information on NBC Sports’ 2024 NASCAR coverage.

BROADCAST TEAM



Play by Play : Rick Allen

: Analysts : Jeff Burton , Steve Letarte

: , Pit Reporters: Marty Snider, Kim Coon, Dave Burns



STUDIO COVERAGE TEAM



Host : Snider

: Snider Analysts: Burton, Letarte, Dale Jarrett

HOW TO WATCH



TV – NBC, USA Network

Streaming – NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app

Date

Coverage

Platform(s)

Time (ET)

Fri., July 19

NASCAR Xfinity Series Practice

NBCSports.com/NBC Sports app

1 p.m.



NASCAR Cup Series Practice

NBCSports.com/NBC Sports app

2:30 p.m.

Sat., July 20

NASCAR Xfinity Series Qualifying

USA Network

Noon



NASCAR Cup Series Qualifying

USA Network

1 p.m.



NASCAR Cup Series: Victory Lane Review – Pocono

USA Network

2:30 p.m.



Countdown to Green – NASCAR Xfinity Series

USA Network

3 p.m.



NASCAR Xfinity Series Pennzoil 250

USA Network

3:30 p.m.



NASCAR Xfinity Series Post-Race

USA Network

6 p.m.

Sun., July 21

NASCAR Cup Series Brickyard 400

NBC

2 p.m.



INDYCAR: ONTARIO HONDA DEALERS INDY TORONTO

The NTT INDYCAR SERIES heads to Toronto for the Ontario Honda Dealers INDY Toronto from the Streets of Toronto this Sunday at 1:30 p.m. ET exclusively on Peacock. These will be the last INDYCAR races until August 17.

Live coverage of qualifying and practice sessions from the 11-turn, 1.786-mile street course tomorrow and Saturday will stream exclusively on Peacock. For more information about Peacock’s comprehensive streaming coverage of the 2024 INDYCAR season and how to sign up, click here.

Through 11 races, defending INDYCAR champion Alex Palou (379 pts) leads the 2024 points standings, followed by two-time series champion and winner of last week’s Hy-Vee One Step 250 Will Power (-35) and 2023 fourth-place finisher Pato O’Ward (-52). Christian Lundgaard won last year’s race in Toronto.

NBC Sports’ INDYCAR commentary team of Kevin Lee (play-by-play), Townsend Bell (analyst) and James Hinchcliffe (analyst) will call this weekend’s races. Dillon Welch and former INDYCAR driver Charlie Kimball will provide reports from pit road on Saturday and Sunday.

BROADCAST TEAM



Play by Play : Kevin Lee

: Kevin Lee Analysts : Townsend Bell, James Hinchcliffe

: Townsend Bell, James Hinchcliffe Pit Reporters: Dillon Welch, Charlie Kimball

HOW TO WATCH



Streaming – Peacock

Date

Coverage

Platform

Time (ET)

Fri., July 19

Ontario Honda Dealers INDY Toronto – Practice 1

Peacock

3 p.m.

Sat., July 13

Ontario Honda Dealers INDY Toronto – Practice 2

Peacock

10 a.m.



Ontario Honda Dealers INDY Toronto – Qualifying

Peacock

2 p.m.

Sun., July 21

Ontario Honda Dealers INDY Toronto – Final Warm-Up

Peacock

10 a.m.



Ontario Honda Dealers INDY Toronto – Pre-Race

Peacock

1 p.m.



Ontario Honda Dealers INDY Toronto

Peacock

1:30 p.m.



Ontario Honda Dealers INDY Toronto – Post - Race

Peacock

3:30 p.m.



PRO MOTOCROSS: WASHOUGAL NATIONAL

The second half of the 2024 Pro Motocross Championship season continues with the Washougal National this Saturday from Washougal MX Park in Washougal, Wash., starting at 3 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock before transitioning exclusively to Peacock at 4 p.m. ET.

Chase Sexton (310 pts) maintained his lead in the 450 Class points standings with his second consecutive win at Spring Creek last weekend, widening the gap between second place Hunter Lawrence (-13) and Justin Cooper (-61). In the 250 Class, Levi Kitchen won his first race of the season; he currently sits in second place in the points standings behind Haiden Deegan.

NBC Sports’ Motocross analyst Ricky Carmichael, a 15-time AMA champion, nine-time AMA Champion Ryan Villopoto discussed last week’s Spring Creek race on the latest episode of the Title 24 podcast here.

Race Day Live qualifying coverage this Saturday from Washougal gets underway at Noon ET on Peacock. All live Pro Motocross coverage, including races and qualifying, plus on-demand replays, will be available on Peacock this season. Click here for more details.

A 31-race SuperMotocross World Championship schedule, inclusive of Supercross and Pro Motocross, will be presented across Peacock, NBC, CNBC, USA Network, and NBC Sports digital platforms in 2024, culminating with two SuperMotocross World Championship Playoff events and the SuperMotocross World Championship Final. The complete schedule can be found here.

BROADCAST TEAM



Play by Play : Jason Weigandt

: Analyst : Ricky Carmichael

: Reporter: Will Christien, Jason Thomas

HOW TO WATCH



TV – NBC, CNBC

Streaming – Peacock, NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app

Date

Coverage

Platform(s)

Time (ET)

Sat., July 20

Pro Motocross – Race Day Live

Peacock

Noon



Pro Motocross – Washougal National

NBC, Peacock

3 p.m.



Pro Motocross – Washougal National

Peacock

4 p.m.

Sun., July 21

Pro Motocross – Washougal National

CNBC

2 a.m.*



*Encore presentation

