NBC SPORTS’ 2024-25 FIGURE SKATING COVERAGE BEGINS THIS WEEKEND WITH 2024 SKATE AMERICA ON NBC, E! AND PEACOCK

Every Skater in Every Discipline Streams Live on Peacock; Live Competition Begins This Friday, Oct. 18, at 7 p.m. ET on E! and Peacock

Live Saturday Coverage in Primetime on E! at 7 p.m. ET and Peacock; Live Coverage Continues Sunday at Noon ET on NBC and Peacock

Peacock to Stream Skate America Practice Cam Live Starting Thursday at 11 a.m. ET

STAMFORD, Conn. – Oct. 16, 2024 – NBC Sports’ coverage of the 2024-25 International Skating Union Grand Prix of Figure Skating Series begins with 2024 Skate America this weekend, starting Friday, Oct. 18, at 7 p.m. ET live on E! and Peacock from Credit Union of Texas Event Center in Allen, Texas.

The entire competition, including every skater in every discipline, streams live on Peacock. A complete schedule of this week’s events is below.

Headlining this weekend’s competition is reigning World and U.S. champion Ilia Malinin, who became the first athlete to land a quad Axel in a short program at the 2023 Grand Prix Final and went on to set the world record for highest free skate score at the 2024 World Championships. Seventeen-year-old phenom Isabeau Levito highlights the women’s field after a successful 2023-24 season that saw her take home the silver medal at the World Championships.

Additionally, the two-time reigning world champion ice dancing duo of Madison Chock and Evan Bates are expected to compete this weekend. The 2022 Beijing Olympic team gold medalists look to win their third consecutive and fifth overall Skate America title.

For all coverage on NBC and E! (which is simulstreamed on Peacock), Terry Gannon handles play-by-play, joined by 1998 Nagano Olympic gold medalist Tara Lipinski and three-time U.S. champion Johnny Weir. 2006 Olympic silver medalist Ben Agosto will serve as an analyst on ice dance coverage, and Andrea Joyce will serve as reporter.

In addition to competition coverage, Peacock will stream the Skate America Practice Cam live starting on Thursday, Oct. 17, at 11 a.m. ET. The Skate America Practice Cam will continue throughout the weekend; full details are below.

2024 Skate America LIVE Coverage Schedule

All times Eastern, check local listings, subject to change.

Date Discipline Time (ET) Platform(s) Thurs., Oct. 17 Practice Cam 11 a.m. Peacock Fri., Oct. 18 Practice Cam Noon Peacock Pairs Short 7 p.m. E!, Peacock Women’s Short 8:30 p.m. Peacock Sat., Oct. 19 Practice Cam 8 a.m. Peacock Rhythm Dance 2 p.m. Peacock Pairs Free 3:45 p.m. Peacock Men’s Short 6:15 p.m. Peacock Men’s Short/Women’s Free 7 p.m. E!, Peacock Women’s Free 8 p.m. Peacock Sun., Oct. 20 Practice Cam 8 a.m. Peacock Men’s Free Noon NBC, Peacock Free Dance 2 p.m. E!, Peacock Exhibition Gala 7:45 p.m. Peacock

