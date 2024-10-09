 Skip navigation
NBC SPORTS AND U.S. FIGURE SKATING ANNOUNCE 2024-25 SCHEDULE; PEACOCK STREAMS EVERY EVENT LIVE

Published October 9, 2024 04:38 PM

Season Begins Next Week with Live Coverage of Skate America from Allen, Texas, Friday, Oct. 18 -Sunday, Oct. 20 Across NBC, E! and Peacock

ISU World Figure Skating Championships 2025 Take Place March 26-30 from Boston Live Across NBC, USA Network and Peacock

Every Skater in Every Discipline Streams Live on Peacock Throughout the Season

STAMFORD, Conn. – Oct. 9, 2024 - NBC Sports and U.S. Figure Skating today announced the schedule for the 2024-25 figure skating season. From October to April, NBC Sports and Peacock will provide more than 300 hours of coverage, with Peacock streaming the entirety of each competition live, including every skater in every discipline.

Beginning with Skate America (Oct. 18-20), NBC Sports will present more than 30 hours of figure skating coverage on NBC, with 40+ additional hours airing on USA Network and E!. Coverage will showcase the ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating Series, Prevagen U.S. Figure Skating Championships, ISU Four Continents Championships, ISU European Championships and ISU World Championships.

As the exclusive streaming home of U.S. Figure Skating, Peacock will stream coverage of every skate live throughout the 2024-25 season.

NBC Sports will kick off its Grand Prix Series coverage next weekend with 2024 Skate America from the Credit Union of Texas Event Center in Allen, Texas, set for Oct. 18-20 with fans able to watch on NBC, E! and Peacock. The Grand Prix Series events following Skate America will feature coverage on NBC and Peacock. The Series concludes in December with the Grand Prix Final, which will be televised on NBC and E! and streamed live on Peacock.

NBC Sports presents live coverage of the 2025 Prevagen U.S. Figure Skating Championships, which will be held Jan. 20-26, 2025, and features the nation’s best skaters as they begin their quest for the 2026 Olympic Winter Games.

During the ISU World Figure Skating Championships 2025, which take place on home soil in Boston from March 25-30, 2025, NBC and USA Network will provide 15 hours of live coverage of the world’s top skaters with every skate streaming live on Peacock.

Coverage throughout the season on NBC, USA Network and E! is live streamed on NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app.

In addition to U.S. Figure Skating coverage, Peacock’s expansive programming features live coverage including Big Ten Football and Basketball, Sunday Night Football, Notre Dame Football, Olympic and Paralympic Games, Premier League, NASCAR, golf, NBA and WNBA coming in 2025-26, and much more. Peacock also offers daily sports programming on the NBC Sports channel.

2024-25 Figure Skating Series Coverage Schedule
All times Eastern, check local listings, subject to change.

*All coverage streams live on Peacock*

Date

Competition

Network/Platform

Oct. 18-20, 2024

Skate America

NBC, E!, Peacock

Oct. 25-27, 2024

Skate Canada

NBC, Peacock

Nov. 1-3, 2024

Grand Prix France

NBC, Peacock

Nov. 7-10, 2024

Grand Prix Japan

NBC, Peacock

Nov. 15-17, 2024

Grand Prix Finland

NBC, Peacock

Nov. 22-24, 2024

Grand Prix China

NBC, Peacock

Dec. 5-8, 2024

Grand Prix Final

NBC, E!, Peacock

Jan. 20-26, 2025

2025 Prevagen U.S. Figure Skating Championships

NBC, USA Network, Peacock

Jan. 27-Feb. 2, 2025

ISU European Figure Skating Championships 2025

NBC, E!,
Peacock

Feb. 19-23, 2025

ISU Four Continents Figure Skating Championships 2025

NBC, E!,
Peacock

March 26-30, 2025

ISU World Figure Skating Championships 2025

NBC, USA Network,
Peacock

--NBC SPORTS--