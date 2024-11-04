NBC SPORTS AND IMAX® PARTNER ON FIRST-EVER LIVE COLLEGE FOOTBALL GAME IN IMAX WITH NO. 6 PENN STATE HOSTING WASHINGTON THIS SATURDAY, NOV. 9 AT 8 P.M. ET

Tickets on Sale Now Exclusively at Fandango for Highly Anticipated November 9th Matchup Featuring Penn State’s Annual ‘White Out’ Game at Beaver Stadium

Broadcast Live from Beaver Stadium and Available both in Select IMAX Locations Nationwide and Streaming on Peacock

New York, NY – November 4, 2024 – NBC Sports and IMAX are partnering to bring one of the most electrifying events in college sports live to select IMAX locations nationwide: the 2024 edition of the annual Penn State ‘White Out’ game. This Saturday, November 9th, the matchup between the No. 6 Penn State Nittany Lions and the Washington Huskies will mark the first-ever college football game presented live in IMAX. The Big Ten showdown will also stream exclusively on Peacock at 8 p.m. ET.

With more than 105,000 fans expected to be decked out in white and packing the iconic stadium in University Park, Pa., the ‘White Out’ game is an annual tradition creating one of the most thrilling spectacles in college football. Fans can experience the unrivaled atmosphere of the game on IMAX screens with the premium sound and crystal-clear visuals that only IMAX can deliver.

Tickets for NBC Sports’ live coverage of Washington-Penn State in IMAX are available now on Fandango.

IMAX is expanding and diversifying its content portfolio, broadening the scope of the IMAX Experience® beyond Hollywood films. The White Out continues NBC Sports and IMAX’s growing partnership on live events and experiences. Earlier this year, NBC Sports and IMAX teamed up to stream the 2024 Paris Olympics Opening Ceremony to over 100 IMAX locations nationwide — the first time this global event was ever broadcast live in IMAX.

For more details, including ticket availability and participating locations, visit www.IMAX.com/whiteout.

Last season, NBC Sports debuted its landmark Big Ten Football package, featuring Big Ten Saturday Night on NBC and Peacock – marking the first time ever that Big Ten Football had a dedicated weekly primetime game on a national broadcast network – and exclusive games on Peacock.

In addition to exclusive games, Peacock simulcasts all of NBC Sports’ college football games and studio shows airing on the NBC broadcast network this season, including Big Ten Saturday Night and Notre Dame Football home games.

EverPass Media, a media platform distributing premium live sports and entertainment content to commercial businesses, holds the exclusive rights to distribute Peacock’s exclusive sports content to commercial establishments across the United States via Peacock Sports Pass and will distribute Peacock’s coverage to IMAX theatres.

