NBC SPORTS BEGINS ITS 2024 NASCAR SEASON AT IOWA SPEEDWAY THIS SUNDAY IN PRIMETIME AT 7 P.M. ET ON USA NETWORK


Published June 11, 2024 04:15 PM

“It’s amazing to me to see how competitive the races are and how close the speeds are from one team to another. It creates intense racing and the cost of making mistakes is very high because they may be unrecoverable.” – NBC Sports NASCAR Analyst Jeff Burton on the 2024 season

“We’ve had nine different winners in 16 races, yet three drivers who are top 10 in points have yet to win. The summer is going to become very interesting for the winless teams.” – NBC Sports NASCAR Analyst Steve Letarte

NBC Sports’ 2024 NASCAR Xfinity Series Season Begins Saturday in Iowa at 3:30 p.m. ET on USA Network; Countdown to Green Gets Underway at 3 p.m. ET

STAMFORD, Conn. – June 11, 2024 – NBC Sports begins its portion of the 2024 NASCAR Cup and Xfinity Series this weekend at Iowa Speedway, highlighted by the Iowa Corn 350 Powered by Ethanol in primetime at 7 p.m. ET on USA Network.

This will be the first ever NASCAR Cup Series race at Iowa Speedway since the racetrack opened in 2006. At last week’s Toyota / Save Mart 350, 2021 Series champion Kyle Larson (561 pts) took the win to move into first place in the NASCAR Cup Series points standings, followed by 2022 Series champion Chase Elliott (547 pts), three-time Daytona 500 winner Denny Hamlin (535 pts), 2023 Series top-10 finisher Tyler Reddick (512 pts), and 2017 Series champion Martin Truex Jr. (508 pts).

“It’s amazing to me to see how competitive the races are and how close the speeds are from one team to another. It creates intense racing and the cost of making mistakes is very high because they may be unrecoverable,” said 21-time Cup Series race winner and “The Mayor” of NASCAR Jeff Burton. “I expect that only a few points will be the difference in advancing into the Playoffs or not and that creates a tense situation for everyone involved.”

“The Midwest fanbase gets to see the premier NASCAR Series tackle a new track. It’s always fun to see which teams or drivers figure out a new venue the quickest,” said NBC Sports NASCAR analyst Steve Letarte. “We’ve had nine different winners in 16 races, yet three drivers (Truex Jr., Ty Gibbs, Ross Chastain) who are top 10 in points have yet to win. The summer is going to become very interesting for the winless teams.”

Burton, Daytona 500-winning crew chief Steve Letarte, and JTG Daugherty Racing team owner Brad Daugherty will serve as analysts for both the Cup and Xfinity Series races this weekend from Nashville Superspeedway with NASCAR race announcer Rick Allen. Marty Snider, Dave Burns and Kim Coon will serve as pit reporters.

NASCAR Hall of Fame driver Dale Jarrett will anchor studio coverage with Snider and Daugherty from the Peacock Pit Box during pre- and post-race coverage on Saturday and Sunday.

NBC Sports’ coverage of the Xfinity Series begins with Countdown to Green pre-race coverage Saturday at 3 p.m. ET on USA Network, leading into HyVee Perks 250 race coverage at 3:30 p.m. ET. Post-race coverage will begin at 6 p.m. ET on USA Network.

Live coverage from Iowa Speedway begins on Friday with a pair of hour-long practice sessions, getting underway with the Xfinity Series at 4:30 p.m. ET and Cup Series at 5:30 p.m. ET on USA Network. Xfinity Series qualifying is presented on Saturday at Noon ET, followed by Cup Series qualifying at 1 p.m. ET on USA Network.

The official home of the NASCAR Championship and Playoffs, NBC Sports will present the final 20 NASCAR Cup Series races and 11 NASCAR Xfinity Series races in 2024 across NBC, USA Network and Peacock, culminating with the Championship at Phoenix Raceway on Nov. 9-10. Click here for more information on NBC Sports’ 2024 NASCAR coverage.

BROADCAST TEAM

· Play by Play: Rick Allen

· Analysts: Jeff Burton, Steve Letarte, Brad Daugherty

· Pit Reporters: Marty Snider, Dave Burns, Kim Coon

· Specialty Reporter: Dale Jarrett

STUDIO COVERAGE TEAM

· Host: Marty Snider

· Studio Analysts: Dale Jarrett, Brad Daugherty

HOW TO WATCH

· TV – USA Network

· Streaming – NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app

Date
Coverage
Platform
Time (ET)
Fri., June 14
NASCAR Xfinity Series Practice
USA Network
4:30 p.m.

NASCAR Cup Series Practice
USA Network
5:30 p.m.
Sat., June 15
NASCAR Xfinity Series Qualifying
USA Network
Noon

NASCAR Cup Series Qualifying
USA Network
1 p.m.

Countdown to Green – NASCAR Xfinity Series
USA Network
3 p.m.

NASCAR Xfinity Series HyVee Perks 250
USA Network
3:30 p.m.

NASCAR Xfinity Series Post-Race
USA Network
6 p.m.
Sun., June 16
Countdown to Green – NASCAR Cup Series
USA Network
6:30 p.m.

NASCAR Cup Series Iowa Corn 350 Powered by Ethanol
USA Network
7 p.m.

NASCAR Cup Series Post-Race
USA Network
10:30 p.m.
Sat., June 22
Victory Lane Review – NASCAR Cup Series
USA Network
2:30 p.m.

NBC SPORTS 2024 NASCAR CUP SERIES SCHEDULE

Date
Location
Platform
Time (ET)
Sunday, June 16
Iowa
USA
7 p.m.
Sunday, June 23
New Hampshire
USA
2:30 p.m.
Sunday, June 30
Nashville
NBC
3:30 p.m.
Sunday, July 7
Chicago
NBC, Peacock
4:30 p.m.
Sunday, July 14
Pocono
USA
2:30 p.m.
Sunday, July 21
Indianapolis
NBC
2:30 p.m.
Sunday, August 11
Richmond
USA
6 p.m.
Sunday, August 18
Michigan
USA
2:30 p.m.
Saturday, August 24
Daytona
NBC, Peacock
7:30 p.m.
Sunday, September 1
Darlington
USA
6 p.m.
Sunday, September 8
Atlanta
USA
3 p.m.
Sunday, September 15
Watkins Glen
USA
3 p.m.
Saturday, September 21
Bristol
USA
7:30 p.m.
Sunday, September 29
Kansas
USA
3 p.m.
Sunday, October 6
Talladega
NBC
2 p.m.
Sunday, October 13
Charlotte ROVAL
NBC
2 p.m.
Sunday, October 20
Las Vegas
NBC
2:30 p.m.
Sunday, October 27
Homestead-Miami
NBC
2:30 p.m.
Sunday, November 3
Martinsville
NBC
2 p.m.
Sunday, November 10
Phoenix
NBC, Peacock
3 p.m.

NBC SPORTS 2024 NASCAR XFINITY SERIES SCHEDULE

Date
Location
Platform
Time (ET)
Saturday, June 15
Iowa
USA
3:30 p.m.
Saturday, June 22
New Hampshire
USA
3:30 p.m.
Saturday, June 29
Nashville
USA
5 p.m.
Saturday, July 6
Chicago
NBC, Peacock
3:30 p.m.
Saturday, July 13
Pocono
USA
3 p.m.
Saturday, July 20
Indianapolis Road Course
USA
3:30 p.m.
Saturday, August 17
Michigan
USA
3:30 p.m.
Friday, August 23
Daytona
USA
7:30 p.m.
Saturday, August 31
Darlington
USA
3:30 p.m.
Saturday, September 7
Atlanta
USA
3 p.m.
Saturday, September 14
Watkins Glen
USA
3 p.m.

*subject to change

--NBC SPORTS--