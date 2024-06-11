NBC SPORTS BEGINS ITS 2024 NASCAR SEASON AT IOWA SPEEDWAY THIS SUNDAY IN PRIMETIME AT 7 P.M. ET ON USA NETWORK
NBC Sports’ 2024 NASCAR Xfinity Series Season Begins Saturday in Iowa at 3:30 p.m. ET on USA Network; Countdown to Green Gets Underway at 3 p.m. ET
STAMFORD, Conn. – June 11, 2024 – NBC Sports begins its portion of the 2024 NASCAR Cup and Xfinity Series this weekend at Iowa Speedway, highlighted by the Iowa Corn 350 Powered by Ethanol in primetime at 7 p.m. ET on USA Network.
This will be the first ever NASCAR Cup Series race at Iowa Speedway since the racetrack opened in 2006. At last week’s Toyota / Save Mart 350, 2021 Series champion Kyle Larson (561 pts) took the win to move into first place in the NASCAR Cup Series points standings, followed by 2022 Series champion Chase Elliott (547 pts), three-time Daytona 500 winner Denny Hamlin (535 pts), 2023 Series top-10 finisher Tyler Reddick (512 pts), and 2017 Series champion Martin Truex Jr. (508 pts).
“It’s amazing to me to see how competitive the races are and how close the speeds are from one team to another. It creates intense racing and the cost of making mistakes is very high because they may be unrecoverable,” said 21-time Cup Series race winner and “The Mayor” of NASCAR Jeff Burton. “I expect that only a few points will be the difference in advancing into the Playoffs or not and that creates a tense situation for everyone involved.”
“The Midwest fanbase gets to see the premier NASCAR Series tackle a new track. It’s always fun to see which teams or drivers figure out a new venue the quickest,” said NBC Sports NASCAR analyst Steve Letarte. “We’ve had nine different winners in 16 races, yet three drivers (Truex Jr., Ty Gibbs, Ross Chastain) who are top 10 in points have yet to win. The summer is going to become very interesting for the winless teams.”
Burton, Daytona 500-winning crew chief Steve Letarte, and JTG Daugherty Racing team owner Brad Daugherty will serve as analysts for both the Cup and Xfinity Series races this weekend from Nashville Superspeedway with NASCAR race announcer Rick Allen. Marty Snider, Dave Burns and Kim Coon will serve as pit reporters.
NASCAR Hall of Fame driver Dale Jarrett will anchor studio coverage with Snider and Daugherty from the Peacock Pit Box during pre- and post-race coverage on Saturday and Sunday.
NBC Sports’ coverage of the Xfinity Series begins with Countdown to Green pre-race coverage Saturday at 3 p.m. ET on USA Network, leading into HyVee Perks 250 race coverage at 3:30 p.m. ET. Post-race coverage will begin at 6 p.m. ET on USA Network.
Live coverage from Iowa Speedway begins on Friday with a pair of hour-long practice sessions, getting underway with the Xfinity Series at 4:30 p.m. ET and Cup Series at 5:30 p.m. ET on USA Network. Xfinity Series qualifying is presented on Saturday at Noon ET, followed by Cup Series qualifying at 1 p.m. ET on USA Network.
The official home of the NASCAR Championship and Playoffs, NBC Sports will present the final 20 NASCAR Cup Series races and 11 NASCAR Xfinity Series races in 2024 across NBC, USA Network and Peacock, culminating with the Championship at Phoenix Raceway on Nov. 9-10. Click here for more information on NBC Sports’ 2024 NASCAR coverage.
BROADCAST TEAM
· Play by Play: Rick Allen
· Analysts: Jeff Burton, Steve Letarte, Brad Daugherty
· Pit Reporters: Marty Snider, Dave Burns, Kim Coon
· Specialty Reporter: Dale Jarrett
STUDIO COVERAGE TEAM
· Host: Marty Snider
· Studio Analysts: Dale Jarrett, Brad Daugherty
HOW TO WATCH
· TV – USA Network
· Streaming – NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app
|Date
|Coverage
|Platform
|Time (ET)
|Fri., June 14
|NASCAR Xfinity Series Practice
|USA Network
|4:30 p.m.
|
|NASCAR Cup Series Practice
|USA Network
|5:30 p.m.
|Sat., June 15
|NASCAR Xfinity Series Qualifying
|USA Network
|Noon
|
|NASCAR Cup Series Qualifying
|USA Network
|1 p.m.
|
|Countdown to Green – NASCAR Xfinity Series
|USA Network
|3 p.m.
|
|NASCAR Xfinity Series HyVee Perks 250
|USA Network
|3:30 p.m.
|
|NASCAR Xfinity Series Post-Race
|USA Network
|6 p.m.
|Sun., June 16
|Countdown to Green – NASCAR Cup Series
|USA Network
|6:30 p.m.
|
|NASCAR Cup Series Iowa Corn 350 Powered by Ethanol
|USA Network
|7 p.m.
|
|NASCAR Cup Series Post-Race
|USA Network
|10:30 p.m.
|Sat., June 22
|Victory Lane Review – NASCAR Cup Series
|USA Network
|2:30 p.m.
NBC SPORTS 2024 NASCAR CUP SERIES SCHEDULE
|Date
|Location
|Platform
|Time (ET)
|Sunday, June 16
|Iowa
|USA
|7 p.m.
|Sunday, June 23
|New Hampshire
|USA
|2:30 p.m.
|Sunday, June 30
|Nashville
|NBC
|3:30 p.m.
|Sunday, July 7
|Chicago
|NBC, Peacock
|4:30 p.m.
|Sunday, July 14
|Pocono
|USA
|2:30 p.m.
|Sunday, July 21
|Indianapolis
|NBC
|2:30 p.m.
|Sunday, August 11
|Richmond
|USA
|6 p.m.
|Sunday, August 18
|Michigan
|USA
|2:30 p.m.
|Saturday, August 24
|Daytona
|NBC, Peacock
|7:30 p.m.
|Sunday, September 1
|Darlington
|USA
|6 p.m.
|Sunday, September 8
|Atlanta
|USA
|3 p.m.
|Sunday, September 15
|Watkins Glen
|USA
|3 p.m.
|Saturday, September 21
|Bristol
|USA
|7:30 p.m.
|Sunday, September 29
|Kansas
|USA
|3 p.m.
|Sunday, October 6
|Talladega
|NBC
|2 p.m.
|Sunday, October 13
|Charlotte ROVAL
|NBC
|2 p.m.
|Sunday, October 20
|Las Vegas
|NBC
|2:30 p.m.
|Sunday, October 27
|Homestead-Miami
|NBC
|2:30 p.m.
|Sunday, November 3
|Martinsville
|NBC
|2 p.m.
|Sunday, November 10
|Phoenix
|NBC, Peacock
|3 p.m.
NBC SPORTS 2024 NASCAR XFINITY SERIES SCHEDULE
|Date
|Location
|Platform
|Time (ET)
|Saturday, June 15
|Iowa
|USA
|3:30 p.m.
|Saturday, June 22
|New Hampshire
|USA
|3:30 p.m.
|Saturday, June 29
|Nashville
|USA
|5 p.m.
|Saturday, July 6
|Chicago
|NBC, Peacock
|3:30 p.m.
|Saturday, July 13
|Pocono
|USA
|3 p.m.
|Saturday, July 20
|Indianapolis Road Course
|USA
|3:30 p.m.
|Saturday, August 17
|Michigan
|USA
|3:30 p.m.
|Friday, August 23
|Daytona
|USA
|7:30 p.m.
|Saturday, August 31
|Darlington
|USA
|3:30 p.m.
|Saturday, September 7
|Atlanta
|USA
|3 p.m.
|Saturday, September 14
|Watkins Glen
|USA
|3 p.m.
*subject to change
