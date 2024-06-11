NBC SPORTS BEGINS ITS 2024 NASCAR SEASON AT IOWA SPEEDWAY THIS SUNDAY IN PRIMETIME AT 7 P.M. ET ON USA NETWORK

“It’s amazing to me to see how competitive the races are and how close the speeds are from one team to another. It creates intense racing and the cost of making mistakes is very high because they may be unrecoverable.” – NBC Sports NASCAR Analyst Jeff Burton on the 2024 season

STAMFORD, Conn. – June 11, 2024 – NBC Sports begins its portion of the 2024 NASCAR Cup and Xfinity Series this weekend at Iowa Speedway, highlighted by the Iowa Corn 350 Powered by Ethanol in primetime at 7 p.m. ET on USA Network.

This will be the first ever NASCAR Cup Series race at Iowa Speedway since the racetrack opened in 2006. At last week’s Toyota / Save Mart 350, 2021 Series champion Kyle Larson (561 pts) took the win to move into first place in the NASCAR Cup Series points standings, followed by 2022 Series champion Chase Elliott (547 pts), three-time Daytona 500 winner Denny Hamlin (535 pts), 2023 Series top-10 finisher Tyler Reddick (512 pts), and 2017 Series champion Martin Truex Jr. (508 pts).

“It’s amazing to me to see how competitive the races are and how close the speeds are from one team to another. It creates intense racing and the cost of making mistakes is very high because they may be unrecoverable,” said 21-time Cup Series race winner and “The Mayor” of NASCAR Jeff Burton. “I expect that only a few points will be the difference in advancing into the Playoffs or not and that creates a tense situation for everyone involved.”

“The Midwest fanbase gets to see the premier NASCAR Series tackle a new track. It’s always fun to see which teams or drivers figure out a new venue the quickest,” said NBC Sports NASCAR analyst Steve Letarte. “We’ve had nine different winners in 16 races, yet three drivers (Truex Jr., Ty Gibbs, Ross Chastain) who are top 10 in points have yet to win. The summer is going to become very interesting for the winless teams.”

Burton, Daytona 500-winning crew chief Steve Letarte, and JTG Daugherty Racing team owner Brad Daugherty will serve as analysts for both the Cup and Xfinity Series races this weekend from Nashville Superspeedway with NASCAR race announcer Rick Allen. Marty Snider, Dave Burns and Kim Coon will serve as pit reporters.

NASCAR Hall of Fame driver Dale Jarrett will anchor studio coverage with Snider and Daugherty from the Peacock Pit Box during pre- and post-race coverage on Saturday and Sunday.

NBC Sports’ coverage of the Xfinity Series begins with Countdown to Green pre-race coverage Saturday at 3 p.m. ET on USA Network, leading into HyVee Perks 250 race coverage at 3:30 p.m. ET. Post-race coverage will begin at 6 p.m. ET on USA Network.

Live coverage from Iowa Speedway begins on Friday with a pair of hour-long practice sessions, getting underway with the Xfinity Series at 4:30 p.m. ET and Cup Series at 5:30 p.m. ET on USA Network. Xfinity Series qualifying is presented on Saturday at Noon ET, followed by Cup Series qualifying at 1 p.m. ET on USA Network.

The official home of the NASCAR Championship and Playoffs, NBC Sports will present the final 20 NASCAR Cup Series races and 11 NASCAR Xfinity Series races in 2024 across NBC, USA Network and Peacock, culminating with the Championship at Phoenix Raceway on Nov. 9-10. Click here for more information on NBC Sports’ 2024 NASCAR coverage.

BROADCAST TEAM

· Play by Play: Rick Allen

· Analysts: Jeff Burton, Steve Letarte, Brad Daugherty

· Pit Reporters: Marty Snider, Dave Burns, Kim Coon

· Specialty Reporter: Dale Jarrett

STUDIO COVERAGE TEAM

· Host: Marty Snider

· Studio Analysts: Dale Jarrett, Brad Daugherty

HOW TO WATCH

· TV – USA Network

· Streaming – NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app

Date

Coverage

Platform

Time (ET)

Fri., June 14

NASCAR Xfinity Series Practice

USA Network

4:30 p.m.



NASCAR Cup Series Practice

USA Network

5:30 p.m.

Sat., June 15

NASCAR Xfinity Series Qualifying

USA Network

Noon



NASCAR Cup Series Qualifying

USA Network

1 p.m.



Countdown to Green – NASCAR Xfinity Series

USA Network

3 p.m.



NASCAR Xfinity Series HyVee Perks 250

USA Network

3:30 p.m.



NASCAR Xfinity Series Post-Race

USA Network

6 p.m.

Sun., June 16

Countdown to Green – NASCAR Cup Series

USA Network

6:30 p.m.



NASCAR Cup Series Iowa Corn 350 Powered by Ethanol

USA Network

7 p.m.



NASCAR Cup Series Post-Race

USA Network

10:30 p.m.

Sat., June 22

Victory Lane Review – NASCAR Cup Series

USA Network

2:30 p.m.



NBC SPORTS 2024 NASCAR CUP SERIES SCHEDULE Date

Location

Platform

Time (ET)

Sunday, June 16

Iowa

USA

7 p.m.

Sunday, June 23

New Hampshire

USA

2:30 p.m.

Sunday, June 30

Nashville

NBC

3:30 p.m.

Sunday, July 7

Chicago

NBC, Peacock

4:30 p.m.

Sunday, July 14

Pocono

USA

2:30 p.m.

Sunday, July 21

Indianapolis

NBC

2:30 p.m.

Sunday, August 11

Richmond

USA

6 p.m.

Sunday, August 18

Michigan

USA

2:30 p.m.

Saturday, August 24

Daytona

NBC, Peacock

7:30 p.m.

Sunday, September 1

Darlington

USA

6 p.m.

Sunday, September 8

Atlanta

USA

3 p.m.

Sunday, September 15

Watkins Glen

USA

3 p.m.

Saturday, September 21

Bristol

USA

7:30 p.m.

Sunday, September 29

Kansas

USA

3 p.m.

Sunday, October 6

Talladega

NBC

2 p.m.

Sunday, October 13

Charlotte ROVAL

NBC

2 p.m.

Sunday, October 20

Las Vegas

NBC

2:30 p.m.

Sunday, October 27

Homestead-Miami

NBC

2:30 p.m.

Sunday, November 3

Martinsville

NBC

2 p.m.

Sunday, November 10

Phoenix

NBC, Peacock

3 p.m.



NBC SPORTS 2024 NASCAR XFINITY SERIES SCHEDULE Date

Location

Platform

Time (ET)

Saturday, June 15

Iowa

USA

3:30 p.m.

Saturday, June 22

New Hampshire

USA

3:30 p.m.

Saturday, June 29

Nashville

USA

5 p.m.

Saturday, July 6

Chicago

NBC, Peacock

3:30 p.m.

Saturday, July 13

Pocono

USA

3 p.m.

Saturday, July 20

Indianapolis Road Course

USA

3:30 p.m.

Saturday, August 17

Michigan

USA

3:30 p.m.

Friday, August 23

Daytona

USA

7:30 p.m.

Saturday, August 31

Darlington

USA

3:30 p.m.

Saturday, September 7

Atlanta

USA

3 p.m.

Saturday, September 14

Watkins Glen

USA

3 p.m.



*subject to change

--NBC SPORTS--