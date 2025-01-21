NBC SPORTS DELIVERS ITS FOURTH-LARGEST NFL DIVISIONAL PLAYOFF AUDIENCE ON RECORD AS RAMS-EAGLES AVERAGES 37.9 MILLION VIEWERS ON NBC & PEACOCK

Viewership Peaks at 47.1 Million for Game’s Exciting Conclusion

Rams-Eagles Ranks No. 4 Among NBC Sports’ 33 NFL Divisional Playoff Games since 1988 (People Meter)

STAMFORD, Conn. – UPDATED January 22, 2025 – Sunday’s Los Angeles Rams-Philadelphia Eagles down-to-the-wire matchup in the snow delivered NBC Sports’ fourth-largest NFL Divisional Playoff audience on record , with an average of 37.9 million viewers across NBC, Peacock, NBC Sports Digital platforms and NFL Digital platforms, based on official live plus same day data from Nielsen and digital data from Adobe Analytics.

Led by Saquon Barkley, who rushed for 205 yards and two touchdowns, the Eagles won 28-22, but not before stopping the Rams on fourth down deep in Philadelphia territory in the final minute of the fourth quarter. The audience for Rams-Eagles peaked at that key point in the game, with an average of 47.1 million viewers from 6:00-6:11 p.m. ET .

Rams-Eagles (37.9 million viewers) is NBC Sports’ fourth-most watched NFL Divisional Playoff since Nielsen’s institution of the People Meter in 1988 – covering a total of 33 games.

NBC Sports’ five most-watched NFL Divisional Playoff games (since 1988)

Avg. Viewers Game (Date) Highlight 41.1 Million Chiefs 28, Oilers 20 (1/16/94) Joe Montana throws 3 second-half TD passes to top fellow Hall of Fame QB Warren Moon at Houston Astrodome 40.4 Million Lions 31, Bucs 23 (1/21/24) QBs Jared Goff and Baker Mayfield combine for 600+ yards and 5 TDs; score was tied in each of first 3 quarters 39.9 Million Rams 30, Bucs 27 (1/23/22) Matthew Stafford leads game-winning drive in final 42 seconds after Tom Brady brings Bucs back from 24 points behind to tie score 37.9 Million Eagles 28, Rams 22 (1/19/25) Led by Saquon Barkley and Jalen Hurts, Eagles rush for 285 yards and 3 TDs, and stop Rams’ drive in final seconds 37.5 Million Chargers 22, Dolphins 21 (1/8/95) Trailing 21-6 at halftime, Chargers score 16 unanswered points (including game-winning TD with 35 seconds remaining) to overcome Hall of Fame QB Dan Marino’s 3 TD passes

Earlier this month, NBC Sports wrapped up its 19th season of Sunday Night Football, which topped all primetime television series in the fall and is once again pacing to finish as primetime’s #1 show in all key metrics for an unprecedented 14th consecutive year. SNF averaged 21.6 million viewers for the 2024 season – the show’s best viewership since 2015 – according to official national live plus same day data released by Nielsen, and digital data from Adobe Analytics.

Official NFL Divisional Playoff viewership will be available on Wednesday.

