NBC SPORTS NEXT LAUNCHES NEW PARTNERSHIP WITH PREP BASEBALL, LEADING OFF MULTI-YEAR COLLABORATION WITH FIRST-EVER LIVESTREAM OF PREP BASEBALL’S ALL-AMERICAN GAME, SHOWCASING THE NATION’S ELITE HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL TALENT

SportsEngine Play Becomes Exclusive Video Streaming Partner for Prep Baseball, Showcasing Hundreds of Games Offered by the Nation’s Premier Tournament Baseball Operator Each Year

Prep Baseball Tournaments Available Live and On-Demand Through SportsEngine Play, the First-of-its-Kind Streaming Destination Dedicated to Youth & Amateur Sports

Prep Baseball’s All-American Game to be Livestreamed from loanDepot Park – Home of the MLB’s Miami Marlins – on the NBC Sports FAST Channel and SportsEngine Play, Saturday, Sept. 14

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (Sept. 11, 2024) – SportsEngine Play, the fast-growing youth and amateur sports video streaming platform operated by NBC Sports Next, will make a significant impact on youth travel and tournament baseball through a new, multi-year partnership announced today with Prep Baseball Tournaments, a leading baseball tournament operator in the U.S.

SportsEngine Play becomes the official streaming partner for Prep Baseball Tournaments and has video and streaming rights to all tournament games played at existing and future Prep Baseball facilities through 2029. In the lead-off position will be the exclusive, live presentation of the Prep Baseball All-American Game, featuring the best high school talent in the nation from loanDepot Park – home of the Miami Marlins – on Saturday, Sept. 14. The game, pitting top prospects from the class of 2025 against the class of 2026, will be simulcast live on the NBC Sports FAST (free ad-supported television) channel, which is distributed on Pluto, Xumo, Freevee, Fire, Samsung TV+, TCL, Roku and Comcast, and on the SportsEngine Play website and app. Additionally, the NBC Sports FAST Channel is available on Peacock. A replay of the game will be available on-demand through the SportsEngine Play website.

As an affiliate of Prep Baseball, one of amateur baseball’s biggest and most respected independent scouting resources, Prep Baseball Tournaments has built relationships with top programs across the country, showcasing 15,000-plus teams comprising more than 300,000 players, ages 8-18.

With new facilities added to its portfolio each year, several of the notable venues currently working with Prep Baseball include:

Homefield Baseball Complex – eight, all-turf fields and part of the massive Homefield youth sports performance facility, which opened earlier this year in Kansas City, Kansas. Homefield also partners with SportsEngine Play as the exclusive fixed-camera provider for its indoor playing surfaces, which include 12 volleyball courts and 10 basketball courts.

– eight, all-turf fields and part of the massive Homefield youth sports performance facility, which opened earlier this year in Kansas City, Kansas. Homefield also partners with SportsEngine Play as the exclusive fixed-camera provider for its indoor playing surfaces, which include 12 volleyball courts and 10 basketball courts. Creekside Baseball Park – the 23-acre complex featuring six fields is one of the nation’s top destinations for youth and high school baseball, located in the Kansas City suburb of Parkville, Mo.

– the 23-acre complex featuring six fields is one of the nation’s top destinations for youth and high school baseball, located in the Kansas City suburb of Parkville, Mo. Gutchess Lumber Sports Complex – commonly known as “The Lumber Yard,” the four-field, full facility complex is also home to the Cortland Crush of the Major League Baseball Collegiate Baseball League and located in Courtland, N.Y.

“SportsEngine Play’s exclusive streaming partnership with Prep Baseball not only will showcase the best in youth baseball to the families and friends of young players competing in these tournaments across the nation, but also deliver on Prep Baseball’s promise of maximum exposure to help those who want get to the next level,” said Will McIntosh, President, NBC Sports Next.

“We’re excited to partner with SportsEngine Play to bring a new level of exposure to youth baseball,” said Blake Hibler, President of Prep Baseball Tournaments. “This partnership not only enhances the viewing experience for families and fans, it also aligns with our mission to provide young athletes with the platform they need to showcase their talent and reach the next level in their baseball journey.”

NBC Sports Next installs each new baseball playing surface with an easy-to-use, integrated camera setup, capturing multiple angles of the competition and seamlessly integrating the video with its streaming platform, delivering immersive coverage of every game. Fans can view games through a SportsEngine Play subscription. Games played at Prep Baseball’s Kansas City locations already are available and can be viewed HERE. Additional tournament locations will be added in the coming months.

As part of SportsEngine’s leading youth sports technology brands, SportsEngine Play launched in October 2023 as the first-of-its-kind subscription streaming service for amateur sports, connecting millions of young athletes and their families with the sports they love. The platform provides organizations, leagues and athletes the ability to capture and stream video of sports events on just about any device – from sophisticated AI cameras mounted at sporting venues to personal smartphones, and features editing tools for reel and highlight creation. SportsEngine Play also is constantly adding new competitive content through the acquisition of streaming rights to elite amateur sports that will entertain and inspire young athletes.

In addition to live and on-demand event streaming, SportsEngine Play’s All Access subscription tier offers a growing library of video that provides young athletes and their families with everything they need to know about their sports of choice, from rules and equipment to training and skills to mental health, fitness and more. The plan features exclusive instructional videos from world-class athletes like Michael Phelps, Larry Fitzgerald, Shaun White, Kerri Walsh Jennings, and others, who offer video collections featuring tips and techniques highlighting their training regimens, as well insight on leadership and mental health.

About NBC Sports Next

NBC Sports Next is a subdivision of NBC Sports and home to all NBCUniversal digital applications in sports and technology within Golf and Youth & Recreational Sports. Known for its sports technology product innovation, NBC Sports Next equips more than 30 million players, coaches, athletes, sports administrators and fans in 40 countries with more than 25 sports solution products, including SportsEngine, an industry leader in youth sports club, league and team management technology and youth sports editorial content; SportsEngine Play, a first-of-its-kind subscription streaming service for capturing and viewing live and on-demand video of youth and amateur sporting events, and offering one of the industry’s most comprehensive collection of player development and training content; GolfNow, the leading online tee time marketplace and provider of golf course operations technology and services; and GolfPass , the ultimate golf membership that connects golfers to exclusive content, tee time credits, coaching, tips and other benefits. NBC Sports Next is fueled by its mission to innovate, create larger-than-life events and connect with sports fans through technology to provide the ultimate in immersive experiences.



-NBC Sports Next-