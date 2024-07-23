NBC SPORTS NEXT’S SPORTSENGINE PLAY LAUNCHES NEW ‘KIDS GUIDE TO THE 2024 PARIS OLYMPIC & PARALYMPIC GAMES,’ GIVING PARENTS AND THEIR FAMILIES A FREE AND FUN WAY TO ENJOY TV AND STREAMING COVERAGE OF THE SUMMER GAMES

Free, Downloadable Guide Designed to Elevate the Viewing Experience, Helping Families Build Connections and Memories by Watching the Paris Olympic Games Together

Interactive Guide Features Olympic Games History and Information About Every Summer Olympic and Paralympic Sport, Along with Athlete Profiles, Fun Facts, Puzzles, Word Games, Pictures, and Much More

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (July 23, 2024) – SportsEngine Play, NBC Sports Next’s leading youth technology brand, today unveiled the new edition of its award-winning Kids Guide to the 2024 Paris Olympic & Paralympic Games, a fun and interactive resource for families with kids to create shared experiences watching television and streaming coverage of one of the most-anticipated and most-watched sporting events in the world. The guide is available to download here

“Our Kids Guide is a great complement for parents and kids to create shared experiences and celebrate the emotions and excitement the Olympics and Paralympics will surely bring by watching together,” said Will McIntosh, President, NBC Sports Next. “This initiative fits perfectly with SportsEngine’s mission to connect kids and families to sports, and what better way than to make those connections by joining the world in watching the Paris Games?”

Chock full of fun facts, as well as eye-catching graphics and photography geared toward ages 7-12, the Kids Guide – free and downloadable – features all 39 Olympic sports and all 22 Paralympic sports captured in 110 pages. Each sport has its own page, which includes an introduction to the sport, facts and trivia, and athlete profiles. The guide also includes various activities, like games and puzzles, coloring, quizzes and more, as well as information about how to watch NBCUniversal’s coverage of the events.

The guide provides families with the opportunity to discuss the history of the Olympic Games, including iconic symbols, origin of the Opening and Closing Ceremonies, and the promotion of clean and safe competition. Families will learn about the host city of Paris, also known as “La Ville Lumière” – or “The City of Light” – and get introduced to the Olympic and Paralympic mascots.

SportsEngine, part of the NBC Sports Next portfolio of brands, is a leading provider of technology for youth and amateur sports, helping clubs, leagues and teams better manage their activities through easy-to-use technology platforms. SportsEngine Play was launched in October 2023 as the first subscription streaming service for youth and amateur sports, which also features a comprehensive library of player development and training content.

NBC and Peacock will be NBCUniversal’s primary platforms for its coverage of the 2024 Paris Olympic Games, scheduled for July 26-Aug. 11, and the Paralympics, which will take place Aug. 28-Sept. 8. Peacock will feature live coverage of all events, all NBC programming, replays, clips and more, the most comprehensive Olympics streaming destination in U.S. media history, which will provide families with ample opportunities to follow along with the Kids Guide.

NBC and Peacock will present live coverage of the Opening Ceremony on Friday, July 26, beginning at noon ET. Telemundo will provide Spanish-language coverage beginning at 1 p.m. ET. Primetime coverage will begin at 7:30 p.m. ET/PT on NBC and Peacock.

Additionally, NBC television network’s live coverage of the 2024 Paris Olympics Opening Ceremony will be presented in more than 150 IMAX theater locations throughout the U.S on July 26. Starting on July 27, select daytime hours for NBC television network’s daytime live coverage of the 2024 Paris Olympics will be shown in 160 AMC Theatres locations nationwide. Tickets for IMAX and AMC presentations are available now at Fandango.

About NBC Sports Next

NBC Sports Next is a subdivision of NBC Sports and home to all NBCUniversal digital applications in sports and technology within Golf and Youth & Recreational Sports. Known for its sports technology product innovation, NBC Sports Next equips more than 30 million players, coaches, athletes, sports administrators and fans in 40 countries with more than 25 sports solution products, including SportsEngine, an industry leader in youth sports club, league and team management technology and youth sports editorial content; SportsEngine Play, a first-of-its-kind subscription streaming service for capturing and viewing live and on-demand video of youth and amateur sporting events, and offering the industry’s most comprehensive collection of player development and training content; GolfNow, the leading online tee time marketplace and provider of golf course operations technology and services; and GolfPass , the ultimate golf membership that connects golfers to exclusive content, tee time credits, coaching, tips and other benefits. NBC Sports Next is fueled by its mission to innovate, create larger-than-life events and connect with sports fans through technology to provide the ultimate in immersive experiences.

