NBC SPORTS PRESENTS COMPREHENSIVE SUPER BOWL WEEK COVERAGE FROM NEW ORLEANS ACROSS PEACOCK & NBC SPORTS DIGITAL PLATFORMS

From Monday, Feb. 3-Friday, Feb. 7, 10+ Hours of Coverage Each Day Features an Array of Live Shows with 50+ Expected Player and Coach Interviews

PFT Live, Fantasy Football Happy Hour with Matthew Berry, Chris Simms Unbuttoned, and You Better You Bet all LIVE from New Orleans

The Dan Patrick Show Live from 9 a.m.–Noon ET from Special Set at The Exchange Pickleball + Bar in New Orleans

STAMFORD, Conn. – Jan. 30, 2025 – NBC Sports will provide comprehensive Super Bowl LIX week coverage from New Orleans, featuring live shows and 50+ expected interviews across Peacock and NBC Sports digital platforms from Monday, Feb. 3, through Friday, Feb. 7.

More than 50 hours of extensive coverage from New Orleans next week will be presented across Peacock, NBC Sports NOW, NBC Sports Radio, and wherever you get your podcasts. NBC Sports NOW, a digital channel providing viewers with free video content, is available via Peacock, the NBC Sports App on mobile and tablet devices, and all major FAST Channel distributors, including the Roku Channel and Samsung TV Plus.

From Monday-Friday, NBC Sports’ daily live on-site coverage from Radio Row at the New Orleans Ernest N. Morial Convention Center on Peacock and NBC Sports Digital platforms includes PFT Live (3-5 p.m. ET), and Fantasy Football Happy Hour with Matthew Berry (5-6 p.m. ET). In addition, The Dan Patrick Show begins each day from 9 a.m.-Noon ET and will broadcast live from The Exchange Pickleball + Bar in New Orleans, and The Dan Le Batard Show will stream from Noon-3 p.m. ET and You Better You Bet from 6-7 p.m. ET. On Tuesday and Friday next week, Chris Simms Unbuttoned will stream from 7-8 p.m. ET from New Orleans.

Daily NFL programming LIVE on Peacock and NBC Sports Digital, Monday, Feb. 3 – Friday, Feb. 7 (all times ET) :



SHOW

TIME

The Dan Patrick Show (Live)

9 a.m.-Noon

The Dan Le Batard Show

Noon-3 p.m.

PFT Live (Live)**

3-5 p.m.

Fantasy Football Happy Hour with Matthew Berry (Live)

5-6 p.m.

You Better You Bet (Live)

6-7 p.m.

Chris Simms Unbuttoned*

7-8 p.m.

*Tuesday and Friday

**PFT Live encore next day at 7 a.m. ET



NBC Sports NFL insider Mike Florio and analyst and former NFL quarterback Chris Simms host PFT Live and will discuss major storylines and conduct interviews with players and coaches across the NFL.

Fantasy sports industry pioneer Matthew Berry and betting analysts Jay Croucher and Connor Rogers host Fantasy Football Happy Hour, discussing the most newsworthy fantasy football and sports betting topics leading into the Super Bowl.

The Dan Patrick Show, which will be broadcasting live Monday-Friday from a special set at The Exchange Pickleball + Bar in New Orleans, will feature interviews with expected in-studio guests including Deion Sanders, Joe Burrow, and more.

You Better You Bet, starring Nick Kostos and Femi Abebefe, is the No. 1 sports betting live show and podcast in the U.S. and covers the biggest matchups, latest line movements and futures markets, offering real-time updates on backdoor covers, bad beats, and the emotional highs and lows that come with every bet.

Additional NFL content and interviews throughout Super Bowl week will post across NBC Sports’ digital platforms, including the NFL on NBC YouTube channel, which offers daily football content for free.

Guests tentatively scheduled to appear across NBC Sports shows and platforms throughout the week include NFL stars such as Justin Jefferson, Jayden Daniels and Puka Nacua, NFL legends and Pro Football Hall of Famers such as Joe Montana and Emmitt Smith, 2025 NFL Draft prospects, and many more.

Additional NBC Sports Programming in New Orleans includes:

NBC Sports’ podcasts Bet the EDGE and Rotoworld Football Show will be live from New Orleans.



and will be live from New Orleans. NBC Sports Philadelphia and NBC Sports Boston will deliver comprehensive multiplatform coverage leading up to and following Super Bowl LIX, providing in-depth news, analysis and commentary surrounding the game and events in New Orleans. On-location shows at Radio Row in New Orleans include:

NBC Sports Philadelphia’s Eagle Eye NBC Sports Philadelphia’s Takeoff with John Clark NBC Sports Boston’s Zolak and Bertrand NBC Sports Boston’s Felger and Mazz NBC Sports Boston’s Quick Slants



