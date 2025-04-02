AUGUSTA NATIONAL WOMEN’S AMATEUR AND PGA TOUR VALERO TEXAS OPEN HEADLINE LIVE GOLF COVERAGE ACROSS NBC, GOLF CHANNEL AND PEACOCK THIS WEEK

Live Coverage of Augusta National Women’s Amateur on GOLF Channel Begins Today at 1:30 p.m. ET From Champions Retreat Golf Club; Saturday Final Round from Augusta National 12 p.m. ET on NBC/Peacock

Live From Augusta National Women’s Amateur On-Site Coverage Presented this Friday at 1:30 p.m. ET & Saturday at 10 a.m. ET on GOLF Channel

PGA TOUR’s Valero Texas Open Live Coverage From TPC San Antonio Begins Thursday at 4 p.m. ET on GOLF Channel; Saturday/Sunday Afternoon on NBC and Peacock, Preceded by Lead-In Coverage on GOLF Channel

LPGA Tour Season Continues with T-Mobile Match Play From Shadow Creek in Las Vegas; Live Coverage Begins Today at 6 p.m. ET on GOLF Channel

Five Hours of Live Drive, Chip and Putt National Finals Coverage from Augusta National Golf Club Begins Sunday, April 6, at 8 a.m. ET on GOLF Channel

STAMFORD, Conn. – April 2, 2025 – NBC Sports presents more than 50 hours of live golf coverage across NBC, GOLF Channel and Peacock this week, highlighted by the Augusta National Women’s Amateur and the PGA TOUR’s Valero Texas Open.

AUGUSTA NATIONAL WOMEN’S AMATEUR

Seventy-one of the world’s top female amateurs are scheduled to play in the sixth edition of the Augusta National Women’s Amateur this week. The first two rounds will be played at Champions Retreat Golf Club before the leading 30 players and ties compete in the final round at Augusta National Golf Club for the title.

Provided she remains an amateur, the winner will receive an invitation to this year’s Chevron Championship, U.S Women’s Open, AIG Women’s Open, and Evian Championship and additional amateur championships. The 2025 Championship will feature 47 of the top-50 players in the World Amateur Golf Ranking and three past champions: 2021 champion Tsubasa Kajitani, 2022 champion Anna Davis and 2024 champion Lottie Woad. There will be 33 players making their debut and 38 returning competitors.

Live coverage from Champions Retreat Golf Club gets underway today and Thursday at 1:30 p.m. ET on GOLF Channel. The final round at Augusta National will be presented on NBC and Peacock this Saturday at Noon ET.

Live From Augusta National Women’s Amateur on-site coverage will be presented this Friday at 1:30 p.m. ET & Saturday at 10 a.m. ET on GOLF Channel. For the first time, this year’s production will include drone coverage, as well as Iona Stephen joining as a second on-course reporter for Saturday’s final round coverage.

NBC, GOLF Channel & Peacock Broadcast Team



Host/Play by Play : Mike Tirico / Cara Banks

: / Analyst : Morgan Pressel

: Holes : Paige Mackenzie

: On-Course : Jim ‘Bones’ Mackay / Iona Stephen

: Insider: Steve Burkowski

Interviews: Cara Banks

How To Watch – Wednesday, April 2 – Saturday, April 5 (all times ET)

· TV – NBC, GOLF Channel

· Streaming – Peacock, NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app



Day

NBC/Peacock

GOLF Channel

Wednesday



1:30-3:30 p.m.

Thursday



1:30-3:30 p.m.

Saturday

12-3:30 p.m.



Notable Players This Week



Lottie Woad

Anna Davis

Tsubasa Kajitani

Asterisk Talley

Gianna Clemente

Megha Ganne

Bailey Shoemaker

PGA TOUR: VALERO TEXAS OPEN

The PGA TOUR stays in Texas this weekend at the Valero Texas Open from TPC San Antonio (Oaks Course). Five of the top-15 players in the Official World Golf Ranking are in the field this week – Ludvig Åberg, Hideki Matsuyama, Tommy Fleetwood, Keegan Bradley, and Patrick Cantlay. The winner of the 94th playing of this tournament, if he is not already exempt, gets a spot into next week’s Masters Tournament. Former Valero Texas Open winners in the field include Jordan Spieth and last year’s winner Akshay Bhatia. Additionally, Kevin Kisner is in this week’s field and will serve as an analyst for coverage on NBC depending upon his availability on the weekend.

Live coverage gets underway tomorrow and Friday at 4 p.m. ET on GOLF Channel. During the weekend, live coverage begins at 1 p.m. ET on GOLF Channel on both days before transitioning to NBC/Peacock at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday and 2:30 p.m. ET on Sunday.

Friday afternoon’s coverage on GOLF Channel also features the critically-acclaimed “Happy Hour with Smylie presented by Michelob Ultra,” as Smylie Kaufman spends time with PGA TOUR stars following their rounds to get their thoughts on the game and showcase their personalities.

NBC, GOLF Channel & Peacock Broadcast Team



Play by Play : Dan Hicks / Terry Gannon / Steve Sands

: / / Analyst : Kevin Kisner / Notah Begay / Smylie Kaufman / Curt Byrum

: / On-Course : John Wood / Billy Ray Brown / Smylie Kaufman / Curt Byrum

: / Interviews/Reports: Damon Hack

Notable Players This Week



Jordan Spieth

Ludvig Åberg

Keegan Bradley

Tommy Fleetwood

Patrick Cantlay

Hideki Matsuyama

Kevin Kisner

Rickie Fowler

Gary Woodland

LPGA TOUR: T-MOBILE MATCH PLAY

The 2025 LPGA Tour season continues this week with the T-Mobile Match Play at Shadow Creek in Las Vegas, Nev. The 64-player field will be divided into 16 groups of four, with three days of round-robin matches deciding the final 16-player bracket. The tournament will proceed over the weekend with single-elimination matches determining the two players who will face off in Sunday’s championship match.

Last year, Nelly Korda beat Leona Maguire in the championship match to win her fourth straight tournament on the LPGA Tour. Korda’s win streak eventually reached five tournaments, as she tied the Tour record with wins in five straight starts. Opening round coverage begins tonight at 6 p.m. ET on GOLF Channel.

GOLF Channel Broadcast Team



Play by Play : Grant Boone

: Analyst : Karen Stupples

: Holes : Tom Abbott

: On-Course: Kay Cockerill

How To Watch – Wednesday, April 2 – Sunday, April 6 (all times ET)

· TV – GOLF Channel

· Streaming – NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app



Day

GOLF Channel

Streaming

Wednesday

6-9 p.m.



Thursday

7-9 p.m.

6-7 p.m.

Friday

7-9 p.m.

6-7 p.m.

Saturday

6-9 p.m.



Sunday

6:30-9 p.m.

1:30-3:30/6-6:30 p.m.



Notable Players This Week



Nelly Korda

Celine Boutier

Lydia Ko

Minjee Lee

Brooke Henderson

Rose Zhang

Allison Corpuz

DRIVE, CHIP AND PUTT NATIONAL FINALS

The Drive, Chip and Putt National Finals from Augusta National Golf Club, will be presented live this Sunday, April 6, across five hours of coverage beginning at 8 a.m. ET on GOLF Channel.

The competition features 40 boys and 40 girls competing in four age divisions for each gender: 7-9, 10-11, 12-13, and 14-15. The driving and chipping competitions will take place at the Tournament Practice Area at Augusta National, while the putting competition takes place on the 18th green.

Sunday’s broadcast will also feature PGA TOUR and LPGA Tour stars – including Rory McIlroy and Nelly Korda – voicing the introductions of Drive, Chip, and Putt competitors.

GOLF Channel Broadcast Team



Play by Play : Mike Tirico / Cara Banks

: Mike Tirico / Cara Banks Analysts : Paige Mackenzie / Peter Jacobsen / Arron Oberholser / Emilia Doran

: Paige Mackenzie / Peter Jacobsen / Arron Oberholser / Emilia Doran Interviews: Kira K. Dixon

PGA TOUR CHAMPIONS: JAMES HARDIE PRO FOOTBALL HALL OF FAME INVITATIONAL

This inaugural tournament will feature 78 PGA TOUR Champions players competing for a purse of $2.2 million. Twenty-six NFL stars will be paired with Champions players for a separate team competition on Friday and Saturday. The Old Course at Broken Sound in Boca Raton, Fla., also hosted the TimberTech Championship from 2007 to 2023.



Day

GOLF Channel

Friday

11:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.

Saturday

3:30-6 p.m.

Sunday

2:30-4:30 p.m.



KORN FERRY TOUR: CLUB CAR CHAMPIONSHIP

How To Watch – Thursday, April 3 – Sunday, April 6 (all times ET)

· TV – GOLF Channel

· Streaming – NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app



Day

GOLF Channel

Streaming

Thursday

10:30 a.m. -1:30 p.m.



Friday

9:30-11:30 a.m.



Saturday

10-12 p.m.

4-6 p.m.

Sunday

4:30-6:30 p.m.





BROADCAST NOTES



Golf Central will provide pre- and post-tournament coverage on GOLF Channel Wednesday-Sunday. Golf Central coverage is anchored by Matt Adams , George Savaricas , Mark Rolfing and Damon Hack.



will provide pre- and post-tournament coverage on GOLF Channel Wednesday-Sunday. coverage is anchored by , , and Live From Augusta National Women’s Amateur will provide on-site pre-tournament coverage from Augusta National Golf Club on GOLF Channel Friday, April 4, and Saturday, April 5. Anna Jackson will host both days alongside Brandel Chamblee and Beth Ann Nichols.

Day

Golf Central

Live From The Augusta National Women’s Amateur

Wednesday

3:30-4 p.m./9-10 p.m.



Thursday

3:30-4 p.m./9-10 p.m.



Friday

3:30-4 p.m./9-10 p.m.

1:30-3:30 p.m.

Saturday

Noon-1 p.m./9-10 p.m.

10 a.m.-Noon

Sunday

9-10 p.m.





Note: all times ET, post-round coverage begins following conclusion of play

All GOLF Channel coverage also streams on NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app via authentication, giving consumers additional value to their subscription service, and making high-quality content available to MVPD customers both in and out of the home and on multiple platforms.

--NBC SPORTS--