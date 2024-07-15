NBC SPORTS SELECTS BROADCAST TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS PROVIDER FOR ITS PRODUCTION OF 2024 OLYMPIC & PARALYMPIC GAMES IN PARIS

Networks of NBCUniversal to Present Games of the XXXIII Olympiad July 24–August 11, 2024 and the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games August 28-September 8

NBC Sports to Utilize Sony Electronics’ Latest Technology Innovations and Leverage the Company’s Industry Leading Expertise for its Production in Paris

STAMFORD, CONN. – July 15, 2024 – NBC Sports has selected Sony Electronics to provide innovative broadcast technology solutions and on-site support for its production of the 2024 Paris Olympics and Paralympics, July 24-August 11, and, August 28-September 8, respectively.

NBCUniversal’s coverage of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 will feature multi-platform offerings across NBC, Peacock, USA Network, E!, CNBC, GOLF Channel, Spanish-language networks Telemundo and Universo, and NBCOlympics.com and the NBC Sports app. Every day, NBC will provide Olympic fans with at least nine hours of daytime coverage of the Summer Games’ most exciting events, including live finals coverage. Peacock will be the streaming home of the 2024 Paris Olympics, providing fans with the most-comprehensive Olympic destination in U.S. media history, including live streaming coverage of every sport and event and all 329 medal events.

The Opening Ceremony will be presented on Friday, July 26, live on NBC and Peacock and again in primetime. NBCUniversal is presenting its 19th Olympic Games, 12th consecutive overall, and owns the U.S. media rights on all platforms to all Olympic Games through 2032. The Paralympics take place from Paris August 28-September 8, 2024.

NBC Sports will utilize Sony Electronics to deliver imaging, monitoring, and technical support for its production of the 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games. Nearly 100 cameras will be deployed in Paris, helping NBC Sports route the excitement back to viewers watching coverage of the Games in the United States, including popular studio, full-frame, Pan-Tilt-Zoom (PTZ), Point-of-View (POV), and cinematic offerings, lenses and accessories, and more than 400 4K HDR monitors for live grading, studio and location monitoring, and field use.

“For the Paris Olympics, NBC Sports has been planning extensive behind-the-scenes and intimate storytelling through technology,” said Darryl Jefferson, Senior Vice President, Engineering & Technology, NBC Sports & Olympics. “This includes specific use of cinematic style cameras and robotic and PTZ cameras in new applications throughout our production. Further, NBC’s wholesale pivot to a mezzanine HDR at every Olympic venue has been largely built on the continued partnership with Sony on high-quality monitoring, color grading tools, and the adoption of the ‘NBCU LUT’ as a standard feature in Sony’s broadcast products.”

Sony Electronics has worked with NBC Sports for more than 20 years, assisting NBC Sports’ production efforts at previous Olympics and other major international sports events in North America, Europe, South America, and Asia.

“Sony Electronics’ solutions continue to power the most memorable moments in sports, so we’re honored to expand our longstanding technology partnership with NBC Sports to further elevate NBCU’s presentation of one of the most viewed, influential, and entertaining global events through the use of cutting-edge technologies and workflows that enhance broadcast operations and amplify fan engagement,” said Neal Manowitz, President and COO, Sony Electronics.

