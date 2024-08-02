NEARLY 32 MILLION VIEWERS WATCHED PARIS OLYMPICS ON THURSDAY – HIGHLIGHTED BY SIMONE BILES & SUNI LEE ON PODIUM – ON NBC, PEACOCK, AND ACROSS KEY NBCU PLATFORMS

Led by Peacock, Paris Olympics Is First to Register 10 Billion Streaming Minutes – Topping All Prior Summer Games Combined

Live Daytime Coverage (12:15-2:30 p.m. ET) of Women’s Gymnastics All-Around Final Averaged 10.9 Million Viewers on NBC & Peacock

Ratings Gold for NBC News in First Week of Paris Olympics

STAMFORD, Conn. – August 2, 2024 – NBCUniversal’s presentation of Thursday’s Paris Olympics competition – highlighted by Simone Biles and Suni Lee winning respective gold and bronze medals in the gymnastics all-around, three swimming medals for the U.S. women, and gold medals for the U.S. men in rowing and Team USA in the women’s team foil fencing competition – posted a Total Audience Delivery (TAD) of 31.7 million viewers on NBC, Peacock, and across key NBCU platforms, according to official data from Nielsen and Adobe Analytics – a 50% increase over the comparable Thursday of competition for the Tokyo Olympics (21.1 million across all platforms).

Thursday’s live afternoon coverage of the women’s gymnastics all-around (12:15-2:30 p.m. ET) – which was mostly outside of the 2-5 p.m. ET live “Paris Prime” window – averaged 10.9 million viewers across NBC and Peacock.

Thursday’s coverage was streamed by 4.4 million viewers on Peacock and NBCU Digital platforms.

Beginning with Friday’s Opening Ceremony, NBCUniversal has a posted six-day Total Audience Delivery average of 33.0 million viewers across the combined live Paris Prime (2-5 p.m. ET) and U.S. primetime (8-11 p.m. ET/PT) time periods – up 76% from Tokyo (18.8 million).

Powered by Peacock, Paris Olympics Is First Summer Games with 10 Billion Streaming Minutes

Led by Peacock, 10.6 billion minutes of Paris Olympics coverage have been streamed through Thursday – marking the first-ever Summer Games with 10 billion streaming minutes and surpassing all prior Summer Olympics combined (9.8 billion minutes for Tokyo, Rio, London and Beijing Olympics across NBCUniversal digital platforms).

NBC News Dominates During First Week of Paris Olympics

TODAY and NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt ranked No. 1 in total viewers and the key Adult 25-54 and Adult 18-49 demos during the first week of the 2024 Paris Olympics (Friday, July 26 through Wednesday, July 31).

TODAY and Nightly News delivered their largest advantages over the second-ranked broadcast network during the Summer Olympics since the 2016 Rio Olympics in both total viewers and the key demo.

For more information on NBC News’ performance in the first week of the Paris Olympics, click here.

Total Audience Delivery is based upon live-plus-same day official figures from Nielsen and digital data from Adobe Analytics. Live viewership from 2-5 p.m. ET (Paris Prime) is inclusive of NBC, Peacock, USA Network, E!, Paris Extra 1, Paris Extra 2, and additional NBCU digital platforms. Primetime viewership includes NBC, Peacock, USA Network, Paris Extra 1 and Paris Extra 2.

For the latest comprehensive NBCUniversal Paris Olympics schedule information, please visit https://www.nbcolympics.com/schedule.

--NBC OLYMPICS–