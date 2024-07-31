NEARLY 35 MILLION WATCHED TUESDAY’S PARIS OLYMPICS COVERAGE – HEADLINED BY SIMONE BILES & U.S. WOMEN’S GYMNASTICS TEAM WINNING GOLD – ON NBC, PEACOCK, AND ACROSS KEY NBCU PLATFORMS

Five-Day Total Viewership Average Up 79% from Tokyo Olympics

Live Daytime Coverage (12:15-2:30 p.m. ET) of Women’s Gymnastics Team Final Averaged 12.7 Million Viewers on NBC & Peacock

Peacock’s Momentum Continues with Best-Ever 4-Day Stretch; Breakout “Gold Zone” More Than Doubles Its Viewership Since Launch

West Palm Beach and New Orleans Lead Local Market NBC Ratings

STAMFORD, Conn. – July 31, 2024 – NBCUniversal’s presentation of the opening Tuesday of Paris Olympics competition – highlighted by Simone Biles and the U.S. women’s gymnastics team winning the gold medal in the team competition, three American silver medals and one bronze in the pool, and the U.S. women’s rugby team’s dramatic bronze-medal victory – posted a Total Audience Delivery (TAD) of 34.7 million viewers on NBC, Peacock, and across key NBCU platforms, according to official data from Nielsen and Adobe Analytics – nearly doubling the opening Tuesday of competition for the Tokyo Olympics (18.4 million across all platforms).

In addition, Tuesday’s live afternoon coverage of the women’s gymnastics team final (12:15-2:30 p.m. ET) – which was mostly outside of the 2-5 p.m. ET live “Paris Prime” window – averaged 12.7 million viewers across NBC and Peacock, ranking among NBC’s most-watched Olympic weekday daytime events ever .

Beginning with Friday’s Opening Ceremony, NBCUniversal has a posted five-day Total Audience Delivery average of 34.0 million viewers across the combined live Paris Prime (2-5 p.m. ET) and U.S. primetime (8-11 p.m. ET/PT) time periods – up 79% from Tokyo (19.0 million).

Peacock’s “Gold Zone” Strikes Gold

The number of Peacock accounts watching “Gold Zone” doubled between its Saturday debut and Tuesday , as viewers continue to rave about the fast-paced, whip-around coverage, showing the best and most compelling Olympic moments happening at any time. Since its premiere, “Gold Zone” has consistently ranked among the Top 5 most-watched Olympic titles on Peacock, and is live every day of the Games from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET.

Tuesday’s coverage was streamed by 5.0 million viewers on Peacock and NBCU Digital platforms.

West Palm Beach leads all markets in local NBC station ratings through the first four days of broadcast coverage (“Paris Prime” + primetime windows). Following are the Top 15 markets:

Top Metered Markets for NBC Stations, 2024 Paris Olympics (7/26-7/29):



1. West Palm Beach 20.9/29 2. New Orleans 20.1/25 3. Tulsa 18.7/24 4. Minneapolis 18.5/33 5. Ft. Myers 18.1/28 6. Dayton 17.5/24 7. Indianapolis 17.3/30 8. Kansas City 17.2/29 9. Louisville 16.9/23 T10. St. Louis 16.7/27 T10. Pittsburgh 16.7/26 12. Milwaukee 16.5/27 13. Austin 16.2/33 14. Providence 16.1/27 15. Dallas 15.9/30

Source: Nielsen

Total Audience Delivery is based upon live-plus-same day official figures from Nielsen and digital data from Adobe Analytics. Live viewership from 2-5 p.m. ET (Paris Prime) is inclusive of NBC, Peacock, USA Network, E!, Paris Extra 1, Paris Extra 2, and additional NBCU digital platforms. Primetime viewership includes NBC, Peacock, USA Network, Paris Extra 1 and Paris Extra 2.

For the latest comprehensive NBCUniversal Paris Olympics schedule information, please visit https://www.nbcolympics.com/schedule.

