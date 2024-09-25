NO. 3 OHIO STATE VS. MICHIGAN STATE AND NO. 15 LOUISVILLE VS. NO. 16 NOTRE DAME PRESENTED EXCLUSIVELY ON PEACOCK THIS SATURDAY, SEPT. 28

Big Ten Saturday Night on NBC and Peacock to Feature Top 20 Matchup as No. 9 Penn State Hosts No. 19 Illinois at 7:30 p.m. ET; Big Ten College Countdown Begins at 7 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock

College Football Exclusives on Peacock This Saturday :

· Nebraska at Purdue (Noon ET)

· No. 15 Louisville at No. 16 Notre Dame (3:30 p.m. ET)

· No. 3 Ohio State at Michigan State (7 p.m. ET)

Eligible Students Can Sign-Up to Receive Special Peacock Student Discount Offer for $1.99/Month

STAMFORD, Conn. – Sept. 25, 2024 – NBC Sports’ college football coverage this Saturday, Sept. 28, is set to feature five Top 20 teams, including Riley Leonard and No. 16 Notre Dame hosting No. 15 Louisville at 3:30 p.m. ET and No. 3 Ohio State visiting Michigan State at 7 p.m. ET, both streaming exclusively on Peacock .

On Big Ten Saturday Night, quarterback Drew Allar and the No. 9 Penn State Nittany Lions host the No. 19 Illinois Fighting Illini in a primetime battle of unbeatens at 7:30 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock. Coverage begins with Big Ten College Countdown at 7 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock.

Peacock will also exclusively stream quarterback Dylan Raiola and the Nebraska Cornhuskers visiting the Purdue Boilermakers at Noon ET on Saturday.

Noon ET EXCLUSIVELY on Peacock: Nebraska at Purdue

The Nebraska Cornhuskers (3-1), who were ranked No. 22 entering last week, look to bounce back from a 31-24 overtime loss to then-No. 24 Illinois last weekend as they visit the Purdue Boilermakers at Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette, Ind., this Saturday at Noon ET exclusively on Peacock.

Cornhusker freshman quarterback Dylan Raiola totaled 297 passing yards and three touchdowns, while wide receiver Isaiah Neyor recorded four catches for 90 yards and two touchdowns in the loss.

Purdue fell to Oregon State, 38-21, last weekend as running back Devin Mockobee recorded 168 yards and a touchdown on the ground.

Saturday’s matchup will be the 13th meeting between Nebraska and Purdue with the all-time series tied at 6-6. Nebraska won last year’s matchup 31-14 over the Boilermakers.

Nebraska at Purdue will be called by Jac Collinsworth (play-by-play), Michael Robinson (analyst), and Caroline Pineda (sidelines).

3:30 p.m. ET EXCLUSIVELY on Peacock: No. 15 Louisville at No. 16 Notre Dame

The No. 16 Notre Dame Fighting Irish (3-1) host the No. 15 Louisville Cardinals (3-0) at Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend, Ind., this Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET exclusively on Peacock. Pregame coverage will begin with College Countdown at 3 p.m. ET.

Saturday will mark the fifth meeting between Notre Dame and Louisville, with the all-time series tied at 2-2, including last year’s 33-20 upset win for Cardinals over then-No. 10 Fighting Irish.

Notre Dame defeated Miami (Ohio), 28-3, at home last weekend as quarterback Riley Leonard passed for 154 yards and added 143 yards on the ground three touchdown (two rushing, one passing). Running back Jeremiyah Love ran for 60 yards and a score in the win.

Louisville defeated Georgia Tech, 31-19, last week. Cardinals quarterback Tyler Shough passed for 269 yards and two touchdowns and wide receiver Ja’Corey Brooks had four receptions for 125 yards and a touchdown.

No. 15 Louisville at No. 16 Notre Dame will be called by Paul Burmeister (play-by-play), Jason Garrett (analyst), and Zora Stephenson (sidelines). Former Big Ten referee Reggie Smith serves as the rules analyst.

7 p.m. ET EXCLUSIVELY on Peacock: No. 3 Ohio State at Michigan State

The No. 3 Ohio State Buckeyes (3-0) take on the Michigan State Spartans (3-1) from Spartan Stadium in East Lansing, Mich., this Saturday at 7 p.m. ET exclusively on Peacock. Ohio State leads the all-time series against the Spartans 37-15.

Ohio State defeated the Marshall Thundering Herd, 49-14, in Columbus last weekend as running backs Quinshon Judkins ran for 173 yards and two touchdowns and TreVeyon Henderson rushed for 76 yards and two touchdowns. Wide receiver Emeka Egbuka added 117 receiving yards and a touchdown last week in the dominant victory.

Michigan State fell to Boston College last week, 23-19 in Chestnut Hill. Quarterback Aidan Chiles threw for 241 yards while adding 57 yards and a score on the ground. Wide receiver Montorie Foster Jr. and tight end Jack Velling combined for 164 receiving yards. Despite the close loss, Michigan State is having a resurgent season at 3-1 following last year’s disappointing 4-8 campaign.

Ohio State at Michigan State will be called by Andrew Siciliano (play-by-play), Colt McCoy (analyst), and Lewis Johnson (sidelines). Former Big Ten referee Reggie Smith serves as the rules analyst.

Big Ten Saturday Night, 7:30 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock: No. 19 Illinois at No. 9 Penn State

This week’s Big Ten Saturday Night matchup features the No. 19 Illinois Fighting Illini (4-0) visiting the No. 9 Penn State Nittany Lions (3-0) at 7:30 p.m. ET from Beaver Stadium in University Park, Pa. Pregame coverage begins with Big Ten College Countdown at 7 p.m. ET.

The Fighting Illini defeated then-No. 22 Nebraska, 31-24, in overtime last Friday behind quarterback Luke Altmyer’s 215 passing yards and four touchdowns. Wide receiver Pat Bryant added 74 receiving yards and two touchdowns in the win. This is the first time the Illini have been ranked in the Top 20 since 2022.

The Nittany Lions topped the Kent State Golden Flashes, 56-0, last week led by quarterback Drew Allar’s 309 passing yards and three passing touchdowns and wide receiver Omari Evans’116 receiving yards and a touchdown. In the win, the Nittany Lions outgained Kent State 718 yards to 67 yards, holding the Golden Flashes to only 1.6 yards per play.

Illinois at Penn State will be called by Noah Eagle (play-by-play), Todd Blackledge (analyst), and Kathryn Tappen (sidelines). Blackledge quarterbacked Penn State to a national championship in 1982 and won the Davey O’Brien Award following that season. Three-time Super Bowl referee Terry McAulay serves as the rules analyst.

Big Ten College Countdown on NBC and Peacock

NBC Sports’ Big Ten College Countdown studio show begins at 7 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock on Saturday. Maria Taylor hosts Big Ten College Countdown alongside analysts Chris Simms and Joshua Perry, and college football insider Nicole Auerbach in studio, with host Ahmed Fareed and analyst Matt Cassel on-site at Beaver Stadium to preview the upcoming game and provide news and commentary on the day in college football.

Big Ten College Countdown will lead into Big Ten games on NBC/Peacock. In addition, College Countdown will lead into Notre Dame Football games on NBC/Peacock.

NBC Sports College Football Podcasts :

B1G Talk with Todd and Noah, hosted by Todd Blackledge and Noah Eagle, sees the two personalities dive into the new-look Big Ten conference, covering the key storylines in college football across the largest conference in the nation as well as the matchups headlining Big Ten Saturday Night. They’ll also analyze impact players and performances every Wednesday during the college football season. Click here to listen.

Rushing the Field, hosted by Nicole Auerbach and Joshua Perry, launches today with new episodes every Thursday morning throughout the season. Auerbach and Perry will break down the biggest college football stories, preview the upcoming weekend slate, analyze the college football playoff picture, and cultivate a home for college sports fans who want the latest news, smart takes, and laughs. Click here to listen.

NBC Sports’ 2024 Big Ten and Notre Dame Football games announced to date:



Day Time (ET) Matchup Platform Sat., Sept. 28 Noon Nebraska at Purdue Peacock Sat., Sept. 28 3:30 p.m. Louisville at Notre Dame Peacock Sat., Sept. 28 7 p.m. Ohio State at Michigan State Peacock Sat., Sept. 28 7:30 p.m. Illinois at Penn State NBC, Peacock Sat., Oct. 5 7:30 p.m. Michigan at Washington NBC, Peacock Sat., Oct. 12 3:30 p.m. Stanford at Notre Dame NBC, Peacock Sat., Nov. 9 7:30 p.m. Florida State at Notre Dame NBC, Peacock Sat., Nov. 16 3:30 p.m. Virginia at Notre Dame NBC, Peacock Sat., Nov. 23 7 p.m. Army at Notre Dame (at Yankee Stadium) NBC, Peacock Fri., Nov. 29 7:30 p.m. Nebraska at Iowa NBC, Peacock

The remaining NBC Sports’ Big Ten Football games will be announced during the season, with each matchup typically announced 12 days prior to the scheduled game date.

NBC Sports’ Big Ten Football package features Big Ten Saturday Night on NBC and Peacock – marking Big Ten Football’s first dedicated weekly primetime game on a national broadcast network.

Eligible students can sign-up for Peacock’s Student Discount offer, available for $1.99/month. For more information and to sign-up, click here.

Peacock will simulstream all of NBC Sports’ college football games and studio shows airing on the NBC broadcast network this season, including Big Ten Saturday Night and Notre Dame Football home games.

In addition to football, Peacock’s sports programming features live coverage of the Premier League, college basketball, the Olympic and Paralympic Games, the U.S. Women’s and Men’s National Teams soccer matches (in Spanish), and much more. Peacock also offers daily sports programming on the NBC Sports channel.



