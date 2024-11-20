NO. 6 NOTRE DAME TAKES ON NO. 19 ARMY AT YANKEE STADIUM FOLLOWED BY USC-UCLA AT ROSE BOWL IN PRIMETIME COLLEGE FOOTBALL DOUBLEHEADER ON NBC AND PEACOCK THIS SATURDAY, NOV. 23

9-1 Fighting Irish Face the Undefeated Black Knights in the 2024 Edition of the Shamrock Series in Primetime at 7 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock; College Countdown Begins at 6:30 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock

STAMFORD, Conn. – Nov. 20, 2024 – The No. 6 Notre Dame Fighting Irish (9-1) and the No. 19 Army Black Knights (9-0) face off at Yankee Stadium in a Top 25 matchup with College Football Playoff implications this Saturday, Nov. 23, at 7 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock. Coverage begins with College Countdown at 6:30 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock.

Following Army-Notre Dame on Saturday, the USC Trojans and quarterback Jayden Maiava visit the UCLA Bruins at the Rose Bowl in a battle for the Victory Bell at 10:30 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock. USC leads the all-time series 50-34-7 and look to avenge last year’s 38-20 loss to the Bruins.

Also on Saturday, No. 25 Illinois heads to The Birthplace of College Football to take on Rutgers at Noon ET exclusively on Peacock.

Additionally, JuJu Watkins and the No. 3 USC women’s basketball team host Hannah Hidalgo and No. 6 Notre Dame on Saturday at 4 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock, kicking off a big day for the two schools on NBC and Peacock. Leading into the Top 10 matchup is the premiere of the new, original docu-series, On the Rise: JuJu Watkins, beginning at 3 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock.

7 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock: No. 6 Notre Dame vs. No. 19 Army

This Saturday, the No. 6 Notre Dame Fighting Irish take on the No. 19 Army Black Knights in a matchup with major CFP implications at 7 p.m. ET from Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, N.Y. The historic matchup returns to Yankee Stadium for the first time since 2010 after the last meeting was played in San Antonio, Texas, in 2016. The Fighting Irish and Black Knights played 22 times in the old Yankee Stadium from 1925-1969, with Notre Dame leading the all-time series, 39-8-4 and winning the past 15 matchups dating back to 1958.

Additionally, former NBC Sports play-by-play voice Doc Emrick narrated a featured on the story behind the famous “Four Horsemen” of the 1924 Notre Dame Football team – Harry Stuhldreher, Don Miller, Jim Crowley, and Elmer Layden, who played for legendary head coach Knute Rockne – and how the iconic name came to be after one fateful win over Army. To watch, click here.

The Fighting Irish defeated the Virginia Cavaliers, 35-14, last week in their final home game of the regular season. Running back Jeremiyah Love led Notre Dame with 137 rushing yards and two touchdowns in the win. Quarterback Riley Leonard finished the day with 214 passing yards and three touchdowns. Leonard, who added 32 yards on the ground last week, currently ranks fourth in rushing touchdowns by quarterbacks this season with 13.

Coming off a bye week, the Black Knights extended their winning streak to 13 games dating back to last season when they defeated North Texas, 14-3, on Nov. 9. Quarterback Bryson Daily led Army with 153 rushing yards and two touchdowns. Daily currently leads all FBS quarterbacks in rushing touchdowns (21) and ranks second among all positions in rushing touchdowns behind Boise State’s Ashton Jeanty (26). The Black Knights defense is among the top in the country, leading the FBS in points allowed per game (10.3) and ranking fifth in yards allowed per game (273.9). In their first season in the American Athletic Conference, Army have already clinched a spot in the AAC Championship Game this season (vs. Tulane) and aim for their first undefeated season since 1949. Army’s 9-0 start is only their second since 1950, having also done so in 1996.

Army-Notre Dame will be called by Noah Eagle (play-by-play), Todd Blackledge (analyst), and Kathryn Tappen (sidelines). Three-time Super Bowl referee Terry McAulay serves as the rules analyst.

On College Countdown, Nicole Auerbach will present a feature on Army senior defensive back Chance Keith, and the balance of academics, athletics, and military commitment for the cadets at West Point.

10:30 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock: USC at UCLA

This Saturday, the USC Trojans head across town to take on the UCLA Bruins for the Victory Bell at 10:30 p.m. ET from the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Calif.

The Trojans defeated Nebraska, 28-20, last week in sophomore quarterback Jayden Maiava’s debut for USC. Maiava, a transfer from UNLV, threw for 259 yards and three touchdowns while adding another touchdown on the ground. Running back Woody Marks added 146 rushing yards while wide receiver Duce Robinson had four receptions for 90 yards and a touchdown.

The Bruins fell to Washington, 31-19, last week ending their three-game winning streak. Quarterback Ethan Garbers finished the game with 267 passing yards and a pair of touchdowns. Despite the loss, the Bruins outgained the Huskies, 319 to 305 in total yards, allowing a season-low 182 passing yards, marking the second straight week the Bruins’ defense set a season-best for passing defense.

USC at UCLA will be called by Paul Burmeister (play-by-play), Colt McCoy (analyst), and Lewis Johnson (sidelines). Former Big Ten referee Reggie Smith serves as the rules analyst.

Noon ET Exclusively on Peacock: No. 25 Illinois at Rutgers

The Rutgers Scarlet Knights host the No. 25 Illinois Fighting Illini at SHI Stadium in Piscataway, N.J., this Saturday at Noon ET exclusively on Peacock.

Rutgers defeated Maryland, 31-17, on the road last week as quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis threw for 238 yards and two touchdowns and wide receiver Dymere Miller had eight receptions for 107 yards and a score. Running back Kyle Monangai finished with 97 rushing yards and two touchdowns becoming the first Rutgers running back to record back-to-back 1,000 rushing yard seasons (1,262 in 2023) since 2007.

No. 25 Illinois defeated Michigan State, 38-16, last week to record their seventh win of the season. Running back Josh McCray led the Fighting Illini with 61 rushing yards and three touchdowns while wide receiver Pat Bryant had four receptions for a career-high 135 yards and a touchdown. Quarterback Luke Altmyer threw for 231 yards and two touchdowns in the win.

Illinois at Rutgers will be called by Andrew Siciliano, (play-by-play), Michael Robinson (analyst) and Caroline Pineda (sidelines).

Women’s Basketball, 4 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock: No. 6 Notre Dame at No. 3 USC

JuJu Watkins and the No. 3 USC Trojans take on Hannah Hidalgo and the No. 6 Notre Dame Fighting Irish in a Top 10 women’s basketball showdown this Saturday at 4 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock. Leading into Notre Dame-USC, the first two episodes of Watkins’ new, original documentary series “On the Rise: JuJu Watkins,” will premiere at 3 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock.

Zora Stephenson (play-by-play), LaChina Robinson (analyst), and Isis Young (sideline reporter) will call the game live from the Galen Center in Los Angeles, Calif.

Big Ten College Countdown and College Countdown on NBC and Peacock

NBC Sports’ College Countdown studio show begins at 6:30 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock on Saturday. The College Countdown team – Maria Taylor hosting alongside analysts Chris Simms, Jordan Cornette, and Joshua Perry, and college football insider Nicole Auerbach in studio, with host Ahmed Fareed and analyst Matt Cassel on-site in The Bronx – will preview the upcoming game and provide news and commentary on the day in college football.

Big Ten College Countdown will lead into Big Ten games on NBC/Peacock. In addition, College Countdown will lead into Notre Dame Football games on NBC/Peacock.

NBC Sports College Football Podcasts :

B1G Talk with Todd and Noah, hosted by Todd Blackledge and Noah Eagle, sees the two personalities dive into the new-look Big Ten conference, covering the key storylines in college football across the largest conference in the nation as well as the matchups headlining Big Ten Saturday Night. They’ll also analyze impact players and performances every Wednesday during the college football season. Click here to listen.

Rushing the Field, hosted by Nicole Auerbach and Joshua Perry, launches today with new episodes every Thursday morning throughout the season. Auerbach and Perry will break down the biggest college football stories, preview the upcoming weekend slate, analyze the college football playoff picture, and cultivate a home for college sports fans who want the latest news, smart takes, and laughs. Click here to listen.

NBC Sports’ 2024 Big Ten and Notre Dame Football games announced to date:



Day Time (ET) Matchup Platform Sat., Nov. 23 Noon Illinois at Rutgers Peacock Sat., Nov. 23 7 p.m. Army at Notre Dame (at Yankee Stadium) NBC, Peacock Sat., Nov. 23 10:30 p.m. USC at UCLA NBC, Peacock Fri., Nov. 29 7:30 p.m. Nebraska at Iowa NBC, Peacock

The remaining NBC Sports’ Big Ten Football games will be announced during the season, with each matchup typically announced 12 days prior to the scheduled game date.

NBC Sports’ Big Ten Football package features Big Ten Saturday Night on NBC and Peacock – marking Big Ten Football’s first dedicated weekly primetime game on a national broadcast network.

