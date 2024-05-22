NOAH EAGLE TO CALL 2024 ROLAND-GARROS TENNIS COVERAGE ALONGSIDE MARY CARILLO AND JOHN MCENROE BEGINNING THIS WEEKEND ON PEACOCK AND NBC

Live French Open Coverage Begins with Round 1 this Sunday, May 26 at Noon ET Exclusively on Peacock; Memorial Day Coverage Begins at 11 a.m. ET Live on NBC and Peacock

Extensive Live French Open Coverage from Roland-Garros over the Next Three Weekends Includes Exclusive Package of Matches on Peacock

Women’s Final on Saturday, June 8, & Men’s Final on Sunday, June 9, Live on NBC and Peacock

NBC Sports and Racquet Debut New Digital Series, The French Connection, Hosted by Rennae Stubbs and Sam Querrey, Focusing on the 2024 Tennis Crossover in Paris Between Roland-Garros and the Paris Olympics

STAMFORD, Conn. – May 22, 2024 – NBC Sports and Peacock present live coverage of 2024 Roland-Garros matches, beginning with the first round in Paris, France, this Sunday, May 26, at Noon ET exclusively on Peacock. On Memorial Day, Mon., May 27, Round 1 coverage begins at 11 a.m. ET on NBC and Peacock and continues with the Night Session at 3 p.m. ET exclusively on Peacock. Live coverage culminates with the women’s final on Saturday, June 8, at 9 a.m. ET and the men’s final Sunday, June 9, at 9 a.m. ET on NBC and Peacock.

NBC Sports will present coverage on eight days of the French Open tournament with Peacock exclusively presenting three Night Sessions at 3 p.m. ET in Paris: Round 1 on Mon., May 27, Round 3 on Sat., June 1, and Rounds 3 or 4 on Sun., June 2.

Noah Eagle will make his debut as NBC Sports’ Roland-Garros play-by-play announcer alongside analysts Mary Carillo and John McEnroe, who teamed to win the mixed doubles title at the 1977 French Open. McEnroe is a seven-time Grand Slam singles champion.

Eagle, who last night won a Sports Emmy for Outstanding Personality/Emerging On-Air Talent and will serve as the play-by-play voice for Team USA men’s and women’s basketball games and medal round competition at this summer’s Paris Olympics, previously called Roland-Garros matches on-site in 2020 for Tennis Channel. He has handled play-by-play and served as a host for Tennis Channel since 2019.

Headlining the men’s competition is World No. 1 and defending Roland-Garros champion Novak Djokovic, who owns a men’s record 24 Grand Slam singles titles, including three French Open championships (2016, 2021, 2023). Fourteen-time Roland-Garros champion and 22-time Grand Slam winner Rafael Nadal, who said 2024 will likely be his final season, may be playing in his final French Open after missing nearly all of 2023 with a hip injury.

Also expected in the men’s field are World No. 2 Jannik Sinner, who won the Australian Open, World No. 3 Carlos Alcaraz, the 21-year-old who has won the U.S. Open (2022) and Wimbledon (2023) and fell to Djokovic in last year’s Roland-Garros semifinals, and 2023 Roland-Garros runner-up Casper Ruud. Sinner and Alcaraz both missed the Italian Open earlier this month with injuries.

On the women’s side, the field is headlined by World No. 1 and four-time Grand Slam winner Iga Świątek of Poland, who has won the Roland-Garros title three of the past four years (2020, 2022, 2023), and World No. 2 and two-time Australian Open champion Aryna Sabalenka. Świątek won her first career Grand Slam at the French Open in 2020 and has captured the two biggest clay-court titles this spring in Madrid and Rome. She can become the fourth woman to win four French Opens in the Open Era (since 1968) after Chris Evert (seven titles), Steffi Graf (six) and Justine Henin (four).

World No. 3 and 2022 Roland-Garros runner-up Coco Gauff, who won her first major title at last summer’s U.S. Open, highlights a strong field of American women expected to compete in Paris, including World No. 12 Danielle Collins, World No. 16 Madison Keys, World No. 24 Emma Navarro, and 2017 U.S. Open champion Sloane Stephens.

In 2021, Peacock began exclusively live streaming a package of Roland-Garros middle weekend night sessions, expanding NBC Sports’ exclusive coverage of the Grand Slam event.

Peacock’s expansive programming features live coverage of the Olympic and Paralympic Games, the Premier League, U.S. Women’s and Men’s National Teams soccer matches (in Spanish), Sunday Night Football, Big Ten football and basketball, Notre Dame Football, NASCAR, NTT INDYCAR SERIES, and much more. Peacock also offers daily sports programming on the NBC Sports channel.

To learn more about how to watch Roland-Garros coverage on Peacock and how to sign up visit peacocktv.com.

NBC Sports x Racquet: The French Connection Digital Series

NBC Sports and Racquet present a new digital series, The French Connection, focusing on the 2024 tennis crossover in Paris between Roland-Garros and the Paris Olympics. The show, hosted by six-time Grand Slam champion Rennae Stubbs and former World No. 11 Sam Querrey, will feature guest appearances and cover the latest headlines, biggest matches, and exciting names beginning with the run-up to the French Open all the way through the Olympics.

Click here to listen to the first episode featuring NBC Sports’ Mary Carillo.

NBC and Roland-Garros: In 1975, NBC became the first American television network to provide coverage of the French Open when the network signed a three-year deal with the French Tennis Federation. The tournament was covered by CBS from 1980-82 and returned to NBC in 1983, where it has remained since. This is NBC’s 42nd consecutive year televising the event.

Following is the schedule for NBC Sports’ Roland-Garros coverage:



Date Time (ET) Round Platform Sun., May 26 Noon Round 1 (LIVE) Peacock Mon., May 27 11 a.m. Round 1 (LIVE) Peacock Mon., May 27 11 a.m. Round 1 (LIVE ET) NBC Mon., May 27 3 p.m. Round 1 – Night Session (LIVE) Peacock Sat., June 1 Noon Round 3 (LIVE) NBC, Peacock Sat., June 1 3 p.m. Round 3 – Night Session (LIVE) Peacock Sun., June 2 Noon Round 3 or 4 (LIVE) NBC, Peacock Sun., June 2 3 p.m. Round 3 or 4 – Night Session (LIVE) Peacock Thurs., June 6 11 a.m. Women’s Semifinals (LIVE) Peacock Thurs., June 6 11 a.m. Women’s Semifinals (LIVE ET) NBC Fri., June 7 11 a.m. Men’s Semifinals (LIVE) Peacock Fri., June 7 11 a.m. Men’s Semifinals (LIVE ET) NBC Sat., June 8 9 a.m. Women’s Final & Men’s Doubles Final (LIVE) NBC, Peacock Sun., June 9 9 a.m. Men’s Final (LIVE) NBC, Peacock

