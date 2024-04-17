NOAH EAGLE TO CALL TEAM USA MEN’S AND WOMEN’S BASKETBALL FOR NBCUNIVERSAL’S COVERAGE OF OLYMPIC GAMES PARIS 2024

LeBron James, Kevin Durant, Stephen Curry, and U.S. Men open against Serbia – Likely Starring Two-Time NBA MVP Nikola Jokic – on Sunday, July 28

U.S. Women tip off against Tokyo Olympic Silver Medalist Japan on Monday, July 29

U.S. Women (Roster to be Announced at a Later Date) aim for Unprecedented 8th Consecutive Gold Medal; U.S. Men Look to Earn 8th Gold in Past 9 Olympics

STAMFORD, Conn. – April 17, 2024 – Following this morning’s USA Men’s National Team roster reveal by USA Basketball, NBC Sports today announced that Noah Eagle will serve as the play-by-play voice for Team USA men’s and women’s basketball games and medal round competition at the Games of the XXXIII Olympiad in Paris this summer. NBC Sports’ analysts and reporters for these games will be announced in the coming weeks.

Team USA games (and the medal rounds) will be presented across NBC, Peacock, and USA Network, with specific platforms to be announced at a later date.

“Noah has excelled on many high-profile events, including as our lead Big Ten voice, and NBA and college basketball games. We are excited to hear him call Team USA’s quest for gold in both the men’s and women’s tournaments this summer,” said Rebecca Chatman, Vice President and Coordinating Producer, NBC Olympics Production.

“I’m honored to be a part of the coverage for Team USA’s pursuit of gold on the hardwood. Both the men’s and women’s sides are loaded with star power and some of the most elite coaches the sport has ever seen,” Eagle said. “With the incredible NBC Olympic team alongside, I can’t wait for that first game to tip off.”

LeBron James and Stephen Curry will play together for the first time for Team USA, which opens play on Sunday, July 28 (vs. Serbia), while the U.S. women’s team (roster to be announced at a later date) tips off its slate the next day, Monday, July 29 (vs. Japan). With the sport’s continued rapid growth globally, this summer’s basketball tournaments are expected to have the deepest pool of talented players and most competitive fields in any Olympics.

Team USA basketball will be Eagle’s second NBC Olympics assignment, as he called 3x3 Basketball three years ago for the Tokyo Olympics. This past NBA season, he called select Brooklyn Nets games for YES Network and previously served as the radio voice of the Los Angeles Clippers for four seasons.

Eagle, who last week earned a Sports Emmy nomination following his first season as the play-by-play voice of the Big Ten Saturday Night football package on NBC and Peacock, handled Big Ten men’s basketball on Peacock this past season. He also called a 2023 NFL regular season game for NBC Sports and worked on the Sports Emmy-nominated NFL Playoffs on NBC/Peacock in January and Nickelodeon’s telecast of Super Bowl LVIII in February.

Team USA Roster and Schedules

As part of the U.S. men’s roster announcement, USA Basketball and NBC co-produced a video, featuring Grammy, Emmy, and Academy Award-winning artist Common. The team is led by four-time NBA champion, four-time NBA MVP, and NBA all-time scoring leader LeBron James, playing in his first Olympics since London 2012, and two-time NBA Finals MVP and 2014 NBA MVP Kevin Durant, in pursuit of his fourth Olympic gold medal, which would be a record in men’s basketball. Four-time NBA champion, two-time NBA MVP, and all-time leader in three pointers Stephen Curry, and reigning NBA MVP and two-time NBA scoring leader Joel Embiid are both set to make their Olympic debuts.

The 12-man roster for USA has won a combined 10 Olympic gold medals, three FIBA World Cup titles, eight NBA MVP awards and 14 NBA championships, and account for 84 All-Star selections and 33 All-NBA First Team selections.

The U.S. men’s team will be led by Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr, who makes his Olympic head coaching debut. Kerr, who won five NBA championships with the Chicago Bulls and San Antonio Spurs during his playing career, has won four titles as head coach of the Warriors since 2014. He previously served as an assistant coach on the gold medal-winning team in Tokyo. Assisting him in Paris will be two-time NBA champion and Miami Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra, Los Angeles Clippers head coach Tyronn Lue (an NBA champion as head coach with the 2016 Cavaliers and as a player with the 2000 and 2001 Lakers), and Gonzaga head coach Mark Few.

The U.S. men will begin their campaign for a fifth consecutive gold medal on Sunday, July 28 when they take on Serbia, which is expected to be led by two-time NBA MVP and defending NBA champion Nikola Jokic. Later that week, on Wednesday, July 31, Team USA faces South Sudan, likely starring Duke commit Khaman Maluach, who is widely considered one of the top prospects in the 2025 NBA Draft.

The U.S. women, whose roster will be announced by USA Basketball at a later date, begin their quest for an unprecedented eighth consecutive gold medal on Monday, July 29, against Tokyo Olympic runners-up Japan. The seven consecutive gold medals won by the Team USA women is tied with the Team USA men (1936-68) for the most by any country in a team sport in the Olympics.

The U.S. women’s team will be led by six-time WNBA champion coach Cheryl Reeve, who won four titles as head coach of the Minnesota Lynx and two as an assistant with the Detroit Shock. A three-time WNBA Coach of the Year and the 2019 WNBA Basketball Executive of the Year, Reeve previously served as an assistant on the gold medal-winning teams in Tokyo and Rio. Assisting her in Paris will be Duke head coach, 2008 Beijing gold medalist basketball player, and Tokyo Olympic 3x3 basketball gold medalist head coach Kara Lawson, Texas A&M head coach Joni Taylor, and 2019 WNBA champion head coach Mike Thibault, who won a gold medal in Beijing in 2008 as an assistant coach on the women’s team.

All preliminary round games will be played at Pierre Mauroy Stadium in Lille, outside of Paris, while the knockout rounds will be played at Bercy Arena in the capital city.

Each team will play the other three teams in its group and will earn two points for a win, one point for a loss, and zero points for a loss by forfeit. At the end of the group phase, the top two teams in each group will automatically advance to the quarterfinals, with the two best third-place teams also moving on. From there, the tournament will move to a single-elimination format.

12 countries qualify for the Olympic tournament. On the men’s side, they are: Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Japan, Serbia, South Sudan, and the United States. The four remaining spots will be determined at the Olympic Qualifying Tournaments in July.

On the women’s side, all 12 spots have been filled: Australia, Belgium, Canada, China, France, Germany, Japan, Nigeria, Puerto Rico, Serbia, Spain, and the United States.

TEAM USA BASKETBALL OLYMPIC PRELIMINARY ROUND SCHEDULE



Date Coverage Time (ET) Sun., July 28 Men: United States vs. Serbia 11:15 a.m. Mon., July 29 Women: United States vs. Japan 3 p.m. Wed., July 31 Men: United States vs. South Sudan 3 p.m. Thurs., August 1 Women: United States vs. Belgium 3 p.m. Sat., August 3 Men: United States vs. Winner of Olympic Qualifying Tournament 11:15 a.m. Sun., August 4 Women: United States vs. Germany 11:15 a.m.

***

In Paris this summer, the world’s greatest athletes will compete against the backdrop of one of the most beautiful cities in the world where the modern Olympic Games were conceived 130 years ago. This will be the third time Paris has hosted the Olympics (1900 and 1924), tying London for the most as a Summer Games host. Los Angeles (1932, 1984) will tie those two cities when it hosts the first Summer Games in the U.S. in 32 years in 2028.

The organizers of Paris 2024 are reimagining the Games to make them more accessible to the public and to showcase their city to the world. In a first, competitions will be held amidst iconic Parisian landmarks – beach volleyball at the Eiffel Tower, equestrian at the Palace of Versailles, and urban sports at Place de la Concorde.

Last May, NBCU announced that the NBC broadcast network and streaming service Peacock will be the company’s primary platforms for its coverage of the Olympic Games Paris 2024, scheduled for July 26-Aug. 11. Click here for more programming information.

NBCU owns the U.S. media rights to the Olympic Games through 2032, which are scheduled for Paris (2024), Milan Cortina (2026), Los Angeles (2028) and Brisbane (2032). The host city for the 2030 Olympic Winter Games has not yet been chosen.

