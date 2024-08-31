NOTES AND QUOTES – NBC SPORTS’ COVERAGE OF THE 2024 TOUR CHAMPIONSHIP (THIRD ROUND)

“They are essentially the same player tee to green. I never thought I’d be able to say that – Tiger Woods was a much better putter...what we are seeing this week is Tiger Woods-type putting.” – Brandel Chamblee on Scottie Scheffler (-26, Leader) on Golf Central

“Since he solidified that putter this season, he has got to be one of the hardest guys to beat ever in the game of golf.” – Johnson Wagner on Scheffler on Golf Central

Scottie Scheffler

-26

Collin Morikawa

-21

Sahith Theegala

-17

Xander Schauffele

ON SCOTTIE SCHEFFLER (-26, Leader)

Brandel Chamblee comparing Tiger Woods to Scottie Scheffler on Golf Central: “They are essentially the same player tee to green. I never thought I’d be able to say that – Tiger Woods was a much better putter...what we are seeing this week is Tiger Woods-type putting.”

Notah Begay III on Golf Central: “He’s a multi-major champion, he’s an Olympic gold medalist and he’s shouldering the pressure of being the World No. 1. People care about what you eat, what kind of car you drive, what are your opinions on geopolitical issues...these weren’t things he had to worry about prior. Having to get used to that and acclimate yourself to the pressures of being World No. 1 is a lot to carry with you. He is playing like a man amongst boys this particular week...one thing that I did love to see today was how he reacted when his back was against the wall.”

Johnson Wagner on Golf Central: “When you look at his week so far, he’s bogeyed the first hole twice and he’s only made one other bogey. He just doesn’t make many mistakes, and if he does, he escapes from them...since he solidified that putter this season, he has got to be one of the hardest guys to beat ever in the game of golf.”

Rich Lerner on Golf Central: “The home team Georgia Bulldogs squashed Clemson this afternoon. Here at East Lake, Scottie has been dominant like the Dawgs.”

Jim “Bones” Mackay on his birdie on 14th hole: “This guy has some kind of resolve when he gets a little ticked off. I think he was legitimately upset with himself with what went on here in the last 20 minutes, and he just had a bit of a scowl on his face as he read that putt.”

Terry Gannon on Scheffler on 15th hole: “Bones touched on it that last hole, when (Scheffler) gets angry, he plays better...how many of these guys out here play better when they get angry?”

Brad Faxon: “There are several, but most players when they are angry do silly things ...they try to take on risk that they don’t need. You’ve never seen Scottie take on risk that he doesn’t need. He just gets more determined.”

Kevin Kisner following Scheffler’s birdie on 16th hole and his putting at East Lake: “I think with these new greens that there’s less grain so the speed is so much easier to read. When you get older Bermuda greens and the grain is established, the speed can change so drastically.”

Dan Hicks: “The confidence is in full flow – everyone else is just desperately trying to stay within touch.”

ON COLLIN MORIKAWA (-21, 2nd)

Hicks: “What he’s been doing all back nine, just matching Scheffler almost birdie-for-birdie, par-for-par. Just a relentless quest to try and stay in shouting distance.”

ON XANDER SCHAUFFELE (-16, 4th)

Smylie Kaufman: “He has not had anything go his way today...it’s pretty rare when you look at his stats at the end of the day, and nearly every single one of them is in the negative.”

ON SAHITH THEEGALA (-17, 3rd)

Kaufman: “It’s a shame that he had the two-shot penalty for grounding his club (in the bunker) on the third hole. Otherwise he would be having the round of the day.”

