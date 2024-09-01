NOTES AND QUOTES – SCOTTIE SCHEFFLER WINS THE 2024 TOUR CHAMPIONSHIP AND FEDEXCUP ON NBC AND PEACOCK

“One of the all-time seasons for Scottie Scheffler!” – Dan Hicks on FedExCup and TOUR Champion Scottie Scheffler

“I think the guys are wondering, ‘How do you beat him?’ That was the same kind of factor that Tiger Woods had when he was at his peak.” – Kevin Kisner on Scheffler

“One of the most impressive birdies I have seen all season long.” – Jim “Bones” Mackay on Scheffler’s birdie on No. 9 following bogey on No. 8

“It woke him up. It underscores exactly why he is the No. 1 player in the world.” – Brandel Chamblee on post-game coverage on Scheffler’s response to the shank on No. 8

STAMFORD, Conn. – September 1, 2024 – NBC Sports presented final-round coverage of the 2024 TOUR Championship – the final event of the PGA TOUR’s FedExCup Playoffs – from East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta, Ga., on NBC, GOLF Channel, and Peacock.

World No.1 Scottie Scheffler won his seventh event of the 2024 PGA TOUR season – the most by a player in a single season since Tiger Woods in 2007 – to win the FedExCup, defeating Collin Morikawa by four shots.

2024 TOUR Championship – Final Round Leaderboard



Player Total Scottie Scheffler -30 Collin Morikawa -26 Sahith Theegala -24 Xander Schauffele -19 Adam Scott -19 Russell Henley -19

ON SCOTTIE SCHEFFLER (-30, Champion)

Dan Hicks: “One of the all-time seasons for Scottie Scheffler...a season that may never be duplicated.”

Kevin Kisner: “I think the guys are wondering, ‘How do you beat him?’ That was the same kind of factor that Tiger Woods had when he was at his peak. Guys didn’t want to be paired with him, they didn’t know how they could beat him, and Scottie is starting to get there.”

Brad Faxon on Scheffler closing out the FedExCup: “He’s got to have some great sense of relief.”

Rich Lerner: “The humble champion does it again.”

Hicks: “Talk about great seasons of all time, the plateau of seven wins in a season in the last 70 years...Arnold Palmer, Jack Nicklaus, Johnny Miller, Tom Watson, Tiger Woods, Vijay Singh, and Scottie Scheffler.

Jim “Bones” Mackay on Scheffler’s shanked bunker shot on the 8th hole: “You can see it in his body language right now. He is shaken up. He has got to hit reset.”

Kevin Kisner: “I’ve never seen Scottie shank a bunker shot.”

Smylie Kaufman: “When Andrew Greene redesigned this hole, in our production meeting the other day he mentioned that he was hoping for some drama and some two-shot swings. I don’t think he envisioned a shank from the greenside bunker as one of those two-shot swings.”

Brandel Chamblee on post-game coverage on Scheffler’s shank on No. 8: “It woke him up. It underscores exactly why he is the No. 1 player in the world.”

Notah Begay III on post-game coverage: “He recovered with one of the best recoveries mentally – not to mention the technical game – just the mental strength you have to have to come back and make three consecutive birdies on top of one of the worst shots you will ever see a professional golfer hit.”

Kisner on Scheffler’s 4-iron to within 10 feet on No. 9: “I don’t know if there’s a way to describe to the folks at home just how good that shot was after what went down on the last hole.”

Mackay on Scheffler’s birdie on No. 9: “One of the most impressive birdies I have seen all season long.”

Terry Gannon on Scheffler’s birdie on No. 9: “Vintage Scottie Scheffler.”

Kisner on Scheffler’s wedge shot to three feet on No. 10: “That is how you respond from adversity. Those two iron shots right in a row.”

Hicks following Scheffler’s back-to-back-to-back birdies: “It’s like the 8th hole didn’t even happen.”

ON COLLIN MORIKAWA (-26, 2nd)

Kaufman on Morikawa: “It’s safe to say that Collin Morikawa has returned to form this season.”

Kisner: “I flew home with him from San Antonio to the Masters earlier this year. Before we got on the plane, he was on the phone talking to his old swing coach who he hired back, and his caddie told me that he wanted to come fishing. ‘He’s so lost, I’ll spend entire week on the range.’ And I believe they finished second at the Masters and since then they’ve been a rocket ship.”

Kisner: “He has played so well and he just ran into a guy that has been on a tear all season.”

Hicks: “His seventh top-5 finish of the season...but no wins.”

Kisner on Morikawa following the 10th hole: “He’s got to feel like he’s been on a roller coaster for the last 45 minutes...’I’m out of it, I’m back in it.’”

