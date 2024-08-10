NOTES & QUOTES -- 2024 PARIS OLYMPICS ON NBC, PEACOCK AND PLATFORMS OF NBCUNIVERSAL, AUG. 10

“Steph Curry, ready for his Olympic moment! … His legacy, although it was already complete, is officially, officially bookended.” – Noah Eagle on Steph Curry leading Team USA to a men’s basketball gold medal

“After languishing on the nursery slopes, now they are back on top of the mountain! They are once again the gold standard!” – Jon Champion on the USWNT winning soccer gold 1-0 over Brazil

“If you’re a fan of the 4x400m, that was one of the most spectacular head-to-heads that we have had in a long time.” – Ato Boldon on the U.S. men’s 4x400m relay edging out Botswana to win the gold medal

Tonight’s “Primetime in Paris” at 8 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock Includes Team USA’s Rai Benjamin and Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone Leading U.S. 4x400m Relay Teams and Grant Fisher Going for Gold in Men’s 5,000m

Star-Studded Paris Olympics Closing Ceremony, Featuring “Handover” to LA28 and Parade of Athletes, Begins Tomorrow Live at 3 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock

LIVE TOMORROW: U.S. Women’s Volleyball Goes for Gold vs. Italy at 7 a.m. ET on NBC and Peacock, followed by U.S. Women’s Basketball Playing for Unprecedented Eighth Straight Gold vs. France at 9:30 a.m. ET on NBC and Peacock

STAMFORD, Conn. – August 10, 2024 – NBCUniversal’s coverage of the 2024 Paris Olympics continues tonight at 8 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock with “Primetime in Paris,” hosted by Mike Tirico and featuring in-depth storytelling and a cinematic main title sequence.

Tonight’s “Primetime in Paris” will feature Team USA going for gold in women’s soccer and men’s basketball, the men’s and women’s 4x400m relays, featuring men’s and women’s 400m hurdles Olympic gold medalists Rai Benjamin and Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone, the women’s 1500m final with Elle St. Pierre and Nikki Hiltz, and the men’s 5,000m with 10,000m bronze medalist Grant Fisher.

The last day of Paris Olympic competition will feature the United States women’s basketball team playing for its record eighth consecutive gold medal in the event as it faces France live at 9:30 a.m. ET on NBC and Peacock. Preceding basketball on NBC and Peacock will be the U.S. women’s volleyball team going for its second consecutive gold when it faces Italy in the final live at 7 a.m. ET.

The 2024 Paris Olympics concludes with the Closing Ceremony live at 3 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock (and in primetime at 7 p.m. ET/PT on NBC and Peacock). The ceremony, held from Stade de France, will feature the traditional Parade of Athletes, spotlighting Team USA and its flagbearers Katie Ledecky and Nick Mead, as well as a special “handover” to Los Angeles for the 2028 Games. For more information, click here.

Following are highlights from today’s coverage of the Paris Olympics on the platforms of NBCUniversal:

TRACK & FIELD

Ato Boldon on the U.S. men’s 4x400m relay edging out Botswana to win the gold medal: “If you’re a fan of the 4x400m, that was one of the most spectacular head-to-heads that we have had in a long time.”

Leigh Diffey on Masai Russell winning the women’s 100m hurdles: “It’s Masai Russell! The Olympic debutante is an Olympic champion!”

Boldon on Russell: “This is special for [her], because when she won the U.S. Olympic Trials, she said, ‘I didn’t win at the NCAA level.’ The first thing she won was the Trials – well, the next thing she won was the Olympic Games.”

Sanya Richards-Ross on the U.S. women winning the 4x400m relay in a new American record: “What a race for Team USA! An American record. Chasing that for so many years and this quartet gets it done. That’s one of the fastest times ever.”

Boldon: “That record has been there since FloJo’s team at the 1988 Seoul Olympics. That’s 36 years – erased.”

Kara Goucher on Grant Fisher taking the bronze medal in the men’s 5,000m, his second medal in Paris: “What a meet for Grant Fisher! He wins that [10,000m] bronze medal, he puts USA on the map, he proves tonight it is not a fluke and he is here to stay. USA distance running is back officially. What a run from him, he starts the momentum for the U.S. distance team, and he gets to end it here tonight. Unbelievable run from him.”

Paul Swangard on Ethiopia’s Tamirat Tola winning gold in the men’s marathon: “In one of the most challenging Olympic marathon courses in history, Tamirat Tola, who was a late addition to Team Ethiopia, is going to win the Olympic gold in a new Olympic record!”

Diffey on Kenya’s Faith Kipyegon winning a record-third consecutive gold medal in the women’s 1500m: “Rio, Tokyo, Paris. There is nobody else like Faith Kipyegon. Gold, gold, gold.”

MEN’S BASKETBALL

Noah Eagle on Steph Curry: “Steph Curry, ready for his Olympic moment! … Officially playing the golden boy here in Paris…He has sent the French crowd into a frenzy they will never forget. He had said this is his one and only shot, and he was going to make sure that the U.S. left with gold around their necks…snap your fingers, Steph Curry is inevitable.”

Dwyane Wade on Curry’s fourth-quarter performance: “We are witnessing one of the greatest of all time in his element.”

Eagle: “What a moment for Steph. In his first Olympics, to play the hero in back-to-back games...His legacy, although it was already complete, is officially, officially bookended.”

Wade on France winning silver: “A heck of a game played by France. France gave the U.S. everything, they would not go away. It allowed for moments like that with Steph Curry, you had to put that team away with shots like that.”

Mike Tirico on France’s Victor Wembanyama: “Man, was he fabulous in this game. On a floor with legends. On a floor with Hall of Fame-guaranteed players, some of the best to ever do it, Victor Wembanyama was as good as any in this game.”

WOMEN’S SOCCER

Jon Champion on the USWNT winning gold 1-0 over Brazil: “It is gold – glorious gold for the United States! Twelve years and a day since their last! After languishing on the nursery slopes, now they are back on top of the mountain! They are once again the gold standard!”

Champion on USWNT goalie Alyssa Naeher: “71 percent of the world is covered in water; the rest is covered by Alyssa Naeher.”

WOMEN’S GOLF

Brandel Chamblee on New Zealand’s Lydia Ko winning the gold medal and qualifying for the LPGA Hall of Fame: “This was the best story that could have materialized in Lydia Ko needing to win gold – silver or bronze wouldn’t have done it – to make her way into the Hall of Fame and become the youngest ever member of the Hall of Fame. It was almost too good to be true at the beginning of the week, and I couldn’t believe how solid she played today.”

Paige Mackenzie: “She didn’t blink, and you could say that is the thread throughout her career. There have been a lot of changes in her career, a lot of ups and downs – coaching changes, swing changes, caddie changes – you name it, she’s been through it. The thread through her entire career – this last decade of excellence – is that she doesn’t blink when she needs to do it. The fact that she ran through the tape today to get on the podium is not a surprise to any one of us who has watched her play, because she shows up in big moments time and time again throughout her career.”

Morgan Pressel on Ko: “She’s been really steely-eyed today and hasn’t let anything phase her. She stuck to her game plan…stayed even-keel mentally and emotionally.”

LOS ANGELES 2028

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell to Maria Taylor on the possibility of NFL players competing at the 2028 Los Angeles Games: “The opportunity to play in the Olympics, to represent your country, to go for that gold medal, I think that’s something that’s really intriguing to a lot of the guys (NFL players).”

Goodell: “I think the real interesting thing is going to be young women playing. That’s really been the reaction we’ve seen is the young women wanting to play now to prepare to be in the Olympics.”

Goodell on having the second game of the NFL season in São Paulo, Brazil (Packers vs. Eagles, Friday, September 6, exclusively on Peacock at 8:15 p.m. ET): “I think for us to start in Brazil is going to be, really, a great moment for us. The reaction we had down there is just over the top. I think we’re going to have a big hit.”

