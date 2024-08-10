SYDNEY MCLAUGHLIN-LEVRONE AND RAI BENJAMIN LEAD TEAM USA 4X400M RELAYS ON FINAL “PRIMETIME IN PARIS” TONIGHT AT 8 P.M. ET ON NBC AND PEACOCK; U.S. WOMEN’S BASKETBALL AND VOLLEYBALL PLAY FOR GOLD TOMORROW

U.S. Women’s Basketball Plays for Unprecedented Eighth Consecutive Gold Medal against France, Tomorrow Live at 9:30 a.m. ET on NBC and Peacock

U.S. Women’s Volleyball Aims for Back-to-Back Gold Medals as Team USA Faces Italy in Final Tomorrow Live at 7 a.m. ET on NBC and Peacock

Star-Studded Paris Olympics Closing Ceremony, Featuring “Handover” to LA28 and Parade of Athletes, Begins Tomorrow at 3 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock

STAMFORD, Conn. – August 10, 2024 – Paris Olympic gold medalists Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone and Rai Benjamin lead Team USA women’s and men’s 4x400m relays to close out action on the track tonight on “Primetime in Paris” on NBC and Peacock beginning at 8 p.m. ET.

McLaughlin-Levrone, who won her second consecutive 400m hurdles gold medal while breaking her own world record on Thursday, and Benjamin, who won gold in the 400m hurdles on Friday, aimed to lead the U.S. to its eighth (women) and third (men) consecutive gold medals in the 4x400m relay. Paris 10,000m bronze medalist Grant Fisher looking to become the first U.S. man to medal in both the 10,000m and 5,000m in the same Olympics (as he competes in the latter), Nikki Hiltz and Elle St. Pierre competing in the women’s 1500m against world record holder Faith Kipyegon, and Bryce Hoppel running in his first Olympic men’s 800m final also highlight tonight’s show.

TONIGHT, SATURDAY, AUGUST 10

Tonight’s “Primetime in Paris” at 8 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock is headlined by finals in the men’s and women’s 4x400m relays, women’s 1500m, men’s 5,000m, men’s 800m, women’s 100m hurdles, women’s javelin, and men’s high jump, as well as the men’s platform final in diving and men’s breaking final.

SUNDAY, AUGUST 11

The last day of Paris Olympic competition will feature the United States women’s basketball team going for its record eighth consecutive gold medal in the event as it faces France live at 9:30 a.m. ET on NBC and Peacock. Preceding basketball on NBC and Peacock will be the U.S. women’s volleyball team going for its second consecutive gold when it faces Italy in the final live at 7 a.m. ET.

The 2024 Paris Olympics concludes with the Closing Ceremony live at 3 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock (and in primetime at 7 p.m. ET/PT on NBC and Peacock). The ceremony, held from Stade de France, will feature the traditional Parade of Athletes, spotlighting Team USA and its flagbearers Katie Ledecky and Nick Mead, as well as a special “handover” to Los Angeles for the 2028 Games. For more information, click here.

NBC OLYMPICS PODCASTS

Below are highlights of the latest NBC Olympics podcast offerings across The Podium and In The Village:

The Podium: Kristen Faulkner’s gold medal in the cycling road race, Team USA’s first in 40 years, isn’t a result of her singular lifelong path in cycling. She wasn’t a favorite. In fact, she hadn’t even technically qualified. Instead, she used her relative newness to the sport and learnings from her past successes out of the saddle to make a break for the finish line.

In The Village: Team USA swimmers Regan Smith and Ryan Murphy bring their combined eight Paris Olympics medals to this conversation with In the Village.

To listen to NBC Olympics’ full suite of Paris podcasts, click here.

A replay of each night’s “Primetime in Paris” will be available on Peacock soon after the simul-stream with NBC concludes in each time zone (typically 11 p.m. ET/PT).

Peacock will stream every sport and event, including all 329 medal events across 39 sports, and will feature all linear programming, full-event replays, originals, clips, and more, while NBCOlympics.com and the NBC Sports app will provide streaming coverage via authentication.

Gold Zone streams live on Peacock each day from 7 a.m.-5 p.m. ET each day from July 27-Aug. 10; the whip-around show will present viewers with the best and most compelling Olympic moments happening at any time.

Olympic Highlights with Kevin Hart and Kenan Thompson, the commentary series on Peacock hosted by comedians Kevin Hart and Kenan Thompson, will roll out 2-3 episodes per week.

Watch with Alex Cooper, starring the titular multi-hyphenate creator, host, and executive producer of Call Her Daddy, is hosting a series of live interactive watch parties streaming on Peacock, with the next and final episode streaming live tomorrow, Aug. 10, at 11 a.m. ET during the women’s soccer gold medal game between the United States and Brazil.

Peacock is the exclusive U.S. home of the “La Grande Seine,” a two-part Olympic Channel documentary on the making of the Opening Ceremony.

SATURDAY, AUGUST 10 (DAY 15)

NBC

8 p.m.-11 p.m.

Track & Field – Finals

Diving – Men’s Platform Final

Breaking – Men’s Final

11:30 p.m.-1 a.m.

Men’s Beach Volleyball Final – Germany vs. Sweden

Sport Climbing – Women’s Boulder and Lead Final

USA NETWORK

8 p.m.-9:30 p.m.

Women’s Table Tennis Team Final – China vs. Japan*

9:30 p.m.-11 p.m.

Women’s Handball Final – France vs. Norway*

11 p.m.-1:15 a.m.

Men’s Basketball Final – United States vs. France*

1:15 a.m.-2 a.m.

Men’s Beach Volleyball Final – Germany vs. Sweden*

SUNDAY, AUGUST 11 (DAY 16)

NBC

7 a.m.-9 a.m.

Women’s Volleyball Final – United States vs. Italy (LIVE)

9 a.m.-9:30 a.m.

Cycling – Track Finals

9:30 a.m.-12 p.m.

Women’s Basketball Final – United States vs. France (LIVE)

12 p.m.-2 p.m.

Track & Field – Women’s Marathon

2 p.m.-3 p.m.

“Best of Paris 2024”

3 p.m.-6 p.m.

Closing Ceremony (LIVE)

7 p.m.-10 p.m.

Closing Ceremony

USA NETWORK

2 a.m.-4:30 a.m.

Track & Field – Women’s Marathon (LIVE)

4:35 a.m.-5:45 a.m.

Men’s Water Polo Bronze Medal Match – United States vs. Hungary (LIVE)

5:45 a.m.-7:30 a.m.

Women’s Basketball Bronze Medal Game – Belgium vs. Australia (LIVE)

7:30 a.m.-9 a.m.

Men’s Handball Final – Germany vs. Denmark (LIVE)

9 a.m.-9:30 a.m.

Men’s Water Polo Final – Serbia vs. Croatia (LIVE)

9:30 a.m.-10 a.m.

Weightlifting – Women’s Final

10 a.m.-10:30 a.m.

Wrestling – Finals

10:30 a.m.-11:30 a.m.

Men’s Handball Bronze Medal Match – Spain vs. Slovenia

11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

Men’s Water Polo Bronze Medal Match – United States vs. Hungary*

12:30 p.m.-1:30 p.m.

Men’s Water Polo Final – Serbia vs. Croatia*

1:30 p.m.-3:30 p.m.

Women’s Volleyball Final – United States vs. Italy*

3:30 p.m.-5:30 p.m.

Women’s Basketball Final – United States vs. France*

PEACOCK/DIGITAL

5 a.m.-8 a.m.

Wrestling – Finals (LIVE)

