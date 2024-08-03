NOTES & QUOTES -- 2024 PARIS OLYMPICS ON NBC, PEACOCK AND PLATFORMS OF NBCUNIVERSAL, AUG. 3

“When you watch her, you do not have to understand gymnastics to know, that’s different… League of her own.” – Rich Lerner on Simone Biles in the vault

Simone Biles and Jade Carey in the Women’s Vault Final, Sha’Carri Richardson and Ryan Crouser in Track & Field and Katie Ledecky in the Pool Headline Tonight’s “Primetime in Paris” at 8 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock

LIVE TOMORROW: Suni Lee in Uneven Bars Final at 9 a.m. ET on NBC and Peacock; Race for the World’s Fastest Man in the Men’s 100m Headlines Track & Field Coverage at 1:05 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock

STAMFORD, Conn. – Aug. 3, 2024 – NBCUniversal’s coverage of the 2024 Paris Olympics continues tonight at 8 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock with “Primetime in Paris,” hosted by Mike Tirico and featuring in-depth storytelling and a cinematic main title sequence.

Tonight’s “Primetime in Paris” on NBC and Peacock begins at 8 p.m. ET and is headlined by track & field action, gymnastics, and the penultimate day of swimming finals. Simone Biles and Jade Carey compete in the women’s vault final, Sha’Carri Richardson and Ryan Crouser highlight track & field action, and Katie Ledecky swims in the 800m freestyle final.

Sunday’s Olympic schedule is headlined by track & field action starting live at 1:05 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock with the race to determine the World’s Fastest Man, with reigning world champion Noah Lyles and Tokyo Olympic silver medalist Fred Kerley expected to vie for the title. Sunday’s coverage will also feature Suni Lee in the final of the women’s uneven bars at 9 a.m. ET on NBC and Peacock.

Sunday is the final day of the swimming competition, beginning live at 12:30 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock and finishing with the men’s and women’s 4x100m medley relays in a potential battle between the United States and rival Australia. The women’s 50m freestyle and men’s 1500m freestyle will also be contested. Click here for more information on tomorrow’s coverage.

Following are highlights from today’s coverage of the Paris Olympics on the platforms of NBCUniversal:

GYMNASTICS

Rich Lerner on Simone Biles winning gold in the women’s vault final: “When you watch her, you do not have to understand gymnastics to know, that’s different… League of her own. Still, mind blowing.”

Lerner on Biles: “She is asked over and over to clear the bar that she sets, and she keeps soaring right over it.”

Lerner: “Simone is one of those rare athletes, performers, you say, ‘I have to see her.’ Have to see her the way you had to see (Michael) Phelps, you had to see the Dream Team.”

TRACK & FIELD

Scott Hanson on Gold Zone on Ryan Crouser winning his third straight gold medal: “That’s why he’s the Michael Jordan of shot put.”

Trey Hardee on Crouser: “Ryan Crouser is Tiger Woods on Sunday. Not many men can say they’ve taken on that kind of stature.”

Ato Boldon on women’s 100m winner Julien Alfred’s home country of Saint Lucia: “There is going to be an island-wide motorcade the likes of which has never been seen in Saint Lucia... This was no contest. It was not close. She looked the best through the rounds and she dominated this Olympic final. Saint Lucia, your first medal in the Olympics is gold, brought to you by Julien Alfred...Fewer than 200,000 people. 238 square miles – that’s the size of Tucson, Arizona. And yet somehow, the Caribbean dominance of this event continues.”

Leigh Diffey on the women’s 100m final: “It’s a great night for Team USA – it’s an exceptional night for the small Caribbean nation of Saint Lucia.”

Sanya Richards-Ross on Femke Bol anchoring the Netherlands to a gold medal in the mixed 4x400m relay: “Can you imagine the confidence she’s going to have going into the 400m hurdles? That’s the kind of start you want to have to your Olympics when you’re about to face one of the greatest athletes that will be in the building, Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone.”

Hardee on the difficulty of the decathlon: “The decathlon is, by far, the hardest event in track & field, and this moment right here [pole vault] is the most difficult discipline to master. You are physically fatigued, weather is beating down on you, you’re fatigued mentally. This event just grinds on you.”

SWIMMING

Dan Hicks on Katie Ledecky after winning the women’s 800m freestyle for the fourth consecutive Olympics: “Every single time Ledecky gets in the pool, history is at stake, and pretty much every time, Ledecky takes care of it.”

Rowdy Gaines on Team USA winning gold in the mixed 4x100 medley relay: “I know lots of people don’t understand the clock, the splits… but it is truly unbelievable what each of them just split to win this race... the second-fastest fly split in history for (Gretchen) Walsh, and how about a 51.8 for Torri Huske, the fastest she has ever gone in her life!”

Gaines on Sweden’s Sarah Sjöström, who set an Olympic record in the women’s 50m free semifinals: “One of the greatest female sprinters in the history of the sport.”

BASKETBALL

Dwyane Wade on Team USA playing their last game in Lille before heading to Paris for the quarterfinals, a 104-83 win over Puerto Rico: “If I had a request right now for a song, I would want this one song for this last minute and 10 seconds: ‘It’s So Hard to Say Goodbye’ to Lille...It’s been great but I’m about to head to Paris.”

Wade on LeBron James’ passing NFL quarterback comparison: “With his ability to pass, he would be Patrick Mahomes.”

Wade: “I just want that Snoop Dogg Olympic role… Snoop has been everywhere; he’s been crushing it.”

GOLF

Steve Sands on the crowd’s reaction to France’s Victor Perez’s birdie on the 18th hole: “For those who do not think golf belongs in the Olympics, just take a look and listen to that.”

John Wood on the difference between Olympic golf and professional golf for the players: “It’s just such an emotional time… these guys are playing for millions and millions of dollars (on a weekly basis. This is different. It’s just different. It just means something more.”

TENNIS

American doubles player Rajeev Ram on the emotions of coming up just short: “You play your heart out for your country in these moments, and we were so close… it’s wonderful to win a silver…but today was tough.”

WOMEN’S SOCCER

Jon Champion on Trinity Rodman’s goal in the 105th minute: “A special moment! Twenty-two-year-old Trinity Rodman – take a bow!”

Julie Foudy on the firepower for the U.S.: “It is a sign of respect for this United States team when you see teams unwilling to come out and open up against them. They know the danger in doing so.”

